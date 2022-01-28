ECB Path to Rate Hike Seen Starting With QE End Early Next Year

Carolynn Look and Harumi Ichikura
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Central Bank is still more than one and a half years away from raising interest rates, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

A week before the Governing Council’s upcoming policy meeting, respondents said an end of bond-buying in March next year would pave the way for the ECB’s first post-pandemic hike in September 2023. That would put the institution nearly two years behind the Bank of England, which has already raised borrowing costs to rein in surging inflation.

Most survey participants said consumer-price growth in the region -- at 5% now -- will likely settle below the ECB’s 2% target next year, putting less pressure to act on euro-area officials than their U.K. and U.S. peers. Their focus next Thursday will be on affirming a plan to halt emergency purchases this March and pledging to prevent any wage-price spirals, economists said.

“The ECB will try to reach a reasonable balance between its readiness to change course if inflation pressures prove more persistent and its prudence not to tighten prematurely,” said Kristian Toedtmann, an economist at DekaBank.

With the Bank of England gearing up for its second consecutive rate increase next week and the Federal Reserve bracing for fast tightening following a lift-off in March, investors have pulled forward bets for an ECB hike as early as this year. Policy makers including President Christine Lagarde have pushed back against those expectations, highlighting the “very different situations” the three economies face.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Lagarde will probably reiterate that the ECB is unlikely to hike in 2022, but refrain from pushing back on market expectations for tightening in 2023. A failure to push back on market pricing for 2022 would be a sign that the Governing Council is shifting to a more hawkish stance.”

--David Powell. Click here for the full report

Deutsche Bank is among the small minority predicting a move in December. Analysts in the survey only see a 10-basis-point increase in the deposit rate -- currently at -0.5% -- in September 2023.

“Market participants might think that both inflation pressures, as well as pressures from Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle, should affect the ECB’s decision to lift off later this year,” said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist at Krung Thai Bank Pcl in Bangkok. “The ECB will focus on growth and the labor market more than those two factors.”

Economic growth slowed sharply at the end of last year, and the International Monetary Fund already slashed its 2022 outlook for the euro zone. While supply-chain disruptions that have held back the region’s recovery are expected to ease, intensifying tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border have emerged as a new risk.

Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus has warned of “huge” economic losses should hostilities escalate.

The inflation outlook is turning more uncertain as a result. About half of the euro area’s record gains in consumer prices are due to gas -- a crucial import from Russia -- as well as electricity and oil.

Some policy makers have started to warn that a “higher for longer” inflation scenario can’t be ruled out, others argue that the latest developments are fully in line with their expectations.

Official projections published in December anticipate price growth of 3.2% in 2022 and 1.8% in both 2023 and 2024. More than half of survey respondents said these expectations are “likely” or “highly likely” to pan out. Just over a third said it’s an “unlikely” or “highly unlikely” scenario.

If ECB officials share this worry, they probably won’t ring the alarm just yet.

“The ECB might get more concerned about the recent increase in inflation rates, but we wouldn’t expect a complete change of the wording on inflation,” said Ulrike Kastens, an economist at DWS Group in Frankfurt. They might just stress their “data-dependency” in finding their course, she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Online retailer Farfetch enters beauty sector with Violet Grey purchase

    London-based online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch said on Friday it plans to purchase U.S.-based beauty retailer Violet Grey, marking its expansion into the cosmetics business with an eye to reaching younger consumers. The move was announced as high-end labels from fashion to cosmetics double down on efforts to cater to rising generations of luxury consumers that are often more interested in experiences than accumulating goods and products. "We've been thinking about beauty for a long time", Stephanie Phair, chief customer officer of Farfetch, told Reuters.

  • AirAsia changes name to Capital A as it grows beyond an airline

    The company's airline business has been hard-hit during the pandemic due to strict travel rules in Asia, leading Malaysia's stock exchange to this month classify the firm as financially distressed though it has been raising funds to bolster its balance sheet. Capital A has been investing heavily in payments business BigPay, logistics arm Teleport and its mobile Super App to gain other sources of revenue, though they remain in growth phases and were loss-making in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Fox News panel reacts to Breyer retirement with immediate backlash to Biden picking a Black woman: 'What you're talking about is discrimination'

    A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Callers Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Exactly How They Feel About Her

    One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • NY Attorney General Tish James says Trump changed his mind about her investigation into his company only after being subpoenaed for a deposition

    In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • Eric Trump's Oblivious Boast About His Father Gets A Brutal Fact-Check

    The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Civil Wars Expert: U.S. Capitol Riot Made 1 Chilling Thing ‘Impossible To Deny’

    University of California professor Barbara Walter said she'd have had a vastly different response to Donald Trump supporters' comments just a decade ago.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff