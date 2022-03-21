ECB’s Lagarde Plays Down Concerns About Euro-Zone Stagflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Horobin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Lagarde
    Christine Lagarde
    President of the European Central Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde played down fears about euro-area stagflation, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine starting to weigh on the economy while further stoking already-record gains in consumer prices.

The war will have “consequences” for growth as inflation quickens and confidence is damaged, Lagarde told a conference Monday in Paris. The difficulty for central banks is to maintain price stability without hurting activity, she said.

Asked about the risk of stagflation, Lagarde said that “even in the bleakest scenario, with second-round effects, with a boycott of gas and petrol and a worsening of the war that goes on for a long time -- even in those scenarios we have 2.3% growth.”

“We are not seeing elements of stagnation now,” she said.

The remarks follow this month’s surprise move by the ECB to quicken the pace at which it removes stimulus in a bid to tame record inflation -- despite the economic risks stemming from the conflict.

By also weakening the link between the end of asset purchases and the start of interest-rate hikes, officials say the ECB has increased its room to maneuver -- a point Lagarde reinforced on Monday.

While some have touted that added flexibility, others have struck a more hawkish tone, with the Netherlands’ Klaas Knot saying two increases in record-low rates are possible in 2022. Before Lagarde spoke, money markets on Monday brought forward wagers on hikes and are now betting on two by December.

Lagarde declined to discuss the ECB’s monetary-policy stance, but conceded that it won’t move at the same pace as the U.S., where the Federal Reserve last week kicked off what’s set to be a cycle of rate increases.

She reiterated that Europe and the U.S. aren’t in the same phase of the economic cycle, with the euro zone also more exposed to the war just across its border.

“We are in different universes, at a different stage in the cycle, with different starting points,” Lagarde said. “We in the euro area are at negative rates, while the U.S. never went below zero.”

With central banks limited in their ability to rein in energy costs, there’s a greater onus on governments to intervene. The OECD estimated last week that a targeted fiscal boost of 0.5% of gross domestic product could help cushion the war’s economic fallout without fueling prices pressures.

Lagarde urged government support to be targeted at less wealthy households, something she said hasn’t happened so far in some nations.

“All countries are in the process of putting in place plans, which are unfortunately not very targeted, that provide general support for extra energy spending that citizens will be confronted with,” she said. “So I have strong doubts the fiscal effort will be neutral.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-For Fed's Powell, 2019 remains the touchstone for a post-pandemic economy

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has often pointed to the months before the pandemic as a heyday for the U.S. economy, and he is counting on an across-the-board return to economic conditions circa 2019 to help win a fight against high inflation without sparking higher unemployment. It is a calculated gamble the world economy will emerge from the pandemic, a war in eastern Europe, and a potential reshuffling of global supply lines and still largely operate as it did before, without any permanent change in price and wage dynamics. When pressed on the seeming tension in the Fed's latest economic projections, in which inflation gradually falls even as the unemployment rate remains near historic lows, Powell dialed back the clock and noted it had happened before.

  • Global regulators monitor crypto use in Ukraine war

    The global Financial Stability Board is closely scrutinising the use of cryptoassets during the war in Ukraine after concerns they could be used to evade Western sanctions on Russia. The crypto sector is on the defensive amid warnings from U.S. and European lawmakers that digital asset companies are not up to the task of complying with Western financial sanctions imposed on Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Some crypto exchanges have rejected calls to cut off all Russian users, raising concerns that crypto could be used as a way to circumvent sanctions.

  • U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on 'smarter' trade ties

    U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the United States and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it. Senior U.S. trade officials described the talks, which include a tour of the port of Baltimore and meetings with U.S. workers and industry executives, as a broad effort to take stock of the $153 billion bilateral trade relationship, with specific irritants to be set aside and dealt with in separate talks. "The purpose of this dialogue is to work together to make our trade smarter, and to help our workers and businesses compete in a really tough global economy," one senior U.S. trade official told reporters.

