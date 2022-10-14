ECB Hawks Target Early 2023 to Start Unwinding Balance Sheet

Jana Randow and William Horobin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hawkish European Central Bank officials aim to start unwinding the institution’s €5.1 trillion ($4.9 trillion) asset hoard by early 2023 while retaining interest rates as their primary monetary-policy tool, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A consensus is emerging among some Governing Council members that the process of shrinking the balance should run in the background while the ECB focuses on setting borrowing costs, they said, declining to be identified because discussions on the matter are private.

That would require a decision on a framework that could then be revisited after a period of time, the people said. The officials favor letting bonds mature rather than resorting to debt sales, though that option shouldn’t be entirely excluded. They could also envisage keeping up some reinvestments to moderate the pace of unwinding.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment on plans to unwind the balance sheet.

ECB hawks have effectively dictated the momentum of monetary policy since early June, a dominance over decision-making that suggests their opinions might well continue to hold sway.

Officials started discussions on a possible strategy for so-called quantitative tightening last week at a meeting in Cyprus, Luxembourg central bank chief Gaston Reinesch said in a blog post on Wednesday.

How to begin offloading bonds bought up over several years of stimulus is a highly sensitive matter for the ECB. Its monetary policy has struggled to stay focused against the distraction of how more restrictive measures might hurt Italy’s debt sustainability.

A blowout in that country’s bond yields in June forced officials to devise a new crisis tool to ensure that they could continue raising interest rates without harming the integrity of the euro region.

The Bank of England’s own confrontation with financial-market turmoil in recent weeks similarly illustrates the dangers of how a plan to reduce bond holdings can go awry.

Dutch Governor Klaas Knot told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday about how the ECB would want to do things differently from the British central bank.

“They actively have to sell” because of their long-dated portfolio, he said. “Like in the US, we have bonds over the full maturity, and we think we can do QT by just rolling off existing bonds by less than full reinvestment, which is naturally a smoother process.”

ECB officials are agreed that they shouldn’t start shrinking the balance sheet until they reach a level of rates deemed to be neutral -- neither stimulating nor constricting the economy. It’s likely that they might do that as soon as December.

Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir insisted that the Governing Council makers won’t rush to sell off securities.

“Quantitative tightening is an inevitable part of normalization and policy tightening but it will not start this year,” he told Reuters in an interview.

The opportune time to begin winding the balance sheet down will be March 2023, according to David Powell at Bloomberg Economics, who predicts an average reduction of €29 billion a month, or just under 1% of the size of the combined portfolios of quantitative easing and pandemic emergency bond purchases.

“At that pace, nine to 10 years would be required to offload all of the securities held,” he wrote in a report published Friday. “The ECB may implement active bond sales to hasten the shrinkage of the balance sheet. That will depend on market conditions and the inflation outlook -- we expect the Governing Council to tread cautiously.”

(Updates with Kazimir starting in 13th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Shop Amazon's best deals on these innovative camping essentials

    Camping with the right supplies makes a huge difference in the quality of your trip. Be sure to check out these camping accessories ahead of your next trip.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE)?

    M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. ( LON:MWE ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • How Liz Truss Could U-Turn on Her UK Tax Package: The Options

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the AgesLiz Truss is under pressure to row back on her Sept. 23 “mini-budget,” the biggest package of unfunded tax cuts in more than 50 years which triggered a ma

  • Hong Kong Property Stocks Jump on Potential Tax Cut Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Hong Kong-based developers rallied after a Bloomberg report that the city’s government is considering cutting property tax for non-resident buyers, a move that could stabilize the ailing market. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitWorld Faces New Thr

  • Nike’s Headwinds Are ‘Transitory,’ Analyst Says. The Stock Still Has Room to Run.

    Raymond James initiated coverage of the stock at an Outperform on Thursday, saying the company was still a good bet in the long run.

  • Hyundai's air taxi unit picks Honeywell as avionics supplier

    Hyundai Motor Co's air taxi unit has picked aerospace supplier Honeywell International Inc to develop avionics systems for its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, the companies said, ahead of an announcement next week. Under the collaboration, Honeywell will work with Supernal, Hyundai's U.S.-based eVTOL firm, to explore integration of the aerospace supplier's 'Anthem' flight deck into the air taxis, which are slated to enter commercial service in 2028. Electric air taxi-makers worldwide have pitched themselves as clean alternatives to decongest cities, attracting investments from airline heavyweights such as Delta Air Lines Inc, though they are still a long way away from commercial operations.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Ties Up With Delta to Boost Loyalty Offerings

    Starbucks (SBUX) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are expanding their loyalty programs to broaden their offerings.

