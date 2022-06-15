ECB Is Discussing Crisis Strategy as Well as Pandemic Program Reinvestments

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are discussing a broader strategy to protect the integrity of the euro region as well as whether to use reinvestments of their pandemic asset-purchase program flexibly as a first defense, according to people familiar with the matter.

An emergency meeting of the Governing Council that began at 11 a.m. in Frankfurt is examining the ECB’s wider anti-fragmentation approach as it confronts a blowout of Italian bond yields, the people said, asking not to be identified as such discussions are private.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that ECB officials will be invited to sign off on the reinvestment of bond purchases conducted under the now-halted pandemic program, a crisis response that they flagged in their decision last week.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment on further details of the meeting, which is expected to last about two hours, confirming only that the Governing Council would convene “to discuss current market conditions.” A statement may follow.

Italian bonds surged on Wednesday as news of the unscheduled meeting emerged. Earlier this week, yields on the country’s debt rose above 4% for the first time since 2014, a time when the region was still immersed in a sovereign debt crisis.

Investors are so far unconvinced the ECB can raise borrowing costs to combat unprecedented euro-zone inflation while also keeping yields among the bloc’s most vulnerable members in check. A possible 75 basis-point rate increase from the Federal Reserve later in the day could add to the jitters.

“Inflation makes the difference this time around,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “The ECB cannot simply pour money at the problem as monetary tightening and higher rates are actually needed.”

What Bloomberg Economic says...

“The ECB is losing control of the narrative around rates, potentially inviting a sovereign debt crisis even before the first hike of the cycle.”

-- Jamie Rush. For full react, click here

While government bonds have been jumpy for some time, the ECB has so far only allocated reinvestments from its pandemic asset-purchase program toward stabilizing what it considers unwarranted market turbulence. There was some investor disappointment when officials didn’t unveil a new tool at their policy meeting last week.

“In the event of renewed market fragmentation related to the pandemic, PEPP reinvestments can be adjusted flexibly across time, asset classes and jurisdictions at any time,” ECB policy makers said after their decision on Thursday. “Net purchases under the PEPP could also be resumed, if necessary, to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic.”

Ulrike Kastens, an economist at DWS International GmbH, said she expects a “strong verbal commitment” that the ECB won’t tolerate any euro-zone fragmentation. “The ECB is likely to focus on greater concrete flexibility of reinvestment as a first line of defense,’ she said. “This could contribute to a calming of the market.”

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel -- who’s in charge of the ECB’s market operations -- signaled on the eve of the meeting that any response to bond-market panic will come when it’s needed and will depend on the specific situation officials are faced with.

She did, however, pledge that the ECB won’t tolerate “changes in financing conditions that go beyond fundamental factors and that threaten monetary-policy transmission,” saying the commitment to stave off fragmentation “has no limits.”

Those remarks drew parallels to former ECB President Mario Draghi’s famous 2012 promise to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro. Schnabel highlighted the ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program and the OMT created under Draghi as examples of policy makers’ ability to respond to different kinds of market stress.

The bond storm comes with the ECB poised to end eight years of negative rates with a “sustained” cycle of hikes planned from July and including a likely half-point move in September. It plans to end net purchases under a long-standing bond-buying program at the start of next month.

Several Governing Council members were due to speak on Wednesday. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel’s remarks at 11:15 a.m. in Milan have been canceled, as have Bank of Spain chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos’s at 2:30 p.m.

The Netherlands’ Klaas Knot will go ahead with his 15:15 p.m. appearance at the Milan conference, however, while President Christine Lagarde is still scheduled to speak on climate and sustainability at an evening event in London.

Wednesday’s ad hoc ECB meeting was first reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

(Updates with details starting in fifth paragraph.)

