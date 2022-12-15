ECB Hikes by Half Point as Lagarde Warns of More Such Moves

ECB Hikes by Half Point as Lagarde Warns of More Such Moves
1
Alexander Weber and Jana Randow
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank increased interest rates by a half-point, with President Christine Lagarde telling investors to prepare for a long-running campaign of similar moves to quell the worst inflation in the history of the euro.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After successive hikes of 75 basis points, the ECB lifted the deposit rate more slowly on Thursday, to 2%, as economists expected. Pledging to push borrowing costs “significantly” higher, officials widened efforts to tame prices with a decision to shrink their €5 trillion ($5.3 trillion) bond portfolio.

“Anybody who thinks that this is a pivot for the ECB is wrong,” Lagarde told a news conference. “We should expect to raise interest rates at a 50 basis-point pace for a period of time.”

“We have more ground to cover, we have longer to go and we are in for a long game,” she said.

Traders added to rate-hike bets, pricing a deposit-rate peak of 3% next year, compared with 2.93% earlier. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped as much as 2.5%, sinking to the lowest level in a month and the most in nearly two months as rates-sensitive sectors like technology and retailers slumped.

Lagarde said financial markets hadn’t adequately accounted for the amount borrowing costs would need to rise to quell inflation.

Complementing the rate push, officials outlined plans for quantitative tightening — offloading government debt purchased as stimulus in the past. The plan envisages partially halting reinvestments of maturing bonds under the Asset Purchase Program from March. Volumes will average €15 billion a month in the second quarter, with the pace beyond that yet to be determined.

The ECB’s downshift on rate hiking, along with similar moves this week by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, may reflect belief that the worst inflation in a generation — while not vanquished — is at least near its peak.

The announcement follows a first dip in 1 1/2 years for runaway euro-zone price gains and comes with the currency bloc probably already in recession.

But, like the Fed, the message was that monetary tightening has some way to run yet — despite policymakers in Frankfurt already overseeing the most forceful spell of rate hikes in ECB history.

“If you were to compare with the Fed, we have more ground to cover, we have longer to go,” Lagarde said.

Fresh projections, also released Thursday, will help determine how long. With Russia’s war in Ukraine still raging, the predictions confirmed a challenging backdrop that includes economic expansion of just 0.5% in 2023. Forecasts for inflation, meanwhile, were raised for the next two years. It’s still seen above the 2% target in 2025.

  • Follow the ECB TLIV Blog here

A 2% deposit rate is in the vicinity of the theoretical neutral level that neither constrains nor stimulates the economy. But several officials have advocated further moves into restrictive territory as lofty energy prices continue to stoke inflation.

How high borrowing costs will ultimately be pushed is a central question now for investors, though it’s a topic on which policymakers are tight-lipped. Economists polled by Bloomberg before the decision foresaw only one more increase, in February, to 2.5%.

The planned reduction in bond holdings adds a new element to rate bargaining among the Governing Council’s soon-to-be-26 members and may have helped garner support for a smaller hike from the panel’s more hawkish officials.

Several had pushed for an early start to QT, while their more dovish colleagues have fretted over the deteriorating economic picture and voiced a preference for less aggressive action on rates.

--With assistance from Christoph Rauwald, Laura Malsch, Alice Gledhill, Cagan Koc, Ben Sills, Bryce Baschuk, James Regan, William Horobin, Alessandra Migliaccio, Veronica Ek, Ksenia Galouchko, Joel Rinneby, Harumi Ichikura, James Hirai, Carolynn Look, Alexey Anishchuk, Andrew Langley and Zoe Schneeweiss.

(Updates with more Lagarde comments, stock-market reaction starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB raises rates again, outlines balance sheet run off

    The European Central Bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday, its fourth successive hike, and outlined plans to shrink its bloated balance sheet from March, hoping that higher borrowing costs will finally arrest runaway inflation. The ECB has raised interest rates by a combined 2.5% percentage points since July, its fastest pace of monetary tightening on record, to counter inflation driven above 10% this autumn by soaring food, energy and now services prices. "Based on the substantial upward revision to the inflation outlook, expects to raise them further," the ECB said in a statement.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    On Tuesday, Aveo shares soared 42% in massive volume on news that it will get acquired by South Korea's LG Chem.

  • Ford, China's CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg

    The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford's electric models, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are contemplating an ownership structure in which Ford would own 100% of the plant, including the infrastructure, while the Chinese battery giant would operate the factory and own the technology to build the cells, the report said. That would let the facility qualify for production tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act without needing direct financial investment from CATL, Bloomberg reported.

