ECB Draws on Draghi’s Test to Measure Yield Pressure on Economy

1 / 5

ECB Draws on Draghi’s Test to Measure Yield Pressure on Economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jana Randow
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are taking a leaf from former President Mario Draghi’s playbook as they ask if recent market moves amount to “unwarranted tightening” that requires action.

That test, deployed by Christine Lagarde’s predecessor in 2014 in the run-up to negative interest rates and quantitative easing, is relevant now as the euro-zone economy lags behind the global recovery from the pandemic. Yet the ECB starts its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday apparently divided on whether recent gains in government bond yields should be a source of concern.

Officials including Executive Board member Fabio Panetta argue that higher yields are “unwelcome and must be resisted.” Others such as Dutch Governor Klaas Knot point to economic optimism about the second half of the year as a possible justification for such market moves.

Lagarde has stopped short of commenting beyond her emphasis on preserving favorable financing conditions for households and businesses. Her officials haven’t disclosed which indicators they’re monitoring, and have even given conflicting signals of the measures that matter.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Our analysis gives reason for calm -- borrowing costs would need to jump by four times as much to push debt servicing burdens back to the levels seen in the aftermath of the euro-zone crisis.”

--Maeva Cousin. To read her report, click here.

Here’s a closer look at their arguments before the Governing Council’s policy decision on Thursday.

Coterie of Concern

The case for alarm would be that the rise in yields isn’t a reflection of any fundamental shift in the euro-area economy, but driven by developments in other parts of the world outside the ECB’s control.

French Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau signaled the need for a response when he argued that the ECB “can and must react” to any unwarranted moves. He and some colleagues have pinned the surge in yields to “excessive spillovers” from the U.S., where lawmakers are working on a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to support the economy.

Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos has underscored that the rise in nominal interest rates hasn’t triggered corresponding increases in inflation expectations, and warned that “this may have a negative impact on economic activity and thus inflation.”

While such policy makers might seek an acceleration in the pace of purchases, there’s little pressure so far to expand the size of the ECB’s 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic purchase plan. More than half of that amount is yet unspent.

Unflustered Faction

The case for the rise in yields being warranted is that health authorities are making progress in vaccinations, laying the foundations for a strong economic bounceback. In such a situation, it would be unrealistic for officials to hope financial conditions should remain as low now as they were in December.

Anatoli Annenkov, an economist at Societe Generale in London, wonders if some of the concern about rising yields is overblown.

“Markets may be a little bit ahead of themselves but we haven’t seen anything in real interest rates that would hurt the recovery,” he said.

Inflation expectations are near the highest levels in almost two years, and economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict consumer prices will rise faster than previously predicted. Business confidence among purchasing managers is at a three-year high, with German factories recording order gains nearly three times faster than expected.

Knot insisted last week that higher yields are a “positive story” because they reflect expectations for improvement. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos observed that the increase was from very low levels and “in terms of spreads, the situation is very calm.”

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is also unbothered, arguing in a Bloomberg Television interview that “the size of the movements is not such that this is a particularly worrisome development.”

Common Ground

Lagarde herself hasn’t uttered the words “unwarranted tightening,” a conscious omission which leaves investors guessing where her opinion lies. Instead, her focus has been on borrowing costs for the real economy, which have stayed stable.

“The ECB will help ensure that firms and families can access the finance they need to weather this storm -- and that they can do so in the confidence that financing conditions will not tighten prematurely,” Lagarde said last week.

An important guide for her and the rest of the Governing Council will be new projections for growth and inflation which will be released on Thursday. They’re likely to show near-term prospects worsening after a slow start to vaccinations. But policy makers also insist there’s also no reason to question a strong recovery in the second half.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Steady After Nasdaq Surge; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday as traders evaluated the biggest jump in the Nasdaq 100 since November and whether a rout in China will stabilize. The dollar pared some of its overnight losses and Treasury yields held declines.The Nasdaq 100 advanced 4% on a revival of higher-valuation stocks such as Tesla Inc., which jumped 20%. The move snapped a rotation into value shares based on optimism about an economic reopening aided by fresh stimulus and vaccines. S&P 500 contracts and futures on the tech-heavy gauge dipped.In Asia, Chinese shares rallied from a slump on Tuesday that evaded state efforts to slow the pace of losses. Hong Kong’s benchmark rose and Japan fluctuated. Treasury yields steadied below their recent peaks as the first in a string of U.S. auctions went off without disrupting markets. Bitcoin dipped below $54,000 after reaching a two-week high.The pullback in Treasury yields encouraged investors to wade back into growth stocks, which suffered recently amid concerns about valuations. The prospect of faster inflation as economies recover from the pandemic has pushed up longer-term borrowing costs this year. In China, a report showing surging producer prices highlighted the risk of the nation exporting inflation as factories charge more for goods sold abroad, and upcoming consumer prices data in the U.S. are expected to show a slightly faster annual increase.The recent rising trend in bond yields is consistent with economic growth expectations, said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. That backdrop still favors cyclicals over defensive assets and “supports equities over bonds, and a weaker U.S. dollar,” she said.The upcoming sales of U.S. 10- and 30-year government bonds will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid seven-year auction helped drive yields higher, sending tremors across risk assets globally.The Australian dollar declined after the central bank governor suggested markets may be getting ahead of themselves by pricing in an interest-rate increase within the next couple of years.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksS&P 500 futures were down 0.3% as of 2:05 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index advanced 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%.Japan’s Topix index was little changed.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.5% lower.South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.7%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2%.China’s CSI 300 index climbed 0.8%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures slid 0.2%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.83 per dollar, up 0.3%.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5214 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.3%.The euro decreased 0.2% to $1.1877.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.54%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell six basis points to 1.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $63.48 a barrel.Gold shed 0.2% to $1,712.59 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Meghan Markle didn't have any formal training when she joined the royal family

