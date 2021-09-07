EC woman charged with neglecting severely disabled son

Sep. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has chronically neglected her severely disabled 10-year-old son, police say.

Some of the neglect involves leaving the child home alone at times, authorities said.

Catherine A. Clingensmith, 36, 2804 Blakeley Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of chronic neglect of a child.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Clingensmith, which prohibits her from having contact with her son unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Clingensmith returns to court Oct. 11.

According to the criminal complaint:

The child is considered to be medically complex and is 100% dependent on other people to meet his basic needs.

Besides leaving the child alone at times, an anonymous reporter told police Clingensmith has not always administered the boy's evening or morning medications since December.

The reporter also felt that Clingensmith's mental health and gambling addiction were affecting her decisions regarding her son.

The reporter said the child has a permanent feeding tube and is prescribed several medications, which are supposed to be administered multiple times per day through the feeding tube. Three supportive home care workers assist with the child's care. The remainder of the time the child is dependent on Clingensmith to take care of him.

One of the home care workers said Clingensmith does not properly care for the child. She said Clingensmith takes several different medications which doesn't allow her to wake up to take care of her child's needs, including changing his diapers as needed. A second home care worker shared similar accounts.

In an interview with a law enforcement officer, Clingensmith denied ever leaving her son home alone.

As part of his investigation, a detective contacted casinos in Black River Falls and Turtle Lake for any records of Clingensmith being at their establishments from April 1-30. Clingensmith was a player's club member at both casinos.

The detective matched up times when Clingensmith was at one of the casinos when she was responsible for in-home care of her son.

The detective determined the child was home alone for a period of time while Clingensmith was at one of the casinos on April 9, 11, 15, 16 and 17.

If convicted, Clingensmith could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.