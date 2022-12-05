ECB Likely to Hike by Half-Point in December, Makhlouf Says

Morwenna Coniam
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will probably lift borrowing costs by a half-point this month, according to Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf, slowing the pace of its increases after inflation moderated for the first time in 1 1/2 years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A rise of 50 basis points “is about where we’ll end up,” Makhlouf told reporters Monday in Dublin, saying that if that’s the case, other hikes will follow at subsequent meetings. He himself considers a half-point step to be “the minimum needed” to continue bringing inflation back toward the 2% target from five times that at present.

He didn’t rule out a bigger increment, however, depending on what fresh quarterly economic projections also due this month show.

“We have to be open to policy rates moving into restrictive territory for a period,” the Irish central-bank chief said. “It is premature to be talking about the end-point for policy rates amid the prevailing levels of uncertainty.”

After hikes of 75 basis points at their last two meetings, ECB officials appear to be increasingly open to a smaller move at their final gathering of the year on Dec. 14-15. Makhlouf’s comments chime with those of colleagues including France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who said Sunday that he favors a 50 basis-point step.

With the Federal Reserve also poised to ease off in its battle with surging consumer prices, markets are pricing in an ECB hike of about a half point.

“If we look at futures, of what decisions are expected from the ECB, we have for December a smaller increase than those in the last two meetings,” Portuguese central bank head Mario Centeno said Monday.

But while “everything indicates” that the long-awaited peak for inflation in the 19-member euro area could come this quarter, he said the ECB must remain resolute.

“We have to continue transmitting to markets that the ECB will have no hesitation to fight inflation at the level that we still have today,” Centeno said.

One argument for slowing the pace of rate hikes is the likelihood of a downturn in the euro-zone economy brought on by the war in Ukraine and the spike in energy prices that’s ensued.

Speaking later Monday to Bloomberg TV, Makhlouf said the currency bloc will probably suffer a “technical recession” this quarter and in the first three months of 2023, but that rate increases should persist.

Commenting on the process of undoing the trillions of euros of bond-buying enacted as stimulus in recent years -- a topic for discussion at next week’s ECB meeting -- he said he favors a start date at the end of the first quarter or early in the second.

“My view is that it needs to be done cautiously, carefully and predictably,” Makhlouf said about so-called quantitative tightening. “My preference would be to start slowly and leave room to accelerate” as needed.

--With assistance from Joao Lima, Tom Keene and Jonathan Ferro.

(Updates with Makhlouf comments to Bloomberg TV in last three paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: China reopening as volatility ebbs

    A punchy U.S. jobs report and the beginnings of China's COVID-related reopening seem to be seen more as positive soft-landing signals than another stick to rattle central bank cages. Even though news of above-forecast November U.S. payrolls and wages on Friday and the hesitant and patchy easing of China's COVID curbs could argue for a stickier inflation picture ahead, markets were determined to see the glass as half full. The employment report certainly didn't shift the dial on market expectations for the Federal Reserve, with futures still seeing a 90% chance the Fed downshifts its interest rate rises to 50 basis points next week and the implied terminal rate next year still well below 5%.

  • Ghana's Swoove says set to deliver growth after startup contest

    As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of conflict in Ukraine. "Businesses who can survive within this particular time frame will do even better when times get better," Kwaku Tabiri said of Swoove, which makes more than 5,000 deliveries per week.

  • New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

    If you are a new investor who has heard about the market's turbulence this year, you might be hesitating to invest at all. Most growth stocks got a beating this year. It would be wise for new investors to diversify their portfolios with some safe stocks along with some growth stocks.

  • Bitcoin Lags as Unwinding of 'Fed Trade' Lifts US Stocks Above 200-Day Average

    Bitcoin trades at a significant discount to its 200-day average as popular macro trades of 2002 unwind, leading to risk revival in traditional markets.

  • Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in Oct

    Euro zone retail sales were slightly weaker than expected in October, data showed on Monday, dipping more than forecast in a sign of weakening consumer demand that could herald the onset of the expected technical recession. The European Union's statistics office said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 1.8% month-on-month for a 2.7% year-on-year decline. Retail sales are a proxy for consumer demand their fall at the start of the last quarter of the year is in step with European Commission expectations of a economic contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by another drop in output in the first three months of 2023 -- a technical recession.

  • Bond yields little changed as traders await MPC policy decision

    Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged Monday, as traders waited for domestic monetary policy decision due later in the week, which analysts said was mostly priced into the market. The Reserve Bank of India-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hike rates by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25% on Wednesday, according to economists polled by Reuters. A strong two-thirds majority said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation.

  • Remote workers losing laptops are bigger threat to companies than hackers

    Laptops lost by remote workers returning to the office are a bigger financial threat to British industry than ransomware hackers, according to new figures.

  • The Year’s Big Yen Short Set for a Dramatic U-Turn in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s worst-performing major currency looks poised for an impressive turnaround in 2023 as its two key drivers -- a hawkish Federal Reserve and dovish Bank of Japan -- swap places in the eyes of some investors.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • UK to Unveil City of London Reform Package This Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedThe UK government is set to announce a package aimed at boosting growth in financial services and the City of London on Friday, a

  • Futures fall as investors await more data before Fed meet

    All major Wall Street indexes notched a second straight week of gains last week, with the S&P 500 rising 1.13%, the Dow gaining 0.24% and the Nasdaq climbing 2.1%. But near the end of the week, equities lost some momentum after November's robust U.S. payrolls report challenged hopes for a less aggressive Fed. Investors see a 91% chance that the U.S. central bank will increase the interest rates by 50 basis points next week, with the rates peaking in May 2023.

  • 15 Biggest Bike Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest bike companies in the world. If you want to read about some more bike companies, go directly to 5 Biggest Bike Companies In The World. A motorcycle is a two-wheeled vehicle, often called a bike, consisting of a metal frame, an engine or an electric motor, and […]

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • OPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ responded to surging volatility and growing market uncertainty by keeping oil production unchanged.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedThe outcome of the brief

  • U.S. stock futures dip as bond yields rise on China COVID hopes

    U.S. stock index futures slipped Monday after seeing 11-week highs as hopes for easier China COVID restrictions pushed up bond yields.

  • Stocks Poised for Slightly Lower Open

    The Institute for Supply Management reports the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index for November on Monday, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the November producer price index on Friday.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening, OPEC+ kept output steady, and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production Unchan

  • A number of insiders bought Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • GOP seeks to play hardball on annual defense bill

    Republicans are looking to play hardball with the annual defense authorization bill to combat what they are calling “woke” military policies, threatening to throw a wrench into efforts to pass the bill by the end of the year. The GOP lawmakers want to insert language into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to counter policies ranging from the…

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapOPEC+ Latest: Grou