    "There's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. There's none of that training," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • 6 surprising things we learned about being a royal from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview

    Royal protocol isn't just for show - members of the royal family always bow or curtsy to Queen Elizabeth, even in private.

  • Mayan Red Queen goes on display in Mexico

    The Mayan Red Queen has been recreatedas part of a new exhibitionLocation: Palenque, Chiapas, MexicoLady Ix Tz'akbu Ajaw reigned over 1,000 years agoShe's referred to as "the Red Queen"because her tomb was entirely covered in red cinnabar(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ANTHROPOLOGIST AND DIRECTOR AT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY, DIEGO PRIETA, SAYING:"The central chamber (of Mayan temple) was used for burial, inside a monolithic sarcophagus that was accompanied with offerings. The chamber of the Red Queen surprised us with its simplicity and lack of context (on the person buried). On the lid the remains of incense probably used during the burial ritual was found, which covered the circular opening located over a duct. That is a channel that allowed the soul of the deceased to leave its body and start its journey to the underworld."

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • Buckingham Palace seems to suggest that Harry misremembered the racist conversations about son Archie

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed some royal family members had "concerns and conversations" about how dark Archie's skin would be.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

    A stimulus provision would ensure forgiven student debt couldn't be taxed through 2025. Democrats say it paves the way for student-debt cancellation.

  • A racist discussion about Archie's skin tone wouldn't be out of character for the British monarchy

    The royal family's racist legacy dates back to the slave trade, so bigoted remarks about Archie's skin color aren't surprising.

  • Former President Jimmy Carter says he is 'disheartened, saddened, and angry' to see Georgia legislators advance voting restrictions

    Republican lawmakers are on the offensive with voting laws after Georgians voted for President Joe Biden and two Democratic senators.

  • Man charged in Wisconsin protest shootings returns to court

    An 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is due back in court Wednesday morning to go over final preparations for his trial. Kyle Rittenhouse is scheduled to appear remotely before Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder for a pre-trial conference. According to prosecutors, Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, on Aug. 25 after a local militia posted an online message seeking help protecting businesses from protesters.

  • FBI releases new video of person planting bombs before Capitol riot

    The discovery of the two devices outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees pulled dozens of police away from their posts before the riot unfolded.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill would literally pay parents for having kids, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus bill includes a child tax credit for parents to receive up to $3,600 per child. Making it permanent would nearly halve child poverty.

