ECB Preps Another Big Hike as Focus Shifts to Where It Will Stop

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is priming another hefty hike in interest rates this week as the attention increasingly switches to how high it will eventually push.

A second straight three-quarter-point increase -- an increment that appeared almost inconceivable earlier this year but is becoming the norm after three such moves by the Federal Reserve -- is all but a done deal on Thursday, bringing the deposit rate to 1.5%.

Few reckon it will settle there. But investors and economists wonder how far it can be lifted as an energy-driven recession threatens to engulf the euro zone and households grapple with surging heating and mortgage bills.

That backdrop could reinvigorate ECB doves whose appeals for caution in raising borrowing costs too hastily have been drowned out by price gains that are just shy of 10% -- five times the target. Analysts polled by Bloomberg see the deposit rate peaking at 2.5% in March, though expect the pace of hikes to diminish after this month.

The two-day meeting may also deliver tougher terms on cheap crisis-era loans to banks, as well as clues on how officials plan to unwind trillions of euros of asset purchases.

“The ECB is not nearly done with its inflation fighting,” said Elmar Voelker, a fixed-income analyst at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany’s biggest regional state bank. “But they may start to act more flexibly from the start of 2023.”

The International Monetary Fund warns of a “toxic mix” of rapid inflation and flagging economic growth, predicting recessions in more than half of the euro area’s 19 members this winter. At the same time, it argues that tight monetary policy will probably have to persist next year.

How far rates extend beyond the point where they begin restraining the economy -- a theoretical level thought to be somewhere around 2% -- may prove to be a sticking point.

The ECB “must not let up too soon,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said last week in Washington, while Slovakia’s Peter Kazimir said “we need to keep powering through.” Money markets see borrowing costs climbing above 3% in 2023 -- a level hawks like Belgium’s Pierre Wunsch have called “reasonable.”

Elsewhere, Spain’s central bank estimates a peak interest rate of 2.25%-2.5% can return inflation to the 2% goal in the medium term, while Portugal’s Mario Centeno frets the ECB’s “worst case” would be having to backtrack after going too far.

Rates won’t be the only topic under discussion. Policy makers may announce harsher conditions on banks’ long-term TLTRO loans, which were designed to boost credit but whose terms have become too generous. The ECB believes a change is legally feasible.

Quantitative tightening -- the process of offloading the almost €5 trillion ($4.9 trillion) of bonds the ECB has accumulated, largely during recent crisis -- may also be debated, though concrete action isn’t expected yet.

President Christine Lagarde told European lawmakers last month that QT will start “in due time.” Some officials favor shrinking the ECB’s balance sheet by simply letting bonds mature, while focusing on rates to keep inflation expectations in check.

ECB surveys of consumers and professional forecasters both put price gains above target in the coming years -- as does a market gauge favored by policymakers. While negotiated wages have shown only moderate gains, there’s a risk that may not last.

“Some degree of second-round effects is to be expected as real wages catch up,” Irish central bank chief Gabriel Makhlouf said this month. “What we wish to avoid are third- or fourth-round effects, whereby expectations of higher inflation become embedded.”

