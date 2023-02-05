EC woman gets probation in expensive burglary case

Feb. 4—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for her role in a Princeton Avenue burglary where up to $30,000 worth of jewelry was taken.

Melissa M. Borchardt, 44, 1105 Barland St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of burglary.

Misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Borchardt must pay an undetermined amount of restitution along with her co-defendants. She must also complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Borchardt cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with the victim or her co-defendants.

Borchardt was also fined $443.

Borchardt's co-defendants, Ivy Leonard, 23, and Raina Rodefer, 19, both of Eau Claire, return to court March 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called on Sunday, Dec. 4, to the 2600 block of Princeton Avenue for a home that had been burglarized.

The owner said she was out of town and had assigned a woman to watch the house and her cats while she was gone.

The woman subsequently had to leave town and left the owner's house key with her daughter, Ivy Leonard.

The owner said between $10,000 and $30,000 worth of jewelry had been taken along with Green Bay Packer memorabilia, designer purses, guns and coins. There was no forced entry.

Leonard told police she became very sick and gave the house key to Rodefer, who went to the house with Borchardt. Leonard said she knew where the stolen items were and was going to get them back.

Rodefer told police she went to the owner's house a week earlier, and Leonard told her it was okay to take things if she checked with Leonard first.

Rodefer said she went to the house on Dec. 4 with Borchardt to feed the cats. That is also when they took the items.

Rodefer said the house was locked when they left, but Borchardt joked to leave a window unlocked so they could come back later.

Rodefer said the house was not ransacked and she thought Borchardt may have gone back.

Borchardt told police Rodefer invited her to the come to the house and told her it was okay to take things.

Borchardt initially provided police with a false name. Marijuana was found in her clothing when she was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.