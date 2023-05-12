EC woman convicted of exposing her two young children to meth

May 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will be sentenced July 17 for exposing her two young children to methamphetamine.

Jenna R. Lokrantz, 34, 3479 Blakeley Ave., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of neglecting a child. Judge Annette Barna ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

Lokrantz could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Co-defendant Cory J. Stoner, 28, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced to one year in prison followed by two years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

When this case was filed, Lokrantz and Stoner were the parents of two children, ages 2 and 6 months. Eau Claire police and a social worker visited Lokrantz at her residence on July 30, 2021, after receiving a complaint that she was again using drugs.

Lokrantz admitted that she relapsed on heroin three weeks earlier. She said this was about the same time she quit going to the methadone clinic.

Lokrantz agreed to submit a urine sample and it tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. She said she was surprised by the test results because she only uses heroin.

Lokrantz said she used heroin a couple of times per week but never at her house because she doesn't want drugs around her children. Lokrantz said that sometimes she and Stoner do drugs together.

Stoner told police he has been using heroin and methamphetamine. He said he never uses drugs at Lokrantz's residence.

Stoner admitted it was possible that he has slept with the children, shared blankets and pillows, and played with them or held them after using drugs.

A hair follicle test was taken from the couple's oldest child. It was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Lokrantz then admitted that she had used methamphetamine prior to July 30, 2021.