ECB’s Lagarde Says Governments Must Get Fiscal Stimulus Done

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Weber
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde told lawmakers in the European Parliament. “By brightening economic prospects for firms and households, fiscal policy would also strengthen the transmission of our monetary policy measures.”

The president urged the European Union member states to finalize their spending plans in the coming weeks. National governments are currently in talks with the European Commission on how to use the joint fund, and some submissions have been judged inadequate so far. Plans are due by the end of next month with money to be disbursed in the summer.

The euro-zone economy is already lagging behind the U.S. because of its slow vaccine rollout, now complicated even more by the suspension of AstraZeneca Plc’s shot in several member states.

The ECB is stepping up the pace of its 1.85 trillion-euro pandemic bond-buying program for the next three months to prevent higher yields further undermining this year’s recovery. Borrowing costs have increased globally in part because of spillovers from the strong U.S. rebound and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

‘Undesirable’ Yields

“What we are responding to is a yield increase that could get ahead of the expected economic recovery,” Lagarde told lawmakers. “While we believe 2021 will be the year of the recovery, we don’t see it happening until the second half of 2021, and any yield increase that could act as a bit of a brake would be undesirable.”

The economic outlook remains uncertain, even if the ECB is expressing cautious optimism, Maltese central-bank Governor Edward Scicluna said in an opinion piece published on the institution’s website, warning that now isn’t the time for monetary or fiscal policy to scale back support.

“For sure it looks like it will continue to remain a rough ride toward the light in sight at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The Bank of England sidestepped an opportunity on Thursday to calm a surge in market interest rates. Policy makers made no change to their target for asset purchases and maintained the weekly pace of its stimulus program.

The ECB announced earlier that it’s handing out 330.5 billion euros to banks in its latest round of targeted long-term loans, at the higher end of analyst estimates. That program to ensure plentiful liquidity is another key plank of the central bank’s monetary support, along with negative interest rates.

Lagarde cautioned against reading too much into weekly data on net purchases published by the central bank, saying they will be distorted by short-term factors such as “lumpy redemptions.” The faster pace “will become visible when ascertained over longer time intervals.”

Her comments on the recovery fund come after Slovakia’s member of the ECB’s Governing Council, Peter Kazimir, voiced concern that the EU is rolling out its fiscal stimulus too slowly in comparison with the U.S.

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also warned this week that “we cannot afford a delay” in disbursing EU funds.

(Updates with Scicluna comments and Bank of England starting in seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UN rights chief agrees to joint Tigray probe

    United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has agreed to Ethiopia's request for a joint investigation into the humanitarian consequences of the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region, a UN spokesman said Wednesday.

  • This comfortable John Lewis bra is finally back in stock

    The bra has been dubbed a 'game-changer'.

  • Is Instagram Safe for Kids?

    From privacy settings to mental health concerns, here’s what parents need to know about the popular photo-sharing app Instagram, including important safety measures to take ASAP.

  • Bill Gross Says He Made $10 Million Betting Against GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- It wasn’t just retail traders who cashed in big during the GameStop Corp. stock mania. A legendary billionaire investor made a minor killing shorting the shares.Bill Gross, the erstwhile bond king and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co., said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he made about $10 million betting against the video game retailer’s shares.But the trade didn’t go off without a hitch.“I got in too early,” said Gross. “I was in the hole by about $10 million.” But he stuck with it to sell at a profit.GameStop stock, for months among the most heavily shorted on the New York Stock Exchange, surged more than 1,700% from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27 as a legion of Reddit users piled on, forcing bearish traders to scramble for shares and brokers to take the highly unusual step of curbing trading.Amid that mania, Gross took a shot to bet against the shares: “I got in with options like a good Robinhood trader, I guess.”He’s not done yet.“I’m still selling call options at $250 and $300,” said Gross. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for options sellers, not buyers, to take advantage.”Gross was largely known for his bond bets after four decades at Pimco, which he built into one of the world’s largest asset managers. For years he generated industry-leading returns as manager of the Pimco Total Return Fund and in 2013 the firm’s assets approached $2 trillion. He was ousted though a year later after feuding with his Pimco partners over strategy, succession and managerial control.Gross then joined Janus Henderson Group Plc as a money manager, switching his focus from pursuing relative return against a benchmark to an unconstrained strategy. The aim was to achieve positive results no matter the market conditions, but it didn’t work out. Returns were disappointing and Gross retired in March 2019.Gross continues to comment on central bank policy and deficits and speculate in the bond markets with his personal fortune.Read more: Bill Gross says he’s short TreasuriesHe said he was short coming into the Treasuries selloff of recent weeks that took the 10-year yield to a one-year high above 1.6%. He also continues to bet against 10-year futures and the long bond. The investor predicts a jump in inflation ahead that will give Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “pause” about the central bank’s current lower-for-longer policy.“Inflation, you know, currently below 2% now is not going be below 2% in the next few months,” Gross said. “I see a 3% to 4% number ahead of us.(Updates with Gross views on inflation in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pot Producer Green Thumb Reports Strong Earnings

    The country's second-largest cannabis operation doubled sales in its December quarter, and reported some of the industry's only profits.

  • What Went So Wrong With The Bachelor and What Needs to Change

    Matt James' season of The Bachelor was not fun to watch, for a whole bunch of reasons. Here's what went wrong and what needs to happen before we want to watch again.

  • Sun Country Shares Soar Higher Following First Airline IPO Since 2018

    The company, which offers tourism-focused scheduled and chartered service and also operates cargo flights for Amazon, sold 9.1 million shares priced at $24 apiece. Sun Country has been around since the early 1980s, and has experienced a number of corporate reshufflings, bankruptcies, and strategy changes over the years. Since 2017 it has been majority-owned by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) and has focused on no-frills scheduled service.

  • Death of Tanzania's Magufuli draws sorrow but ire from some

    News of the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli drew mixed reactions; sorrow from many but bitterness from a critic who said he suffered during the president's rule which he said shrank the country's democratic space. Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent COVID-19 skeptics died of heart failure, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced Wednesday night on national television. Hassan is expected to be sworn in to succeed Magufuli and complete his second five-year term which he had just started after winning elections late last year.

  • Thai Central Bank Warns Against ‘Illegal’ Use of Baht-Denominated Stablecoin

    The Bank of Thailand has deemed any activity involving the THT stablecoin "illegal" on the basis it violates the nation's Currency Act.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspect charged with 8 counts of murder after deadly rampage

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Chip Gaines recalls scary moment with son when he realized price of fame

    “It was a bit of a sad moment where I realized that fame had sort of overwhelmed and taken over my entire life.”

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard realities.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • John Kerry was pictured on a plane with no mask, and American Airlines said he shouldn't have taken it off

    Kerry said that if he removed his mask, he did so in a way that was "momentary," but American Airlines said it is "looking into" it.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.

  • ‘Treacherous little backstabber’: Ana Navarro and Piers Morgan get into it on Twitter

    Ana Navarro is known for speaking her mind on just about everything.