ECB Should Move Gradually in Face of Economic Risk, Visco Says
Alexander Weber
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should move gradually in fighting record inflation and take account of the risks the economy is facing, according to Governing Council member Ignazio Visco.

While interest-rate increases must continue after last week’s 75 basis-point hike, the peak of the cycle “can’t be predetermined” because of the uncertain nature of economic forecasting amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Bank of Italy chief said in a speech.

“The high uncertainty requires us to proceed gradually, carefully assessing the adequacy of the monetary stance on the basis of the evidence that will gradually become available,” Visco said Monday.

“The danger that the deterioration of the economic outlook will turn out to be worse than expected, making an excessively rapid step in the normalization of interest rates disproportionate, shouldn’t be underestimated,” he said.

The ECB last week doubled its key interest rate to 1.5% -- the highest level in more than a decade. But with Europe at risk of a recession, officials dropped an earlier reference to hikes continuing for “several meetings,” saying simply they expect rates to be raised “further.”

Visco acknowledged that borrowing costs would still need to increase, saying “there should be no doubt as to the direction taken or of the fact that interest rates have not yet reached a level consistent with achieving the inflation objective of 2%.”

Inflation in the 19-nation euro area accelerated to 10.7% in October, according to an in initial reading released Monday by Eurostat. That far exceeded the median estimate for 10.3% in a Bloomberg survey.

Some officials have called for further substantial increases in borrowing costs, with Dutch Governing Council member Klaas Knot urging an increase of 50 or 75 basis points when officials meet next in December.

Visco said wage dynamics -- a key factor officials are watching to determine whether price growth is becoming entrenched -- have so far remained “moderate.” He also said there are “no clear signs” of a significant deanchoring of inflation expectations, another important input for policy makers.

Discussing commercial banks, Visco warned that non-performing loans may “significantly increase” next year as the economic slowdown leads to higher insolvencies, mainly among firms most exposed to high energy prices. Even so, Italy’s banking system will be able to absorb the shock, he said.

“Italian banks are in better shape than they were in facing the financial crisis of more than 10 years ago,” Visco said. “Banks’ disposal of NPLs is ongoing and loan-deterioration rates remain low compared with the past.”

--With assistance from Chiara Albanese, Antonio Vanuzzo and Sonia Sirletti.

(Updates with comment on a further increase in rates in sixth paragraph)