  • Oil price jumps after Houthi rebels attack Saudi Aramco energy sites

    Crude prices rose back above $100 a barrel after the attacks and as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Senate GOP eyes Hunter Biden, Fauci probes after midterms

    Hunter Biden. Anthony Fauci. Afghanistan. The border.As Senate Republicans feel increasingly bullish about November, when they are fighting to regain control of Congress, they are floating using a new majority to dig into President Biden and his administration starting in 2023.The potential probes underscore both the headaches awaiting Democrats if the House or Senate flips heading into 2024 but also the shifting power dynamics within the Senate...

  • World shares mixed after Wall St gain as markets eye Ukraine

    Global stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street's biggest weekly gain in 16 months as investors watched efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. London, Paris and Shanghai gained while Hong Kong and Seoul slipped. Wall Street futures were lower after the benchmark S&P 500 index rose Friday as markets appeared to welcome the Federal Reserve’s attempt to fight surging inflation by raising its key interest rate.

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • Thousands of supporters were pumped to see Trump. Here’s what they had to say

    In deep-blue Broward County, throngs of former President Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to the edge of the Everglades Saturday clad in red, white and blue to see America’s 45th president and other conservatives speak at the latest stop of the American Freedom Tour.

  • A Boogaloo Boi Tried to Join the Foreign Legion In Ukraine — It Didn’t End Well

    He duped his local newspaper into giving him a hero’s sendoff. His story is now being used as Russian propaganda

  • Ukraine Confirms Fifth Russian General Has Been Killed

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe Ukrainian military claimed to have killed yet another Russian general, this time Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, making him the fifth to die so far in the conflict. Mordvichev, who led the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District, was killed as the result of “fire damage,” the Ukrainian armed forced announced on social media early Saturday.Other high-ranking Russian officials, including at least one general, have bee

  • Why Russia's tank war stalled in Ukraine

    With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in its fourth week, Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of CENTCOM, discusses how Putin's plan to take the capital of Kyiv with a lightning strike using his vaunted tank army has been foiled – and what it means for Ukraine going forward.

  • The soldier who killed Che Guevara is dead; a Miami exile who was there that day remembers | Opinion

    The Bolivian soldier who earned the admiration of Cuban exiles by executing Ernesto “Che” Guevara in 1967 died earlier this month. That’s big news for Miami’s historic Cuban exile community.

  • The War in Ukraine Has Left Everyday Russians in the ‘Gray Employment’ Zone

    Russian firms are slashing hours or putting workers on leave. Prices are soaring as the Russian currency collapses.

  • Outraged by Putin's invasion of Ukraine? Consider America's imperial history

    This weekend, as Americans surf between bearing witness to the tragedy unfolding in Eastern Europe and March Madness, let us humbly pause to mark the 19th anniversary of the American-led invasion of Iraq.

  • Putin Will ‘Torture’ His Own People Before Stepping Down

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe war in Ukraine has made Vladimir Putin one of the most hated figures in the world. But any attempt to remove him from office could unleash more violence inside Russia, says Moisés Naím, author of The Revenge of Power: How Autocrats Are Reinventing Politics for the 21st Century.When backed into a corner, “three-P dictators”—according to Naím, rulers who encourage populism, polarization, and post-truth populations—will become even more brutal and repr

  • US doesn't 'seem prepared' for possibility that Putin uses nuclear weapons: expert

    The United States’ reactionary moves to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine suggest that it does not have an adequate plan in place to respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use a nuclear weapon, a former U.S. intelligence officer told Fox News.

  • Sasse to Biden: 'Stop listening to all of your advisers who say Zelenskyy is a dead man walking'

    He said it isn't enough to slow down Russian forces.

  • The soldier who killed Che Guevara is dead; an exile from Miami who was there that day remembers |Editorial

    The Bolivian soldier who earned the admiration of Cuban exiles by executing Ernesto “Che” Guevara is dead in 1967 died earlier this month. That’s big news for Miami’s historic Cuban exile community.

  • This is how World War III begins

    Providing Kyiv with+ighter jets and other weapon systems could help turn the tide. Refusing to do so may only prolong Ukraine’s agony.