EC woman gets probation for stealing car from EC dealership

Feb. 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend two years on probation for her role in stealing a vehicle from an Eau Claire car dealership shortly after an employee left the business.

Christina M. Schaffer, 50, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Misdemeanor counts of theft and bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

As conditions of probation, Theisen ordered Schaffer to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Schaffer was also fined $453.

Co-defendant Jason W. Fleming, 48, 3626 Seymour Road, returns to court March 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

An employee at North Trail Auto Sales, 3101 N. Hastings Way, told Eau Claire police she was cleaning a car around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. She then went home.

When she returned to the business sometime after 5 p.m., the car was gone. She assumed her brother had gotten to the business and moved it.

But after talking with her brother and watching the security video, the woman came to the conclusion that the vehicle was stolen.

The surveillance video showed a man and woman peering into the business at 4:42 p.m. They then walked toward the car. The woman headed toward the driver's side while the man went to the passenger side.

The video cuts out for a short time. When the video returns at 6 p.m., the car is gone.

Two police officers recognized the man and woman in the surveillance video as Fleming and Schaffer.

The stolen vehicle was worth about $2,500.

Three days later, Eau Claire police learned that Schaffer and Fleming had turned themselves in to Chippewa Falls police along with the stolen vehicle.

Schaffer and Fleming had provided full confessions to Chippewa Falls police and were completing written statements.

Fleming and Schaffer said the reason they took the vehicle was because they did not have enough money to pay for a rental vehicle.

Schaffer was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Chippewa County. A condition of the bond prohibited her from committing new crimes.