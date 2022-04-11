ECB Discord on War Impact Masks Consensus on Need for Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials may differ on how to respond to the war in Ukraine, but they’re increasingly aligned on the need to raise interest rates.

Despite Russia’s invasion jeopardizing the euro zone’s pandemic rebound, policy makers are more worried about the conflict stoking already-lofty energy costs -- as they underlined last month by agreeing to speed up their removal of years of stimulus.

An account of that meeting reveals fault lines over when and how aggressively to act, as inflation nears four times the 2% goal and the U.S. and the U.K. boost rates. But it’s tough to find opposition to the normalization path. Economists and traders concur, seeing liftoff -- and maybe even an end to almost nine years of negative rates -- by December.

“Reasonable people can disagree about the data at this stage,” said Dirk Schumacher, an economist at Natixis in Frankfurt. But “everybody can see that normalization has to happen. It’s only a question of speed and how large the measures need to be.”

No one expects those decisions to come when ECB officials meet this week in Frankfurt: Goldman Sachs on Friday joined money markets in predicting a first rate increase only in September, while there’s little appetite to cement an end-date for net bond-buying, penciled in for sometime in the third quarter.

But the gathering -- whether President Christine Lagarde, who’s contracted Covid-19, joins in person or not -- will offer another opportunity to debate the appropriate timetable amid the heightened uncertainty.

Officials may also discuss a crisis tool to deploy in the event of a blowout in the bond yields of weaker euro-zone economies after asset purchases end.

March’s meeting, according to the ECB’s account, yielded “different views” on how persistent inflation will prove to be after hitting a record 7.5% and likely remaining still short of its peak.

Some policy makers warned of “falling behind the curve” on tackling prices. Others cautioned that “bold steps” could dent confidence within the currency bloc, which borders Ukraine.

Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel and the Netherlands’ Klaas Knot, among the Governing Council’s biggest hawks, favor a sooner-rather-than-later approach. Their Austrian, Belgian and Slovene colleagues want two rate hikes in 2022, also pointing to September.

Others are more cautious. Italy’s Ignazio Visco said in mid-March that the projections the ECB published just a week earlier -- which won’t be updated until June -- could already be out of date due to the deteriorating outlook.

Chief Economist Philip Lane has said the war could require policy shifts in either direction, while fellow Executive Board member Fabio Panetta has warned that leaving the inflation fight entirely to the ECB would inflict steep costs on society, urging government spending to ease the burden on those most-affected by the crisis.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“Lagarde signaled in March that the Governing Council intends to stay on the course of monetary normalization, despite the war in Ukraine. Bloomberg Economics expects her to reiterate that stance at its next meeting,”

--David Powell, senior European economist. For full analysis, click here

How fast the ECB can shed its ultra-loose policy is unclear as it “depends on several moving parts,” according to Allianz SE economist Katharina Utermoehl.

“I expect the ECB to err on the cautious side and remain in wait-and-see mode at the upcoming April meeting,” she said, citing “deep divisions among Governing Council members on the outlook for inflation and, in turn, the appropriate policy response.”

Highlighting the growing acceptance that rates must rise, however, even more dovish officials are speaking up, with Greece’s Yannis Stournaras last week echoing former President Mario Draghi by saying the ECB will do “whatever it takes” to stop an inflationary overshoot becoming permanent.

A more pronounced economic downturn could alter the picture. While the ECB’s “severe” scenario for 2022 still envisages growth of more than 2%, advisers to Chancellor Olaf Scholz have warned of a possible German recession if Russian energy is cut off.

Martin Wolburg, an economist at Generali Investments, concedes that a slump could derail the march to lifting borrowing costs.

But absent that, not raising interest rates “is absolutely unrealistic,” he said. “They have to launch the normalization process in order to maintain credibility.”

