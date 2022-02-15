ECB Bond-Buying Could End in Third Quarter, Villeroy Says

William Horobin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank could end net asset purchases as soon as the third quarter of 2022 without triggering an interest-rate increase shortly afterward, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Villeroy said it’s no longer appropriate for the ECB to keep net bond-buying under its regular APP program open-ended, following reductions through October, because it “ties our hand for too long.” There’s also less reason to maintain stimulus as inflation converges toward the 2% medium-term target from elevated levels now, he said.

The Bank of France chief said it’s “useful to have some transition between” March’s conclusion of net asset purchases under the pandemic initiative, known as PEPP, and the end of APP.

“But this reduction could follow a bi-monthly or monthly pace instead of a quarterly one, and APP purchases could therefore end in the third quarter, at some point to be discussed,” Villeroy said Tuesday in an online speech to the London School of Economics.

While current interest-rate guidance states that asset purchases will finish “shortly before” the ECB starts raising rates, Villeroy said policy makers would have “more scope for fine-tuning” by removing the word “shortly.”

“This would be a possibility to break the quasi-automatic temporal link between the two instruments whilst retaining the sequencing,” he said. “Optionality would mean that the lift-off could possibly take more time, if warranted.”

In any case, policy makers needn’t rush to digest new inflation projections due next month and could wait until their June policy meeting to determine “the calendar of rate hikes,” he said.

The remarks from the influential official are the most detailed yet on how he sees the path out of pandemic stimulus. Some of his more hawkish ECB colleagues have called for a rate hike already this year in the face of record inflation and aggressive monetary tightening in the U.K. and the U.S. Others are urging a more gradual adjustment.

Investors and economists have brought forward predictions for a rate increase since President Christine Lagarde earlier this month refused to rule out a hike in 2022.

Policy ‘Normalization’

Villeroy said the ECB would keep its options open on the pace of future rate increases following liftoff. One possibility he cited would be to pause or adjust hikes more slowly once borrowing costs are no longer negative.

He said the process he outlines doesn’t constitute policy tightening, but rather “normalization” and a “gradual return toward a more neutral stance.”

He said the ECB would preserve the flexibility it used during the crisis -- notably buying different amounts of government bonds in different countries -- to ensure the transmission of its policy throughout the euro area.

This could be achieved with a “virtual toolbox” including options that aren’t necessarily solely reinvestments of proceeds from its bond portfolio, according to Villeroy

“This is not a question of moral hazard or supporting any country unconditionally, still less about tolerating any form of fiscal dominance,” he said. “It’s about avoiding risks of unwarranted fragmentation.”

(Updates with more Villeroy comments in sixth paragraph.)

