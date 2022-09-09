ECB’s Knot Says Hikes Will Continue Until Inflation Goal Reached

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates until it reaches its inflation goal, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot.

“Pushed past its point of inflection, inflation eats away at consumption and investment capacity and frustrates financial planning,” Knot said Friday in a speech at the Eurofi conference.

“In response, the ECB rallied to raise policy rates to calm down the business cycle and keep inflation expectations anchored,” he said. “We will continue doing so until the inflation outlook has stabilized around our 2% target in the medium term.”

