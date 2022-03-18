EC woman gets probation for stabbing, threatening man at EC residence

Mar. 18—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend three years on probation for stabbing a man, slicing a symbol into his cheek and threatening him for 30 minutes at an Eau Claire residence.

Brittany J. Reed, 33, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of false imprisonment and substantial battery.

A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

As conditions of bond, Reed cannot have contact with the victim or known drug dealers or users, drink alcohol, enter taverns, or make acts or threats of violence against anyone.

Long also ordered Reed to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Reed was fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to a report of a stabbing early Saturday morning, Oct. 2, at a Platt Street residence.

Police were told the male victim sustained hand and facial injuries and went to a neighbor's residence for help.

The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

While he was interviewed by police at the hospital, the man was still shaken up and was in near tears.

The man said he met Reed about two months ago through a mutual friend. Reed rarely stayed over at his residence.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Reed called the man and wanted him to go to an Eau Claire tavern to have drinks with her.

They left the tavern at 11 p.m. so he could use the bathroom at his house and get some food. They were then going to head to a second tavern for more drinks.

Shortly after they arrived at his house, the man said Reed "lost her mind" over something he said and punched him several times in the face.

Reed then left the room as the man sat on his couch. Reed then returned to the living room armed with a steak knife.

Reed jumped on the man and sat on his chest. She held the knife to his neck and told him she was a "psycho." Reed told him she wasn't going to let him go anywhere.

The man asked Reed if he could use the bathroom or get something to drink. Reed told him he could not leave. If he had to go to the bathroom, she said, he needed to use the living room floor.

The man said Reed stayed on top of him for 30 minutes while she randomly punched and stabbed at him. He was unable to get her off of him because he was physically weak and sick. He said he was fearful of his life.

While Reed was on top of him, she sliced a plus sign into the right side of his cheek, and stabbed his right palm and hand badly enough that he needed several stitches.

The man said he ran to the neighbor's house to get help when Reed briefly got off of him.

Police arrested Reed and took her to the Eau Claire County Jail. A breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .176, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

While at the jail, Reed said she would most likely be going through withdrawal from methamphetamine use, and that she had not slept for four days.