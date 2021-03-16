EC woman pleads guilty to repeated stalking behavior

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
Mar. 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman convicted in connection with stalking another woman, and accused by authorities of the same behavior three years later, has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.

Jean M. Bomback, 39, 5640 Gables Drive, pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of stalking.

As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the charge will be dismissed in two years if Bomback pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, has no contact with the other woman, and doesn't engage in physical discipline of any child.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police met with a woman on Arthur Street on Nov. 29, 2017, who said she was having ongoing issues with Bomback stalking her. The woman said she used to date Bomback's boyfriend, and they share custody of two children.

The woman said she received many harassing phone calls and texts from Bomback in 2014. The woman said Bomback constantly drove by her house in Menomonie, where she lived at the time.

Bomback was charged with stalking for that behavior and ultimately pleaded guilty in Eau Claire County Court to an amended count of unlawful use of a computerized communication system.

Conditions of probation prohibited Bomback from having contact with the woman. But when that prohibition ended on Oct. 21, 2017, the woman said she started seeing Bomback's vehicle drive by her house more often.

A trail camera in front of the woman's house showed Bomback pulling into the driveway, backing out and driving away on at least eight occasions in a three-week period in the fall of 2017. The woman said she was becoming increasingly paranoid with Bomback always being in the area.

The woman said Bomback has never harmed her but she was not sure if Bomback's conduct would escalate. She did a nightly check of her vehicle and one night in November 2017 found Bomback in her vehicle in front of the residence during that check.

At one point, Bomback told police she was in the Arthur Street area to drop off her daughter for baby sitting jobs. In December 2017, Bomback's daughter told police she didn't have a baby sitting job outside of her own home for over a year.

