EC woman gets probation for using false identity to apply for a job

Mar. 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service for using another woman's identity to apply for a job.

The woman lied about her identity because she had warrants for her arrest, police say.

Cyanda L. Price, 32, 1201 Meridian Heights Drive, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of identity theft.

A misdemeanor count of bail jumping was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Beverly Wickstrom.

Price was placed on two years of probation. As conditions of probation, Price cannot have contact with the victim. She must also pay $1,045 in restitution and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police officers were sent to an Altoona business on Friday, Jan. 20, on a report of a woman who was applying for a job using another person's identification. It was suspected that the woman was Price.

The officers arrived and Price provided them with a driver's license and Social Security card for another woman. Price did not look like the other woman. But Price was adamant she was the other woman.

An officer eventually asked Price if she was lying about her identity because she had warrants for her arrest. Price confirmed that was the case.

The officer later contacted the other woman, who said she did not give anyone permission to use her identity. The other woman said she thought she had misplaced her Social Security card and driver's license.

At the time of this incident, Price was free on bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited her from committing any new crimes.

Price was convicted of a felony count of methamphetamine delivery in January 2021 in Eau Claire County.