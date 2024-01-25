ECB keeps key interest rates on hold at first meeting of the year

The tower of the European Central Bank (ECB) is partly shrouded in autumn fog. ECB is expected to hold eurozone interest rates at their current record high after its first monetary policy meeting of the year on 25 January. Andreas Arnold/dpa

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its key eurozone interest rates unchanged at its first monetary policy meeting of the year on Thursday.

There is a "consensus" on ECB's Governing Council that it is "premature to discuss rate cuts," said bank President Christine Lagarde after the rate announcement.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos this month Lagarde had suggested that an interest rate cut this summer was more likely.

The main refinancing operations rate, which provides liquidity to the banking system, stands at 4.5% after Thursday's meeting. The ECB's deposit rate, which credit institutions receive when they park money at the bank, stands at a record-high 4%.

The ECB ended its long era of zero and negative interest rates in July 2022. It repeatedly hiked rates in order to tame soaring inflation as the euro currency area came out of the pandemic.

The central bank ultimately raised interest rates 10 times in a row before the run ended in October.

The ECB's primary objective is to ensure a stable euro. The currency guardians believe this will be achieved if prices do not rise too sharply. In the medium term, the central bank is aiming for price stability with an inflation rate of 2%.

Eurozone inflation ticked higher in December, rising to 2.9% from the same month a year ago. In November, the inflation rate had reached its lowest level since summer 2021 at 2.4%

Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, which can dampen demand and counteract high inflation. However, more expensive loans are also a burden on the economy because credit-financed investments become more expensive.

Jörg Asmussen, managing director of the German Insurance Association and former member of the ECB Executive Board, expects the ECB to approach rate cuts very cautiously.

"The turnaround in interest rates will come later and be lower than currently priced in by the markets," he said.

Rasmus Andresen, spokesman for the German Greens in the European Parliament, argued that high interest rates were making necessary investments more difficult.

He said the ECB "should overcome its fears" and begin cutting at its next meeting in March.

Friedrich Heinemann from Germany's ZEW Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research said: "Of course, the poor economic situation in the eurozone actually speaks in favour of a rapid interest rate cut. But the EU treaty is clear on such conflicting objectives: price stability has priority over economic stabilization in the ECB's target system."

Several economists now expect the first interest rate cut to take place in June at the earliest.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the ECB is unlikely to consider rate cuts as long as actual inflation remains closer to 3% than 2%.

The economist said it would require a severe recession or a sharp drop in longer-term inflation forecasts to clearly below 2% to see a rate cut in the coming months.

"We continue seeing a first rate cut not before the summer," Brzeski added.