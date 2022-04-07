EC woman sentenced to prison in drug case

Apr. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire woman will serve a four-year prison sentence after she was convicted of delivering drugs.

Jade M. Perrin, 37, 1610 Whipple St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to manufacturing and delivery of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge James Isaacson ordered the four-year prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Perrin was given credit for 87 days already served.

Perrin also must pay $1,036 in court costs and fines. While on extended supervision, she cannot consume drugs not prescribed to her, not to associate with people involved in illegal drug dealing, attend counseling, and she cannot enter taverns.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed a car driving in an erratic manner on March 23, 2021. When the officer approached the vehicle, he observed signs of meth and marijuana. Drugs were located in a backpack in the car, testing positive for 2 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, and 90 grams of a crystal-like substance.

Perrin was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail, where a bag of meth and another bag of a prescription drug were located hidden in her clothing.

Court records show that Perrin had been convicted of delivery of heroin in 2013, possession of narcotic drugs in 2014, and again in 2018. She served an initial 180-day jail sentence on the 2018 conviction. However, in May 2020, Perrin was revoked, and she was orderd to serve another 10 months in jail.

Perrin faces similar charges in Eau Claire County Court. She is slated to return to court there April 28.