EC woman gets prison for assaulting female roommate

Nov. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman with a previous conviction for attempted aggravated battery will spend one year in prison for assaulting her female roommate.

Lacey J. Stone, 30, 532 Starr Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of battery.

Felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and intimidating a victim, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer were dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.

Schumacher ordered Stone to spend one year on extended supervision following her release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Stone cannot have contact with the victim, drink alcohol or enter taverns. She must also maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

Stone was also fined $176.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police that Stone, her roommate, physically assaulted her on July 13, 2020.

The woman's left eye was black and blue. She had several bruises on her arms and around her neck. She also had a significant bruise on the top or her chest area.

The woman said Stone was under the influence of methamphetamine and didn't know what Stone was mad about. But Stone struck her numerous times with her fist, placed her hands around her neck and wouldn't let her leave the residence when she attempted to do so several times.

The woman said Stone took her phone away when she attempted to leave the residence following the assault. The woman said she was fearful of Stone. She didn't feel safe with Stone at the residence and didn't know what to do anymore.

Police returned to the residence on July 21, 2020, where Stone was discovered at the bottom of the stairs to the basement. An officer commanded Stone to show her hands and walk up the stairs. Stone refused.

Stone resisted when officers tried to take her into custody. Stone tried to kick at officers after she was placed in handcuffs. She head-butted an officer several times in the chest.

Stone was prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of attempted aggravated battery-intending great bodily harm by use of a dangerous weapon in November 2018 in Eau Claire County.