  • The Queen’s Statement Challenges Harry and Meghan to Speak Up—Again

    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesIt took two days, but when the queen’s statement finally arrived, it was unequivocal.Without actually calling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle liars, the statement—issued in the queen’s name and personally signed off by her after 36 hours of intense discussions between Prince Charles, the queen, Prince William, and their senior staff—made it clear the queen and royal family do not accept the claims the couple made in their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth Charge“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said (carefully implying that this was the first time they had heard the whole story). “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”The iron fist is well concealed by the velvet glove of genteel and restrained language, but those four key words—“some recollections may vary”—make it very clear that the palace are denying the accusations made against them. In doing so, the palace is putting the explosive ball back into Harry and Meghan’s court, by silently challenging them to name the family member who had “concerns” about the darkness of the unborn Archie's skin, and precisely describe that situation. The palace may also be referring to Meghan’s claim that she received no support over her mental health issues, which led her to contemplate suicide. One thing is clear: the palace has no intention, yet at least, of bringing those details into the public realm. And so all the unanswered questions remain, with the palace making clear they will not be rushed into saying anything. There will be no apology, no hand-wringing personal statement from the queen.After Diana’s death, the monarchy played rabbit-in-the headlights; it froze, did nothing and hoped it would all go away. Eventually Tony Blair had to tell the queen (politely, respectfully) to get on TV and address the nation. This the queen did, and people hailed a new era of a more open monarchy.Fast forward 23 years, and it seems the old-school shutters are down once again. Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview has led some to think the monarchy could be imperiled, and others that the palace should be forced to answers the couple’s explosive claims. But no. This time they are not going to allow themselves to be run down by an oncoming media juggernaut. Reportedly the family, knocked for six by the unexpectedly furious and bitter detail of the couple’s interview, had spent the last few days wrestling with the natural desire to push back at being called racists, and weighing against that the consideration that any statement denying racism could provoke the Sussexes into naming the member of the royal family who raised “concerns” about their son’s skin color. “There is a lack of trust,” an insider told the Evening Standard. “A denial could lead the Sussexes breaking their vow and naming the member of the royal family who discussed their son’s skin color.”The traditional “never complain, never explain” palace strategy has been married in this new statement by a desire to push back—firmly, and ever so politely—against the accusations of racism and lack of caring made by the couple.The palace says it will address the issue “privately.” The implicit condemnation of Meghan and Harry’s very public airing of the Windsors’ dirty laundry is also obvious. But compare this statement, not making clear the palace is actually doing anything, with the rush to announce an inquiry into Meghan’s alleged bullying of staff last week. The palace seems more emphatically focused on the latter than what the Sussexes alleged. Has it uncovered who the family member was who made the alleged remarks? Is the statement challenging the claim that it did happen? It is said that a pre-prepared, generic statement which reiterated the queen’s personal affection for Harry and Meghan was torn up by the monarch on Monday morning, after she read reading briefing notes compiled by courtiers who had stayed up all night watching the show (which ran from 1 a.m.-3 a.m.).The Telegraph reported that Sir Edward Young, the queen’s private secretary, and his Clarence House counterpart Clive Alderton, stayed up to watch the program Sunday night, while other staff, including the Duke of Cambridge’s household, watched on their laptops from home. They were ahead of the curve, but the queen wisely decided this was no time for haste.Instead, we have these 61 words which essentially leave any clarification to Meghan and Harry. No doubt the Sussexes thought they were being honorable when they declined to name the individual who made comments about their children’s likely skin color. They likely saw exonerating Philip and the queen the same way. In fact, they put everyone else under a cloud of suspicion, leading to this statement by the palace. Expect a flurry of anonymous briefings in the next few days picking holes and magnifying inconsistencies and contradictions in the claims made by the Sussexes to Oprah. In the meantime, we may be sure the royals will adhere to one of their other maxims: “Keep calm and carry on.”In service of reassuring, not-much-to-see-here continuity, schedules were stuck to Tuesday. Prince William made a supportive phone call to an NHS hospital. Prince Charles bravely ventured into the outside world Tuesday, and the issue of diversity was clearly on his mind.Visiting a vaccination center, he chatted to a woman in the queue who said she was from Nigeria. He said to her: “Oh fantastic, yes, I’ve been there. Lots of different ethnic groups. Do give them my kind regards next time you speak to them.”It was an absurd and tin-eared comment, and if he was the CEO of a private company, the shareholders would be looking for his head after the events of the past week.But that’s the point. Meghan may call the Monarchy “The Firm”, but it’s not any other business. It’s a vast sinecure, underpinned by the twin pillars of huge land holdings and the unwritten British constitution. The monarchy is not, in any meaningful way, accountable. Sometimes they choose to pretend to be; pay a little income tax, for example, while keeping the much more valuable death duties exemption. The palace has always prized acting slowly, and their forceful response today is likely or have been guided by the British public having a different, much more critical reaction to Meghan and Harry following the interview than Americans.Around a third of people (36%) told a YouGov poll after the documentary that their sympathies lay mostly with the queen and the royal household (down 2 points compared to before the interview), while 22% of people (up four points since before the documentary) say they have more sympathy for Harry and Meghan. Over quarter (28%) feel no sympathy for either of the royal camps. The difference in age is the stark differential: younger people are pro-Harry and Meghan, and older people are pro-the queen.Plenty of people hate Piers Morgan’s fierce anti-Meghan invective (which has now led to him leaving ITV), but some Brits—especially older people— identify closely with the monarchy, and, odd as it may seem, may have taken personal offense at Harry and Meghan’s claims it is racist.The national support for the queen—and, indeed, the oft-reviled “institution”— is the big difference between now and 1997, and perhaps the key to why the royal family is, right now at least, emboldened not to be pushed to say or do anything it is not comfortable with. Whatever has been said since the Oprah interview, whatever the fevered opinions on TV and online, the palace seems focused on doing things its own way. Harry and Meghan, the queen seems to be saying, it’s over to you.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo can't get guest to agree that Pepé Le Pew is the latest victim of cancel culture gone 'overboard'

    WSJ writer Jon Hilsenrath pointed out the cartoon skunk's unacceptable "grabbing and groping" and said "maybe it's time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it."