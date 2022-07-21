ECB to Finally Join Global Rate-Hike Club: Decision Guide

Alexander Weber and Carolynn Look
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Central Bank is about to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years, joining peers around the world in confronting a historic spike in inflation after months of standing on the sidelines.

With soaring prices an ever-growing concern for households, companies and governments across the 19-nation euro zone, the ECB may even deviate from guidance by considering a hike of double the planned quarter-point at Thursday’s meeting.

News of it discussing such a step prompted ABN Amro to change its prediction to 50 basis points from 25. Money markets put the likelihood of each at 50%.

Whatever the size, the move is set to be flanked by the presentation of a new instrument to contain debt-market jitters as borrowing costs are lifted. The exact make-up of the bond-buying tool is likely to go down to the wire as officials tangle over conditions for countries benefiting from the purchases.

  • Follow the ECB TLIV blog here

While the ECB’s long-awaited rate liftoff brings it closer to the more than 80 central banks that have already raised this year, it still trails the likes of the Federal Reserve, which began hiking in March and opted most recently for a jumbo 75 basis-point increase.

What’s more, just as it gets under way, the case for caution is stacking up. While the immediate threat of economic chaos triggered by a cut-off of Russian gas was deferred on Thursday with flows via the Nord Stream pipeline resuming, recession risks in Europe remain high and will be amplified if Moscow halts winter energy supplies.

Elsewhere, a political crisis in Italy -- where Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to resign this morning -- showed how quickly government-bond markets can become unnerved, while the euro recently slipped to parity with the US dollar, feeding record inflation that’s four times the 2% target.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Progress on the ECB’s anti-fragmentation tool could determine whether we get the 25 basis-point hike telegraphed in June or the 50 basis points the Governing Council is now considering. Our view remains that a truly credible solution to fragmentation is only likely to emerge in the midst of a crisis -- that points to an underwhelming announcement and a smaller rate hike.”

--Jamie Rush, Chief Europe Economist. For full preview, click here

Following a revamp of the decision-day timetable, the ECB’s initial statement will come at 2:15 p.m. in Frankfurt -- 30 minutes later than before. President Christine Lagarde’s briefing will start at 2:45 p.m. -- 15 minutes later.

Interest Rates

When the Governing Council met in June, it made an unusual commitment to lift its deposit rate by a quarter-point this month to -0.25%. It penciled in a bigger move at the next meeting in September, if the inflation outlook doesn’t improve, advocating a “sustained path of further increases” beyond that.

In the runup to this week’s announcement, however, policy makers have had second thoughts and are now weighing a hike of 50 basis points, according to people familiar with their discussions. That would end eight years of negative rates in one go, as well as topping all but four predictions in a Bloomberg poll of 53 economists.

The reason for the more hawkish debate is inflation, which hit a fresh record in June. Despite the economic headwinds, analysts say price gains have yet to peak. Officials fret that expectations may become de-anchored, stoked by potential natural gas shortages, even if an economic downturn ensues.

Fragmentation Tool

A crucial part of the ECB’s ability to accelerate rate hikes will be the effectiveness of measures designed to contain the fallout.

A bond-market wobble after the Governing Council’s last policy meeting prompted officials to speed up work on what they’ve so far dubbed the Transmission Protection Mechanism -- part of a two-pronged defense that also includes flexible reinvestments from the ECB’s pandemic bond portfolio.

The new tool is needed, they say, so their inflation-fighting efforts aren’t derailed by unwarranted swings in government-debt yields. First, though, the Governing Council’s 25 members must agree on its design, with a failure to unveil anything bound to disappoint investors.

  • Read more: What to Watch for When ECB Unveils Its Anti-Fragmentation Tool

Italy’s political storm has raised the risk of speculative attacks. That’s driven the spread between 10-year government bonds and their German counterparts past 200 basis points, fueling fears the ECB’s instrument may be needed sooner than expected.

Some analysts worry the tool won’t be nimble enough to shore up bond markets, with officials keen for it to look like a backstop for emergencies rather than a rescue measure for governments facing political turmoil or poor economic fundamentals.

(Updates with Nord Stream, Italy starting in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Warnings of Sovereign Defaults in Asia Frontier Markets Flare Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Concerns about potential sovereign defaults among Asia’s frontier markets are growing with the Economist Intelligence Unit joining Malayan Banking Bhd. in warning of risks amid faster inflation and rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV Inve

  • China’s next recession may be lurking on its balance sheets

    Economists are debating the possibility of eroding household and business asset values amid recent market turmoils.

  • Fed to stick to 75 bps hike in July; 40% chance of recession: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis point rate hike rather than a larger move at its meeting next week to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll of economists found. Inflation hit 9.1% in June, another four-decade high, stoking expectations the Fed, having only just shifted gears from 50 to 75 basis points at the last meeting, would act even more forcefully and go for a 100 basis point hike. But some of the more hawkish Fed officials in public remarks have favored a 75 basis point hike, tempering those expectations in recent days.

