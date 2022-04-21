ECB Could End the Year With Positive Policy Rates, Wunsch Says

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank could lift policy rates above zero before the end of the year unless the euro-zone economy suffers a severe shock, and it might even have to deploy “restrictive” policy to get surging prices under control, Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said.

While the war in Ukraine presents a significant risk to the economy, it probably won’t keep the ECB from raising borrowing costs to react to a series of unexpectedly strong inflation readings, he said in an interview in Washington conducted on Wednesday evening.

“Without any really bad news coming from that front, hiking by the end of this year to zero or slightly positive territory for me would be a no brainer,” Wunsch said.

President Christine Lagarde put the ECB on an accelerated exit path in February, and there’s been increasing speculation among economists and investors about how quickly rates will rise. Investors have been betting that the deposit rate -- currently at -0.5% and negative since 2014 -- will reach zero this year.

Some members of the Governing Council have suggested ending bond purchases at the end of this quarter and raising interest rates as early as July. Wunsch said he agreed that this timeline was a possibility.

“It’s going to of course depend on data,” he said. “If we have another inflation surprise, it’s certainly a scenario that I would consider.”

Consumer prices rose by a record 7.5% in the euro area last month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further strained supply chains and sent already lofty energy costs even higher. At the same time, the economic outlook has darkened as confidence among businesses and households plunged.

Any disruption in the flow of natural gas from Russia to the currency bloc is seen as a major risk, though it’s not a given that this would keep the ECB from continuing to exit from ultra-loose policy settings, Wunsch said.

“There are of course situations where if the shock is very big on the real economy, we would feel more comfortable looking through the inflation development,” he said. But “we’re still in a situation where we’re supportive in terms of monetary policy. Real rates are today very, very negative. So the beginning of the normalization process should be relatively independent of the real economy.”

Drastic Steps

He also wouldn’t rule out a scenario where the ECB might have to take more drastic steps than currently envisioned to contain inflation.

“We’re still talking about normalization, but I wouldn’t exclude that at some point, if we have second-round effects, wages going up, that monetary policy would have to become restrictive,” he said. “What’s priced in by the markets today to me is on the low side of what might be required to to get inflation under control.”

On concerns that the ECB’s exit path could put more highly indebted countries in the euro area under pressure and lead to a new debt crisis, Wunsch said there’s “quite broad” consensus within the central bank that “unwarranted fragmentation” on bond markets would be addressed. But he cautioned that policy makers shouldn’t “over-engineer instruments because we need to be able to react to specific circumstances.”

