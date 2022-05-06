ECB Defies Global Peer Pressure After Fed-Led Tightening Round

Jana Randow
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Central Bank’s go-slow approach to starting interest-rate hikes is looking ever bolder at a time when most of its counterparts are tightening vigorously.

At the end of a week punctuated by global increases in borrowing costs to quell inflation, including an accelerated half-point move by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England’s fourth consecutive upward step, Frankfurt officials are far from following suit.

Aside from the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank -- each of whom are confronting far weaker inflation -- the euro zone is now the only jurisdiction managing one of the so-called Group of 10 most-traded global currencies not to have raised rates.

That lone status crystallized in recent days after Australia delivered a first and larger-than-expected increase, and Sweden’s Riksbank completed a remarkable U-turn to suddenly hike itself.

While pre-existing pledges on timing are binding ECB officials into waiting, an economy long vulnerable to setbacks with a war raging next door and a threat of gas shutoffs looming is also giving them pause for thought.

“The ECB is talking the talk, but doesn’t need to walk as far,” said Agnes Belaisch, chief European strategist at Baring Investment Services Limited. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is slowing down the economy, some companies are turning down production because of higher energy prices. And so any tightening by the ECB will already be activated into a slowdown.”

Such is the steady poise euro-zone policy makers have adopted that, despite the first investor bets in over a decade that inflation in Europe could even out-pace that of the U.S., financial markets still reckon a rate move there is months away. That stance represents a relative triumph of guidance compared with the ECB’s struggles last year to persuade traders that its policy wasn’t about to shift.

Going alone against the weight of global monetary opinion is likely to leave the central bank more exposed to scrutiny than before, not least when considering prior policy errors of abortive hikes in 2008 and 2011.

While ECB policy maker Robert Holzmann suggested on Thursday that the Governing Council will discuss an increase at its June meeting, his colleagues have been more circumspect.

Some officials including Olli Rehn have coalesced around a move in July. Meanwhile Executive Board member Fabio Panetta, one of the more dovish policy makers, even warned that the ECB faces “more complicated” choices at a time when expansion has almost stalled.

“Monetary tightening aimed at containing inflation would end up hampering growth that is already weakening,” he told Italy’s La Stampa newspaper.

Policy makers’ considered defense for their cautious stance is that the 19-nation economy is different from global peers. ECB President Christine Lagarde says that while both the U.S. and Europe are confronting soaring prices, they’re also facing a “different beast.”

Unlike in the U.S., inflation is driven predominantly by supply-side shocks; and unlike in the U.K., fiscal stimulus is in place to offset cost pressures on consumers. Labor-market slack is higher, potential growth lower, and the war in Ukraine a bigger risk to the outlook than elsewhere.

But knock-on effects from stubbornly high inflation -- 7.5% last month and rising -- are starting to show nonetheless. Expectations among consumers, businesses and financial markets have climbed above the ECB’s 2% goal. Germany’s powerful IG Metall union seeking an 8.2% raise for steelworkers also shows that the threat of a wage-price spiral is real.

On the other hand, the economy faces the threat of recession, a potential outcome if gas flows from Russia are unexpectedly cut, prompting energy rationing.

Even without that risk materializing, the ECB’s window for action might be narrow. The economy started the year feebly and may slow further if strict coronavirus lockdowns in Asia and continued fighting in Ukraine choke strained supply chains, damp confidence and push inflation higher still.

Many economists predict the ECB will take its deposit rate -- currently at a record-low -0.5% -- to zero in two steps before pausing for a while to take stock and see how financial markets and the economy digest the exit from sub-zero territory after more than eight years.

Helping the ECB fight inflation are markets, which have started to tighten financing conditions all on their own. Bond yields have risen across the region, banks are stricter with credit standards, and loan growth to firms has slowed as a result.

“You’re going to get this flow through the financial system if the ECB is tightening or not,” said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “Some of that work is happening, and that’s maybe why the ECB isn’t rushing into it.”

Even so, the contrast between the ECB’s gradualism and the aggressive action seen in much of the world -- one that the Fed acknowledges will mean “some pain” -- is only likely to encourage future critiques of each approach.

“History will judge many central banks very harshly about this episode,” said Rossiter.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – May 4

    CoinMarketCap top 100 WAVES leads the way over the last 24-hours, with Cardano (ADA) also finding support. It may all boil down to the Fed policy decision.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Software Sector Volatility?

