EC woman gets probation for mail theft

Apr. 19—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend 18 months on probation for prowling mailboxes in the town of Ludington and stealing mail from a mailbox.

Christina M. Miller, 38, 620 Germania St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of theft of mail, theft and bail jumping.

As conditions of probation, Miller cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns, have contact with known drug dealers or users, have contact with any mailbox except her own and have contact with any residence on Highway D in the town of Ludington.

Miller was also fined $1,349.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was sent to a town of Ludington residence on Dec. 16 after a woman pulled into the caller's driveway, was barefoot, acting strange and asking for help.

The caller said the woman, later identified as Miller, then left in a truck east on Highway D.

The caller said Miller had stopped at several mailboxes between his residence and a neighboring residence before pulling into a driveway on the south side of the road.

The deputy arrived and found the suspect vehicle parked on the highway. Three pieces of mail were laying 15 feet from the vehicle. He then saw Miller walking toward him down a driveway. She was holding a key ring she said she got from a truck parked in the driveway.

Miller said she did not know who owned the truck or the property. She was not wearing any shoes or socks.

The deputy could smell an odor of marijuana coming from Miller.

The deputy then met with the owner of the truck, who was coming down the driveway. He said the key ring that was in Miller's possession was from his truck.

The truck owner then checked his truck. Nothing else was missing, but several items, including a box of ammunition and a bank envelope containing money, had been moved.

He said it looked as though someone was going through his vehicle, threw all the valuable items back in the vehicle and left in a hurry.

The mail found laying on the ground was given to their owners. The mail owners told the deputy they wished to press criminal charges.

Miller was arrested and her vehicle was towed from the scene.

At the time of this incident, Miller was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited her from committing new crimes.