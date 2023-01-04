EC woman sentenced for having significant quantity of drugs

Jan. 4—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman who was found to have a significant quantity of drugs in her residence following a drug overdose has the opportunity to avoid felony convictions for that case.

Sarah M. Ferber, 41, 317 Vine St., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of MDMA with intent to deliver.

She also pleaded no contest to unrelated charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Felony counts of possession of prescription drugs with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and second-offense possession of marijuana, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

For the unrelated charges, Ferber was fined $961.

As part of a 30-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the two felony drug charges will be dismissed if Ferber pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 80 hours of community service, forfeits $4,367 that was seized by the West Central Drug Task Force, maintains absolute sobriety, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, and has no contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

EMS and law enforcement were sent to Ferber's residence Aug. 29, 2021, on a report of a woman who had overdosed.

The caller was unsure what the woman had taken but was performing CPR on her.

Ferber was lying on the bedroom floor. Authorities determined the woman had probably used heroin.

The woman had a pulse when emergency personnel arrived and she was eventually transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The caller told authorities he had known Ferber for just two weeks. He was at her residence to help her clean when Ferber told him she was going to "shoot up."

The man said that Ferber became unconscious and overdosed almost immediately after taking the heroin.

At the residence, authorities found various types of drug paraphernalia, butane hash oil, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamines, and numerous prescription pills. All of these pills were packaged separately for individual sales.

Story continues

Authorities also found $4,367 in two purses. Two of Ferber's IDs were inside the purses.

Police contacted Ferber after she was released from the hospital and told her she would be receiving criminal charges.

Ferber asked how police searched her residence without a warrant. Police told her the drug items were in plain view just a few feet away from where she was found unconscious. Ferber said she understood.