  • China’s Credit Market Rocked by More Debt Delays, Plunging Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s credit markets are creaking under the pressure of more setbacks, as a crisis in the nation’s property market fuels concerns about broader contagion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks Down

  • NBA Star Carmelo Anthony’s Revamped NYC Condo Just Hit the Market for $12.5 Million

    The full-floor Chelsea pad overlooks the city's iconic High Line.

  • Tencent-Backed Missfresh Weighs Unit Stake Sale for Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Missfresh Ltd. is weighing selling stakes in a unit that offers services to fresh produce sellers including business consultation and setting up online stores, according to people familiar with the matter, as the struggling firm looks for a lifeline.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe Tencent Holdings

  • Italy PM Draghi wins confidence vote, but unity coalition unravels

    Draghi was deciding whether to confirm his resignation or reconsider appeals to rebuild his parliamentary majority after the 5-Star Movement pulled its support.

  • Nord Stream Says Russian Gas Shipments Resumed on Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia started sending gas through its biggest pipeline to Europe after a 10-day maintenance period.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFlows via the Nord Stream link connecting Russia to Germ

  • South Korea’s Cheaper Answer to F-35 Jet Makes First Test Flight

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea reported the first successful test flight of its homegrown fighter jet, joining a small group of countries to demonstrate such technology as part of a bid to reduce its dependence on the US. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe KF-21, also known as the Boramae, completed a 30-minute flight T

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • Goldman ‘Impressed’ With Fed’s Inflation Moves, Waldron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is making the right moves to combat surging inflation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President John Waldron said, marking a turnaround from his questioning of its monetary policies earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing Meeting“You’re seeing the Fed move quite aggressively and in my op

  • Indian rupee wedged in a tight band; RBI intervention in focus

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee was held in a tight range on Thursday as dollar selling intervention by the central bank offset early losses in the currency on the back of weakness in its Asian peers, traders said. Traders said there was some dollar selling spotted above 80 levels by state-run banks, likely on behalf of the central bank, but gains in the domestic share market and losses in the dollar against the euro helped limit a sharper fall. "We sense that the worst is priced in the currency, with the value likely to be peaking around 80.5-81.0 against the greenback," Hitesh Jain, senior vice president, institutional research at Yes Securities said in a note.

  • Europe braces as Nord Stream Russian gas link set to restart

    Europe is on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia after annual maintenance is set to end on Thursday, with governments bracing for possible further supply cuts. A planned outage on the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany started on July 11 and is expected to end at 0600 CET (0400 GMT) on July 21. If the outage is extended, the operator Nord Stream AG should make that clear on its website, where the flows section would indicate either a resumption or zero gas.

  • Asia shares slip on inflation, China fears despite US rally

    Asian shares were mixed Thursday as optimism over earnings was tempered by persistent concerns about inflation and the Chinese economy, despite an overnight rally on Wall Street. Shares rose in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul, but declined in China. Eyes were on the Bank of Japan, which wrapped up a two-day policy meeting, without any major policy changes, as was widely expected.

  • Euro rebounds as Russian gas flow resumes, ECB hike looms

    The euro rebounded on Thursday, rising back toward a two-week high to the dollar, as Russian gas began to flow through a key pipeline again, but investors were cautious ahead of an expected European Central Bank interest rate hike later in the day. The euro had enjoyed three sessions of strong gains this week on expectations the ECB might deliver a big 50 basis-point (bps) rate hike and a Reuters report that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would reopen on time following a 10-day maintenance period, and at the pre-shutdown level of 40%. The European Union asked member states on Wednesday to cut gas usage by 15% until March as an emergency step after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe could be reduced further and might even stop.

  • EXPLAINER: Foot-and-mouth disease and the efforts to stop it

    Thousands of cattle are covered in blisters from highly infectious foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, sounding the alarm for the country, its Southeast Asian neighbors and Australia. Indonesia is now taking measures to curb the spread of the disease. Australia has offered assistance in hopes of preventing the disease and its economic and environmental consequences from crossing its borders.

  • Russia's Polymetal to ramp up Asia sales as revenue slides

    Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal aims to ramp up sales to Asia, it said on Thursday as it reported second-quarter revenue down 36% at $433 million owing to sanctions-hit sales and rising stockpiles. London-listed Polymetal is considering disposing of its Russian assets to focus on operations in Kazakhstan in the face of Western sanctions against Russia, it said this week. "International sanctions against Russia continue to have a material impact on sales, procurement and logistics," Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis said in a statement.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast: ECB Rate Hike Bets Put $1.0350 into View

    The EUR/USD pair found early support. However, German wholesale inflation tested market bets of a 50-basis point ECB rate hike tomorrow.

  • Putin faces second war front as Chechens threaten new offensive in Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin could be facing a second war front as Chechen forces opposed to his war in Ukraine threaten to launch their own offensive.

  • CIA Director: Putin 'too healthy'

    William Burns' comment is a blow to Putin's critics who believed the Russian leader was ill.