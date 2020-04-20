ECB to give banks ample time to resume pre-crisis capital rules - press

FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will give banks ample time to return to normal capital and liquidity levels after the coronavirus crisis passes, the ECB's chief supervisor told Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

"We will have to decide on the path to return to the normal capital and liquidity levels on a bank-by-bank basis," Andrea Enria was quoted as saying on Monday.

Although the ECB has asked banks not to pay dividend during the current crisis, Enria said it was not planning to put any constraints on payments of additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 coupons.





(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Edmund Blair)