  • Litvinenko review: David Tennant makes this must-watch TV

    This layered political drama is grounded by a career best character turn from David Tennant, who imbues Alexander 'Sasha' Litvinenko with no small amount of dignity.

  • Government announces inquiry into allegations SAS killed Afghan civilians

    The government will expand a planned inquiry to include murder allegations against special forces.

  • PBT Podcast: New-look NBA awards, Warriors road woes and Purple Haze for AD

    We talk tango music for the Trail Blazers and a Purple Haze for Anthony Davis.

  • PayPal and MetaMask team up to make it easier to buy crypto

    PayPal is primarily known as an online payment method. In that regard, ConsenSys, the company behind MetaMask, announced that it would add an integration in its crypto wallet so that users can buy cryptocurrencies using their PayPal account. MetaMask is one of the most popular non-custodial crypto wallet out there.

  • European Central Bank and Bank of England Follow Fed with Half-Point Hikes

    Similarly to in the U.S., inflation in Europe has started to slow down. But the big central banks have still all hiked rates this month.

  • Retail sales fall 0.6% in November, below estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss November retail sales.

  • Turkey's cenbank to stand pat after fulfilling Erdogan's call for single digits: Reuters Poll

    Turkey's central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged next week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, having decided to end the cycle after cutting it to 9% in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's call for single-digit rates. The central bank has lowered its one-week repo rate by 500 basis points in four months in an easing cycle that it said was necessary given signs of an economic slowdown, despite inflation which stood at more than 84% in November. The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1100 GMT on Dec. 22.

  • Swiss Central Bank Slows Rate Hiking With Half-Point Move

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank raised its interest rate by 50 basis points, a third salvo against inflation that narrows the gap with the borrowing costs of global peers. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsOfficials raised the benchmark to 1%, as predicted by

  • iPhone update: Apple releases iOS 16.2 with major new security changes

    New settings allow data to be fully protected from view of Apple or anyone else

  • Apple Finally Discloses Resolving iPhone's Zero Day Vulnerability

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) fixed a zero-day security vulnerability via an iPhone software update released two weeks ago. Apple released the update, iOS 16.1.2, on November 30 and rolled it out to all supported iPhones, including iPhone 8 and later, with unspecified “important security updates.” Apple said the update fixed a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other apps, which, if exploited, could allow malicious code to run on the person’s device, TechCrunch reports. Also Re

  • ECB slows rate hikes, says inflation fight must go on

    The European Central Bank eased the pace of its interest rate hikes on Thursday but stressed significant tightening remained ahead and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of a dogged fight against runaway inflation. After being wrong-footed by sudden price rises, the ECB has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace. In a move shadowing similar steps this week by the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, it raised the rate it pays on bank deposits by 50 basis points to 2%, moving further away from a decade of ultra-easy policy.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Attacks on Infrastructure Not Letting Up

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are discussing the latest developments in the war at a summit in Brussels, including how to help the Ukrainian people get through the winter following sustained Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by

  • ECB to start offloading bond holdings in March

    (Reuters) -The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would start shrinking its balance sheet by reducing its 5 trillion euro ($5.3 trillion) bond portfolio from March, its next step towards tighter policy as it tries to combat decades-high inflation. The ECB said it would reduce holdings of bonds bought under its Asset Purchase Programme (APP) at an average pace of 15 billion euros per month from March until the end of the second quarter, with the subsequent pace to be determined over time. It will do so by not reinvesting all the cash it receives from maturing bonds in a process called quantitative tightening, or QT.

  • Economic growth in Latin America, Caribbean seen slowing in 2023

    The expansion of economies in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen cooling next year, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, with both internal and external challenges weighing on growth. Overall, the combined region is estimated to grow 1.3% in 2023, according to ECLAC's forecast. The 2023 projection is slightly down from 1.4% growth estimated in October, while ECLAC expects the region's economies to expand by 3.7% this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.2%.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for December 15th

    GPOR, PCB and SMBC have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 15, 2022.

  • Fed hikes rates by 50 bp, as expected, keeps hawkish tone

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth. The Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections shows U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.25%-4.5% range after Wednesday's 50-basis-point increase, at 5.1% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers. The projection of the target federal funds rate rising to 5.1% in 2023 is slightly higher than investors expected before the meeting and appeared biased if anything to move higher.

  • Oil Swings Near $77 as Part of Key Pipe Starts and Dollar Climbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated near $77 a barrel as a section of the major Keystone pipeline restarted and the dollar jumped. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWest Texas Intermediate futures edged lower, trading in a narrow daily range along with global benchmark Bre