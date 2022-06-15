ECB to Discuss Using Pandemic Bond Purchase Reinvestments at Emergency Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials will be invited to sign off on the reinvestment of bond purchases conducted under the now-halted pandemic emergency program, a crisis response that they flagged in their decision last week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Policy makers are holding an emergency meeting starting at 11 a.m. in Frankfurt that will last about two hours as they consider how to react to a surge in Italian bond yields using the measure, the person said. They declined to be identified because such discussions are confidential.

The people didn’t know if other measures might be considered by the Governing Council.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment on the subject matter of the meeting when contacted by Bloomberg.

Italian bonds surged on Wednesday as news of the emergency meeting emerged. Earlier this week, yields on the country’s debt rose above 4% for the first time since 2014, a time when the region was still immersed in a sovereign debt crisis.

“Inflation makes the difference this time around,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “The ECB cannot simply pour money at the problem as monetary tightening and higher rates are actually needed.”

Investors are so far unconvinced the ECB can raise borrowing costs to combat unprecedented euro-zone inflation while also keeping yields among the bloc’s most vulnerable members in check. A possible 75 basis-point rate increase from the Federal Reserve later in the day could add to the jitters.

“The ECB is losing control of the narrative around rates, potentially inviting a sovereign debt crisis even before the first hike of the cycle.” -- Jamie Rush. For full react, click here

While government bonds have been jumpy for some time, the ECB has so far only allocated reinvestments from its pandemic asset-purchase program toward stabilizing what it considers unwarranted market turbulence. There was some investor disappointment when officials didn’t unveil a new tool at their policy meeting last week.

“In the event of renewed market fragmentation related to the pandemic, PEPP reinvestments can be adjusted flexibly across time, asset classes and jurisdictions at any time,” ECB policy makers said after their decision on Thursday. “Net purchases under the PEPP could also be resumed, if necessary, to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic.”

The Governing Council will convene on Wednesday “to discuss current market conditions,” according to an ECB spokesperson. A statement may follow.

“We expect a strong verbal commitment from the ECB that it will not tolerate any fragmentation within the euro zone,” said Ulrike Kastens, an economist at DWS International GmbH. “The ECB is likely to focus on greater concrete flexibility of reinvestment as a first line of defense. This could contribute to a calming of the market.”

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel -- who’s in charge of the ECB’s market operations -- signaled on the eve of the meeting that any response to bond-market panic will come when it’s needed and will depend on the specific situation officials are faced with.

She did, however, pledge that the ECB won’t tolerate “changes in financing conditions that go beyond fundamental factors and that threaten monetary-policy transmission,” saying the commitment to stave off fragmentation “has no limits.”

Those remarks drew parallels to former ECB President Mario Draghi’s famous 2012 promise to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro. Schnabel highlighted the ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program and the OMT created under Draghi as examples of policy makers’ ability to respond to different kinds of market stress.

The bond storm comes with the ECB poised to end eight years of negative rates with a “sustained” cycle of hikes planned from July and including a likely half-point move in September. It plans to end net purchases under a long-standing bond-buying program at the start of next month.

Several Governing Council members were due to speak on Wednesday. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel’s remarks at 11:15 a.m. in Milan have been canceled, as have Bank of Spain chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos’s at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s ad hoc meeting was first reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

