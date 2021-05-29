ECB Doves Sour Euro Rally With Pushback Against Tapering Bets

1 / 4

ECB Doves Sour Euro Rally With Pushback Against Tapering Bets

Jill Ward
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The euro’s charge toward a three-year high is stumbling as the European Central Bank quashes expectations that it’s anywhere near paring back emergency stimulus.

The ECB is increasingly expected by economists and investors to extend its elevated pace of emergency bond-buying at a June meeting, even as the continent’s vaccination program surges forward and the economy rebounds. That’s putting a damper on prospects for further gains in the common currency, which has risen about 4% against the dollar from a trough in March.

Policy makers including Executive Board member Fabio Panetta have signaled a willingness to shrug off near-term inflationary spikes and keep policy loose for the time being. On the other side of the Atlantic, counterparts at the Federal Reserve appear to have made peace with the need to eventually wind down their bond buying.

“For a significant rise in the euro I suspect we’ll need to see some hawkish noises from the ECB,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. “But tapering aggressively puts the stability of the euro-zone bond market at risk, and rate hikes may never happen at all.”

Policy Shifts

Global central banks are quietly starting to tip-toe away from the emergency monetary settings put in place during the coronavirus crisis, and markets are reflecting slowing asset purchases and rate-hike expectations accordingly. The ECB, which has struggled for years with lackluster inflation, looks increasingly set to lag the pack -- while the Fed could be next in line to deliver a hawkish surprise.

Traders are growing jittery at any hint of policy shifts. The pound spiked on Thursday after Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe detailed several scenarios for the U.K. economy, including one where rates rise early next year if the labor market recovers smoothly.

Also this week, South Korea’s central bank Governor Lee Ju-yeol signaled a shift when he said officials are preparing for an “orderly” exit from record-low interest rates at some point as the economy recovers. Canada and New Zealand have also flagged such moves, while Federal Reserve officials have been steadily shifting their tone.

Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he and his colleagues may be able to start discussing the timing for scaling back the Fed’s bond-buying program at upcoming policy meetings. Randal Quarles, the central bank’s vice chairman for supervision, noted that risks to inflation are skewed to the upside in the medium term, in part due to fiscal policy.

The diverging signals out of Washington and Frankfurt are prompting strategists from Rabobank and Credit Agricole SA to brace for the euro to decline by as much as 3% from current levels against the greenback.

Clashing Signals

Options markets show clashing signs. Risk reversals -- a barometer of market positioning and sentiment -- point to investor optimism on the euro. Implied volatility shows low expectations for the ECB’s next meeting in June.

While Allianz’s Riddell moved from a short euro position to neutral as the continent got its vaccine push on track, he says there’s little prospect of fresh impetus coming from the ECB, and faster inflation in the bloc is unlikely to last beyond this year.

The Fed, meanwhile, could bring up tapering at its Jackson Hole symposium in August, according to Jane Foley, Rabobank’s London-based head of FX strategy. That may trigger a dip to 1.18 against the dollar for the euro, she said. The currency closed at 1.2188 on Friday.

A drop like that could wrong-foot investors: asset managers’ net long positions on the euro climbed this month to the highest since at least 2006, according to CFTC data.

ECB officials fear a stronger euro could harm the still-fragile European recovery, and say they’re keeping an eye on the currency. Wage pressures are weaker in the euro zone and the recovery isn’t as broad-based as in the U.S., according to Jonathan Peterson, markets economist at Capital Economics, factors which will likely weigh on the common currency.

At the same time, bond markets are projecting European normalization, with yields expected to turn positive as the continent proceeds with vaccines and reopening.

Most of the increases in German borrowing costs reflect a pickup in domestic demand and the expectation it will continue, according to Bloomberg Economics. Growth estimates from economists surveyed by Bloomberg show more room for upside in the euro zone compared with the U.S.

And some analysts, including those at Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc. and Bloomberg Intelligence, still see the euro reaching $1.25 or higher in the coming months. George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank, predicts further upside if the region’s data continue to strengthen. A Fed announcement on tapering might not be interpreted as a hawkish signal, he said.

Even so, the rise of coronavirus variants remains a threat to the region’s economy, and history shows the ECB proceeds more cautiously than the Fed.

“When you look at expectations in the United States and expectations in the euro area, we are not on the same page,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said in April. “It would clearly predicate that we will not operate in tandem with the Fed. I think that’s very much a given -- it’s not me looking into a crystal ball.”

Next Week

European government bond supply will see Germany, France, Spain and Belgium sell about 20 billion euros of debt ($24.3 billion) according to Citigroup Inc.The U.K. will sell 10- and 25-year gilts for 4.75 billion poundsScheduled ECB policymaker speeches are light ahead of the quiet period which begins Thursday ahead of the following week’s policy decision; BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks twiceOn the data front, euro-area and German inflation numbers are expected to take the limelightU.S. and U.K. markets are closed Monday for holidays

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • WhatsApp will no longer punish you if you refuse its new privacy policy