  • Molly Russell: Coroner issues prevention of future deaths report

    Andrew Walker calls for the separation of social media content for adults and children.

  • Inflation is eclipsing anything that's on Congress’s docket to help retirees, says Republican senator

    The Social Security administration announced a big benefits hike for millions of Americans. But beyond that, there is very little on Washington’s docket that might help retirees, Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) told Yahoo Finance.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Pinterest vs. Shopify

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) haven't exactly been great performers, but both of these companies still have incredible growth potential. Shopify has the number two e-commerce market share and could continue to build out its ecosystem of services over time, while Pinterest is all-in on pursuing ways to incorporate e-commerce into its visual discovery platform. It's worth noting that both Pinterest and Shopify have been severely beaten down in the 2022 market downturn.

  • One of Brazil’s Top Hedge Funds Stumbles With Record 13% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s best-performing hedge funds posted a record monthly loss in September, stung by plunging oil prices and surging global rates. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpThe Vista Mul

  • Why Cathie Wood is 'excited' to see what Elon Musk would do with Twitter

    Musk gets a vote of confidence from a long-time believer.

  • China Q3 growth seen bouncing 3.4%, but 2022 set for worst performance in decades: Reuters Poll

    The third quarter for China's economy is likely to underline the intensifying challenges at home and abroad, a Reuters poll showed, as an expected rebound in growth will still leave it poised for one of its worst years in almost half a century. China's gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew 3.4% in July-September from a year earlier, quickening from the 0.4% pace in the second quarter, according to the median forecast of 40 economists polled by Reuters. On the face of it, the rebound appears sturdy although recurring COVID flare-ups and a deepening property slump have meant the economy isn't firing on all cylinders.

  • Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Bank Earnings

    U.S. stock futures ticked higher, putting Wall Street on course to extend the gains that came in a [whipsaw day of trading](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-10-13-2022-11665656917) ahead of a batch of earnings reports from major banks. Futures on the S 500 gained 0.6% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.5%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell. Europe stocks advanced Friday for a two-day winning s

  • 'It's a very big deal': Coinsquare gets IIROC approval in crypto world first

    Coinsquare has also been approved to operate an Automated Trading System, allowing it to facilitate trading in illiquid coins.

  • Dunkin' defends most changes to rewards program while 'thinking' about a particular one

    Here's the scoop on Dunkin's controversial new rewards program.

  • 'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan

    A Canadian lawmaker who represents an area in the country's main auto producing province said on Friday he had asked Taiwan to "please send us more chips" to help resolve an ongoing shortage that continues to snarl some production lines. The automotive industry has been badly affected by global tightness in semiconductor supplies, which have in some cases forced companies to suspend production lines. Chris Lewis, a member of parliament from Ontario which is home to Ford Motor Co and other auto factories, told reporters on a visit to Taiwan as part of a Canadian parliamentary delegation that the lack of chips continued to bite.

  • UK Pension Fund Selling Stokes Fear Across Bond Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- UK pension funds are dumping assets to meet margin calls as the Bank of England confirmed it will end its emergency bond buying program, with the reverberations being felt everywhere from Sydney to Frankfurt and New York. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Sl

  • World’s Finance Chiefs Must Tame Spending, NZ’s Robertson Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Governments need to tighten spending plans to help their central banks combat inflation, according to New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the Ages“We mus

  • Italy's TIM board to meet on Friday over request to extend network deal deadline

    Telecom Italia's (TIM) directors are set to meet on Friday over a request from state lender CDP and its partners to extend a deadline to clinch a deal over the Italian phone group's network, two sources close to the matter said. CDP, infrastructure fund Macquarie and Open Fiber have asked for more time to negotiate a deal to buy TIM's network assets, pushing back an initial deadline for a binding deal set at the end of this month. The potential multi-billion euro bid is part of a long-held plan to combine TIM's fixed network assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber to create a single national network operator under CDP's control.