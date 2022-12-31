ECB’s Lagarde Says Policy Rates Must Be Higher to Curb Inflation
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated borrowing costs will increase again, saying this is required to temper soaring consumer-price growth.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRS
One of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit Rail
US Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster Ukraine
“At the moment, ECB policy rates must be higher to curb inflation and bring it down to our target of 2%,” Lagarde told Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list. “That process is essential because it would be even worse if we allowed inflation to become entrenched in the economy.”
The ECB raised interest rates by 250 basis-points this year and policymakers including Lagarde have said more hikes are to come, with markets and economists expecting half-point steps at the next two meetings.
While such rate aggression comes just as an economic downturn takes hold in the region, the ECB president highlighted that the “recession we feared is likely to be short-lived and shallow,” citing her institution’s most recent forecasts.
She also highlighted the ECB’s ever-watchful eye on inflation.
“We must not allow inflationary expectations to become de-anchored or wages to have an inflationary effect,” Lagarde said. “We know wages are increasing, probably at a faster pace than expected, but we must be wary that they do not start fueling inflation.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Futuristic Vertical Farming Startups Are Struggling in the Tech Downturn
The Two-Word Mantra That Changed Bank of America’s Risk Culture
Drugmakers Are Testing Ways to Stop Alzheimer’s Before It Starts
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.