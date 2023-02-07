EC woman sentenced for trying to steal $2,000 in unpaid merchandise from Walmart

Feb. 6—EAU CLAIRE — A Waupaca woman was sentenced to three days in jail for her role in trying to walk away with more than $2,000 in unpaid merchandise from the Eau Claire Walmart store.

The merchandise included crossbow arrows and broadheads, a baby stroller and a television, police said.

Jade A. Weber-Marshak, 25, pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of retail theft. She was originally charged with a felony count of retail theft.

A felony count of bail jumping was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

Weber-Marshak was also ordered to pay court costs.

Weber-Marshak's record will be expunged upon payment of the court costs.

Her co-defendant, Justin L. Tolle, 22, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent to Walmart Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, on a report of a retail theft totaling more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

The suspects were apprehended by staff but fled a short time later. The suspects provided staff with false names before fleeing the store, but their vehicle was identified by staff.

One officer pulled the suspects over in a traffic stop and identified them as Tolle and Weber-Marshak.

Walmart employees said the suspects proceeded past the last point of sale with the cart full of merchandise and were contacted in the entry way to the grocery side of the store.

Weber-Marshak told police she had been in the garden center and attempted to enter through the door when she was contacted by employees. She said she provided a false name because she was scared.

Weber-Marshak said she and Tolle fled from the store when they were told law enforcement was contacted.

Tolle told police Walmart employees contacted them when they left the store with the cart. He said he did not know how they were going to pay for the items. He said he thought Weber-Marshak would be able to pay for the items but did not know where her money would come from.

Tolle and Weber-Marshak were both free on bonds for pending felony cases in Waupaca County. A condition of the bonds prohibited them from committing new crimes.