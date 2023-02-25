ECB Policy Will Be as Restrictive as Needed, Italy’s Visco Says

ECB Policy Will Be as Restrictive as Needed, Italy’s Visco Says
Jana Randow and Haslinda Amin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Central Bank will raise interest rates as high as necessary to bring inflation back down to 2%, said Governing Council member Ignazio Visco.

It’s impossible for now to say what level borrowing costs will have to reach to achieve that target, Visco, who also heads Italy’s central bank, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Saturday.

Policy will hinge on shifts in the economy, with the future path to be set on a meeting-by-meeting basis, he said in Bengaluru, India, where he attended a meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs and central bankers.

“I don’t think that we can indicate now what the terminal rate will be, not even if it’ll be 3.5%, 3.25% or 3.75%, because really it is data-dependent,” Visco said. “Our objective is to go back to an inflation rate of 2% in the medium term. If we need to be more restrictive, we’ll be more restrictive.”

ECB policy makers have raised borrowing costs by 300 basis points since July, taking the deposit rate to 2.5%. They intend to hike by another half-point in March and have signaled that tightening won’t stop at that point. France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau suggested recently that the peak rate may not be reached until September.

Some of Visco’s colleagues, including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, have argued that more “significant” steps will also be needed in the second quarter — a phrase policy makers commonly use to refer to 50 basis-point hikes. Speaking on Saturday, the Italian central banker offered a slightly different interpretation, a sign that finding a consensus on the path ahead may be getting tougher.

“Significantly is a term which has a number of meanings,” Visco said. “My meaning is determined, not large.”

Yet the ECB’s case for forceful action was strengthened this week after a report showed underlying inflation is proving stickier than thought, raising the risks of a wage-price spiral in the 20-nation euro zone.

“We have to be sure that core inflation isn’t remaining at this high level,” Visco said, highlighting tight labor markets in some parts of the region as something warranting close monitoring.

“This may induce wage increases beyond what is compatible with a medium-term 2% inflation rate, which is our target. So that is why we are observing this with a lot of care — but I’m not worried,” he said.

Visco also said that the “gradual reduction” of the balance sheet that will commence when the ECB starts rolling off bonds from its €5 trillion ($5.3 trillion) portfolio in March is “necessary.”

“We have to decide when and where to stop,” he said, “but for the time being, I think we started appropriately.”

Digital Euro Plans

Visco and his European G-20 colleagues arrived in India after an ECB retreat in Lapland to take stock on progress made on developing a digital euro. He said officials were “satisfied” with the technical work done so far, and stressed the need to be in close contact with the European Commission.

“Much of a decision to move to a digital currency is a political decision,” he said. “So it is extremely important to have a clear dialog.”

While an official decision on whether work on the project will move to the next phase won’t be taken until October, Visco said he “would expect” it to go ahead.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Conservative Legal Icon Gives Mike Pence A Stinging Reality Check On Subpoena Fight

    J. Michael Luttig spelled out how the former vice president was playing a dangerous game by refusing to testify in the probe into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • 'Ukraine strikes out-of-reach Mariupol'

    Ukraine has reportedly struck a Russian ammunition depot and other military equipment in the occupied city of Mariupol. The strikes, which happened at night, set off big explosions, according to the Ukrinform news agency, and suggest Ukraine is using new weapons with an extended reach. According to a local official, Russian targets were struck in the villages of Yalta and Yurivka where there is a “large concentration of occupiers”. Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol city mayor, pos

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

    via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit

  • Kansas Senate approves flat income tax, total elimination of food sales tax

    The elimination of the food sales tax would also apply to local rates.

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) asked former Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Wednesday when he plans to repay taxpayers for the nearly $14,000 in costs associated with his alleged misuse of government vehicles. President Biden fired Blanton earlier this month, amid increased scrutiny over the ethics violations raised against him in an October inspector general report. The…

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • The next bull market in stocks won't kick off until the Fed is forced to bail out the US government, Bank of America says

    The US government currently has a debt pile of $31 trillion, and that's expected to soar by more than $20 trillion over the next 10 years, BofA said.

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • A graphical comparison of Russian, Ukrainian forces a year into war

    Data from a recent military report offers a comparison between the military forces of the two countries.

  • Melania Trump's Former Aide Cryptically Tweeted That Ivanka Trump's Lies Will 'Catch Up With Her' During Upcoming Grand Jury Testimony

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner didn’t receive the best news on Wednesday after The New York Times revealed that the couple had been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury. The case is one they probably don’t want to be associated with since it’s going to force them to […]

  • Russia Celebrates Ukraine Anniversary With Threat to Invade Another Country

    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via ReutersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday marked the first anniversary of a full-scale invasion of his country with a stirring message of mourning, defiance, and hope.“On February 24, millions of us made a choice,” Zelensky tweeted. “Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting.” His words were accompanied by a video showing Ukrainians weeping with their loved ones, sheltering from explosio

  • Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu

    House Democrats are up in arms after a GOP lawmaker suggested Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), the nation’s first Chinese American congresswoman, is disloyal to the United States. Rep. Lance Gooden, a third-term Texas Republican, suggested this week that Chu should be denied access to sensitive classified materials — and investigated — after she defended Dominic Ng,…

  • Hannity Audience Laughs As GOP Candidate Awkwardly Ducks Trump Question

    The Fox News host asked Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 presidential candidate, about how his policies differ from those of former President Donald Trump.

  • Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s

    Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.“Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”The

  • Classified Trump schedules were moved to Mar-a-Lago after FBI search – sources

    Exclusive: Junior aide took the box, including some classified documents, from a government-leased office in Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago

  • Ukraine: Drone video shows cost of intense fighting in east

    The hulking Russian tank swiveled into position between the ruins of two pulverized apartment blocks, paused and fired, a ball of fire and fumes spewing from the muzzle of its cannon. Although Friday marks the grim first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, combat between Russian-backed forces and Ukrainian troops has raged in the country's east since 2014. The town of Marinka is among those that have been reduced to rubble.

  • Marshfield couple learned this week their 28-year-old son died fighting in Ukraine

    Andrew Peters was killed in action on Feb. 16 while fighting with the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, his parents learned early this week.