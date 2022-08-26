Some ECB Officials Want Quantitative-Tightening Talks in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Some European Central Bank officials want to begin a debate by year-end on when and how to shrink the almost 5 trillion euros ($5 trillion) of bonds accumulated during recent crises.

Deciding how to go about the process -- known as quantitative tightening -- is the logical next step after the ECB raised interest rates for the first time since 2011 in July, people familiar with the plans said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations aren’t public.

The Governing Council hasn’t discussed the issue yet, and it’s unclear when the best moment would be to start reducing the balance sheet, given the increasing likelihood of a recession in the 19-member euro zone, according to the people.

ECB staff are currently studying how the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are managing QT, one person said.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

The ECB is less than two weeks away from its next policy meeting, where the Governing Council must decide how much to lift rates after a bigger-than-expected half-point move last month.

Despite the looming economic slump, officials remain committed to confronting inflation that’s more than four times the 2% target. Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann told Bloomberg on Friday that a three-quarter point rate hike should be considered at September’s meeting.

