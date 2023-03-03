eCargo Holdings Limited's (ASX:ECG) 260% Share Price Surge Not Quite Adding Up

eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 260% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last month tops off a massive increase of 116% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, eCargo Holdings may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.4x, since almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

eCargo Holdings certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like eCargo Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 426% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 17% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's alarming that eCargo Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On eCargo Holdings' P/E

The strong share price surge has got eCargo Holdings' P/E rushing to great heights as well. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that eCargo Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for eCargo Holdings (3 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

