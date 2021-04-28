EC woman gets 2 years prison for selling drugs

Apr. 27—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.

Melissa M. Blatcher, 42, 1828 Hastings Way, pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamines and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court. Charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia were read in and dismissed. Blatcher, who was known as Melissa Markham, was living at 918 First Ave. in Chippewa Falls at the time of the offense in September 2018.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the two-year prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. She was given credit for 107 days already served. She also must pay $1,700 in restitution and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa Falls Police Department received an anonymous tip on Sept. 12, 2018, about drug activity at Blatcher's home.

Sara Tietz, who was arrested for possession of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, told police that Blatcher provided meth to her children.

Police performed a no-knock search warrant of Blatcher's home and vehicle on Oct. 18, 2018, where they seized prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A person in the home told police that Blatcher sold meth, typically in 1.75-gram quantities, and she was traveling to the Twin Cities to obtain it.

When interviewed by police, she admitted selling the 1.75-gram packets for $90 to $100, or 3.5-gram "ball" packets for $250 each.

In November, Blatcher was charged in a break-in at the Albertville Tavern, located northwest of Chippewa Falls. That charge was read in and dismissed, but she pleaded guilty to bail jumping in that case.

Blatcher had been convicted twice before for selling drugs. In July 2018, she was convicted of selling methamphetamine. In 2012, she was convicted of possession of cocaine, with both cases in Chippewa County Court.