    WhatsApp has reversed its plans to penalise users who did not agree to its controversial new privacy policy after suffering mass defections to rival apps and opposition from several governments. The Facebook-owned messaging app had previously said that users would gradually lose access to key features if they did not sign up to the new terms by May 15. Refuseniks would first be barred from browsing their chat list and then, after a few weeks, blocked from receiving any incoming calls and messages. But earlier this week the company updated its website to say that "no one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality" even if they did not say yes. A spokesman told The Next Web: "Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we currently have no plans to limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update. "Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook." Privacy and competition regulators in Germany, Turkey and India have blocked the new update, while rival apps such as Telegram and Signal have seen spikes in new users. The policy, first announced in January via a pop-up inside the app, allows the messages sent between WhatsApp users and other businesses to be stored on Facebook's servers and used to inform advertising on other services. Facebook has invested heavily in turning WhatsApp into an online shopping hub, where users can buy products or chat with customer service agents in the app. Unlike ordinary WhatsApp messages, these conversations can be read and analysed by the company in question. However, many users mistook the policy for blanket permission to read all their messages, which remains impossible in most cases due to WhatsApp's strong end to end encryption. The uproar forced Facebook to delay the changes and then to soften the consequences for users who decline, while embarking on a PR campaign to correct the "misinformation". Earlier this month, India's information technology ministry asked WhatsApp to withdraw the policy or face potential action. India is one of the app's biggest markets, with more than 450m monthly active users.

  • Treasury Yields Are Hardly Budging After Strong Inflation Data. Here’s Why.

    There are the beginnings of a debate on Wall Street about how far yields can rise from here. Has the 'taper tantrum' already happened?

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Inside the Fed’s Playbook for a Dollar Default

    What happens if Congress blows past the July 31 deadline to suspend the debt limit? The Fed has a plan.

  • China Eases Offshore Funding Limit for Foreign Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank raised the limit on how much smaller lenders and foreign banks operating in the country can borrow offshore, a move that will ease a funding shortfall and give a push to expansion plans for firms such as HSBC Holdings Plc.Their ability to borrow outside of China was expanded this week after the People’s Bank of China raised the leverage ratio for such funding to 2 from 0.8 for institutions with capital of less than 100 billion yuan ($15.6 billion), said people familiar with the decision, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. Qualified banks will be given a 10 billion yuan initial quota, said the people.PBOC Governor Yi Gang on Monday met with delegates of foreign banks to discuss their business needs and their development in China. Easing offshore borrowings will be to boon to lenders including HSBC and JPMorgan Chase & Co. since their onshore operations have been handicapped by limited branch networks and access to deposits.PBOC didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.China’s financial markets are a potent lure for the world’s biggest banks, with billions of profits on the line from investment banking to wealth management. HSBC, Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc. became the first foreign banks allowed to set up locally-incorporated subsidiaries in China around 2007. Beijing has continued to relax rules for foreign firms in the subsequent decade, including removing a $10 billion threshold to set up local units.Still, the banks face stiff competition from domestic lenders, especially in consumer finance, and in recruiting top talent, which has made expanding in China challenging. High capital requirement, limited funding and regulatory requirements have also proved onerous.Citigroup Inc. last month announced plans to exit its retail business in China and 12 other markets, saying it didn’t have the scale it needed to compete. Overall, international banks had a 1.2% share of assets in 2020 in Asia’s largest economy, compared to 1.8% in 2010, McKinsey & Co. data showed.The latest step may help small local Chinese banks after the regulators earlier this year curbed their ability to tap deposits outside their home base through tie-ups with financial technology platforms.The increased borrowing is unlikely to add much pressure to the recent yuan rally because foreign financial institutions as well as multinational companies are still subject to a foreign debt quota. China has been wary of offshore borrowings as it seeks to ensure the financial system as a whole is not too exposed to foreign debt that led to the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997.China in December asked onshore financial institutions, including local and foreign lenders, to limit the amount of foreign-currency debt they raise via channels such as interbank borrowing in the overseas market, people familiar had said. That move significantly curbed foreign banks’ business and their ability to serve overseas clients as many breached the cap, according to Wang Zhiyi, Chairman of Cross-Border Finance Research Institution.The Chinese currency has rallied 2.9% in offshore markets this quarter, making it the best performer in Asia. Foreign funds have piled into the yuan as the economy strengthened and as they sought higher yields.Recent comments by a central bank official in a state-backed magazine -- which was later retracted -- have also stoked expectations that it could let the currency strengthen to offset higher commodity import costs.(Updates with analyst comment in the 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada probes forced labour claims in Malaysian palm oil, glove-making industries

    Canada is investigating allegations of forced labour in Malaysia's palm oil and glove manufacturing industries, the government said on Friday. Malaysian firms, which includes some of the world's biggest palm oil and rubber glove producers, have faced increasing scrutiny in recent years over reports of labour abuses. Employment and Social Development Canada told Reuters in an email that its Labour Programme was "actively researching a number of forced labour allegations in different countries and sectors, including palm oil and glove manufacturing in Malaysia."

  • Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school site in Canada

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children, a discovery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as heartbreaking on Friday. The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978, according to the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation, which said the remains were found with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist. "We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify," Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir said in a statement.

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Lakers injury update: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has no structural damage to quad

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers' top wing defender, is hoping to play in Game 4 on Sunday after an MRI exam showed no major damage to his left quadriceps.

  • Serge Ibaka won't play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

    The Clippers say back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round series against Dallas on Friday.

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

    Belarus's leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a disputed election last year. "We hope it (protests) will continue and workers are being prepared for a nationwide strike ... people will go out on the streets again," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, now living in exile in Lithuania, told journalists after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

  • A cheerleader was stabbed 114 times, and a Florida teen is being charged as an adult

    Chilling new details have emerged about the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in a wooded area in Northeast Florida on Mother’s Day.

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • Open Skies Treaty: US tells Russia it will not rejoin key arms control deal

    The arms control treaty permits unarmed surveillance flights over dozens of participating countries.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors