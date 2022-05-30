ECB’s Lane Calls Two Quarter-Point Rate Hikes ‘Benchmark Pace’
European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said normalization of monetary policy will be gradual as he reinforced President Christine Lagarde’s roadmap for exiting negative rates by the end of September.
“Normalization has a natural focus on moving in units of 25 basis points, so increases of 25 basis points in the July and September meetings are a benchmark pace,” Lane said in an interview with Spain’s Cinco Días newspaper published Monday. “Any discussion about other moves would have to make the case for moving more strongly than this sequence of hikes in July and September.”
“The discussion will be had, but our current assessment of the situation, where we think the medium-term inflation outlook is in line with our 2% target, calls for a gradual approach to normalization,” he said.