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has rebounded. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Fed ‘Not Out of Bullets’ on Inflation: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The Milken Institute Global Conference continues in Beverly Hills, California, bringing together investors, dealmakers, power brokers and celebrities to discuss markets and megatrends. Academics, sports stars, entrepreneurs and politicians among the thousands coming to the Beverly Hilton for the event, which runs through Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftU.

  • Russia Fallout Helps Refiners Squeeze Cash From Bottom of Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- The bottom of the barrel has provided some rare returns to refiners as the market for fuel oil tightens due to curbed Russian flows and soaring demand from the power sector.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Heads for Europe, Will Meet RefugeesElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weak

  • Exclusive: CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources

    CATL, the world's largest battery maker, is in the final stages of vetting sites in the United States to build electric vehicle batteries, an investment that would mark the Chinese company's first production in the world's second-largest car market, two people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) is in talks to open plants that would serve BMW AG and Ford Motor Co, and potential sites include South Carolina and Kentucky, where those automakers have assembly plants, according to the two people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are ongoing and private.

  • Wrangle over EU carbon market revamp threatens climate targets

    Officials and lawmakers negotiating an overhaul of the EU carbon market are struggling to reach a compromise over plans to levy CO2 costs on suppliers of polluting fuels, potentially putting the bloc's climate change targets at risk. Launched in 2005, the emissions trading system (ETS) is the European Union's main tool for cutting greenhouse gases, which it does by forcing power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute and capping the supply of permits. The scheme has slashed emissions in those sectors by 43% since its launch, but is facing a revamp as the EU strives to hit a target of a 55% cut in net emissions from 1990 levels by 2030.

  • Tesla Looking to Boost Shanghai Car Production With Second Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is making plans to resume double shifts at its factory in Shanghai as soon as mid-May as it expects staffing and parts shortages to ease, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Heads for Europe, Will Meet RefugeesElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Put

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki After She Announces She’s Leaving The White House

    One of the hallmarks of Biden Administration press conferences has been the ongoing repartee between Fox News White House Correspondent/gadfly Peter Doocy and press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy’s carefully-crafted questions often take surprising turns and seek to frame events in a politically-disadvantageous way for the administration. They’re meant to to elicit a TV moment. Psaki […]

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • Zillow Stock Tumbles After Selling More Homes Than Expected. Here’s Why.

    The real estate company reported $4.3 billion in revenue, but most of that was driven by selling homes.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Federal Reserve announces biggest interest rate hike since 2000

    Benchmark interest rate raised 0.5 percentage points, with more rises expected Jerome Powell on Capitol Hill in March. That month, rates were increased by 0.25 percentage points. Photograph: Tom Williams/AP The Federal Reserve moved to tamp down soaring inflation in the US on Wednesday, announcing the sharpest rise in interest rates in over 20 years. The Fed’s benchmark interest rate was raised by 0.5 percentage points to a target rate range of between 0.75% and 1%. The hike is the largest since

  • Dow soars 932 points as Fed raises rates but Powell rules out bigger hikes at future meetings

    "A 75-basis-point increase is not something the committee is actively considering," Powell said during a briefing.

  • Lucid Beat Sales Estimates. Shares Are Rising.

    Lucid reported first quarter sales of $57.7 million, ahead of Wall Street projections of $55.6 million.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly called the person who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade 'foolish' and 'one bad apple'

    In a Thursday address to fellow federal judges, Roberts also called the leak "absolutely appalling," according to CNN.

  • How to invest now as your 401(k) tanks — according to a top money manager

    Growth stocks typically mean those that are expensive in relation to current earnings and dividends, but which the stock market bids up based on future prospects. “It’s called Equity Dislocation because what we’re trying to do is make money for clients off of the dislocation we see among value stocks and growth stocks, around the world,” says Inker. Inker thinks value is going to beat growth by a good margin in the years ahead.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • Elon Musk and Cathie Wood agree that passive management's takeover of the investing world has gone too far — and has prevented investors from reaping big gains

    Since inception, Ark's flagship ETF has returned 182%, while the lower-cost passive Nasdaq 100 ETF enjoyed gains of 245% over the same time-period.