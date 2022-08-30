EC woman who struck pedestrian gets jail for drunken driving

Aug. 30—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman who pinned a pedestrian between two vehicles outside an Eau Claire tavern while driving intoxicated will spend 10 days in jail.

Michelle L. Kiefer, 46, N3728 1008th St., pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of second-offense drunken driving.

A felony count of causing injury by hit and run and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

Kiefer was fined $1,429 and had her driver's license revoked for one year.

Harless ordered Kiefer to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and a driver's safety plan.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were called to the Do Dodge Inn, 1339 Menomonie St., at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 20, 2021, for a vehicle and pedestrian crash.

A man told an officer he was standing outside his vehicle smoking a cigarette when a vehicle parked across from him began to back out of a stall.

The man said the vehicle backed into him, pinning him between the rear bumper and his vehicle. The man said he yelled at the driver. As the driver drove off, the man said he punched and broke her rear window.

The man sustained an injured knee.

A witness said the driver, later identified as Kiefer, exited her vehicle and went into the tavern without checking to see if the man she hit was OK.

A police officer found Kiefer sitting at the bar and asked her to step outside. The bartender said she did not serve Kiefer any drinks after the crash occurred.

The officer noticed Kiefer's eyes were glassy and her eyelids were droopy. Her speech was also slurred.

Kiefer denied having any recollection of the crash. Kiefer asked how the man was doing and admitted she knew she was not safe to drive.

The officer told the woman she would be transported to the Police Department to perform field sobriety tests. A short time later, Kiefer tried to push past police and needed to be restrained and detained in handcuffs to keep her from pulling away. She was then placed in a squad car and taken to the Police Department.

Kiefer showed signs of impairment when she performed field sobriety tests. A breath test showed her blood alcohol level was 0.3, which is nearly four times the legal limit for driving.

Kiefer refused to submit to a chemical test of her blood.

Kiefer was previously convicted of drunken driving in April 2012 in Eau Claire County.