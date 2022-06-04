ECB Is Ready to Tighten Just as Global Peers Speed Up: Eco Week

Craig Stirling
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Central Bank is finally about to join the global bandwagon of monetary policy tightening, spurred into action by repeated record highs in inflation.

Almost three months since the US Federal Reserve delivered a first interest-rate hike, its euro-zone counterpart will this week announce an end to bond purchases and formally begin the countdown to an increase in borrowing costs in July.

The ECB has hesitated to remove stimulus while gauging the fallout from the war raging just over the frontier of its currency area in Ukraine.

By contrast, most major central banks are now further down the road with tightening, and some are even ratcheting up the pace. The Fed doubled the speed of rate hikes last month with a half-point increase, and policy makers in Australia on Tuesday and India on Wednesday could follow suit with faster moves too.

Against that backdrop and with euro-zone inflation now at 8.1%, there’s a clear consensus at the ECB on the need to get started. The argument now within the Governing Council centers on whether quarter-point increases are enough, and on how high to ultimately bring rates next year.

Austrian central bank Governor Robert Holzmann says anything less than a half-point move “risks being seen as soft,” and colleagues from the Netherlands, Slovakia and Latvia have openly called for such an increment to at least be considered.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“The majority of the Governing Council seems to be in support of a smaller move, but market participants will be closely watching remarks after the ECB’s meeting on June 9 for hints that the hawks are once more gaining the upper hand.”

--David Powell and Jamie Rush. For full analysis, click here

Forecasters at Deutsche Bank and Bank of America now reckon that will materialize, but most economists currently assume the hawks’ views won’t prevail.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is likely to face questioning on that debate at her press conference on Thursday after the meeting. She will also unveil crucial new forecasts that informed the decision, with projections that may invite comparison with the OECD’s latest global outlook due the previous day.

Elsewhere, central banks from Chile to Poland will probably continue hiking too, Russian policy makers may deliver a rate cut, and US consumer-price data is likely to show a monthly acceleration.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.

US Economy

In the US, the May consumer price index takes top billing in an otherwise quiet week for economic data. Fed officials will observe a blackout period ahead of their June 14-15 policy meeting.

The government’s CPI report on Friday is expected to show inflation accelerated on a month-to-month basis, due in part to record gasoline prices. Excluding fuel and food, the core measure probably posted another sizable advance that indicates sustained price pressures.

The projected monthly gains are seen keeping annual inflation elevated. Economists are calling for an 8.3% year-over-year increase in the overall CPI and a 5.9% gain in the core measure.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the US

Asia

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday with another rate hike anticipated as inflation continues to outstrip forecasts and the economy holds up better than forecast.

The question is by how much, with the official cash rate out of sync with its usual quarter-point settings.

India’s central bank is also expected to raise rates again on Wednesday, while the Bank of Thailand is likely to buck the hiking trend.

Japan and South Korea will revise their GDP figures for the first quarter on Wednesday. Japanese household spending and wage figures for April will show how the rebound from a first-quarter contraction is faring, with soaring energy prices and a weak yen anticipated to limit the release of pent-up demand.

Remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda during the week will be closely parsed for any signs of change as prices keep rising and the yen shows renewed weakness.

Chinese trade data on Thursday and inflation data on Friday will be closely scrutinized after purchasing managers reports for May pointed to some improvement as lockdowns eased.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Asia

Europe, Middle East, Africa

While the ECB decision on Thursday will take center stage, manufacturing data from around the euro zone may also attract investor attention.

Both German factory orders on Tuesday and industrial production the next day are likely to show improvement at the start of the second quarter, picking up after disruptions caused by supply bottlenecks. Spanish output on Tuesday is also expected to rise, though Italian factory data on Friday may have fallen.

Consumer-price data will draw focus elsewhere in Europe. In the Czech Republic, economists anticipate inflation to surge above 15%, posing a challenge to the incoming central bank governor who plans to halt aggressive rate hikes.

Meanwhile Norwegian officials will watch for an acceleration in annual price increases too, with a reading of 5.6% expected.

Among central bank decisions due, Polish policy makers will probably raise rates for the ninth straight month on Wednesday, and their Serbian counterparts may consider additional tightening too the next day.

Russia is going the other way. Governor Elvira Nabiullina is expected to cut rates further on Friday, dismantling more of the economic defenses she established after sanctions were imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The bank already delivered its third rate reduction in just over a month on May 26 at an extraordinary meeting, reaching 11%.

Nabiullina, who more than doubled the key rate to 20% after the invasion began in late February, said after the last cut that she saw further room for easing at meetings ahead.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEA

Latin America

Look for a bit of history out of Chile on Tuesday where the central bank is expected to raise its key rate to a record high 9% to extend its sharpest and longest-ever tightening cycle.

Watch for the May consumer price numbers in Brazil posted Thursday to ease -- some economists see April as the peak -- but not by enough to hold off the 11th straight rate hike next week.

Analysts see Peru’s veteran monetary chief, Julio Velarde, going with a 10th straight half-point hike to put the key rate at 5.5%.

On Wednesday, economists expect Chile’s May inflation reading to accelerate for a 15th straight month, up from April’s near three-decade high, to well over 11%. Core inflation has nearly tripled in the last year.

The numbers may be lower but the consumer price data Mexico reports Wednesday are only slightly less dire as both headline and core readings hover near two-decade highs.

The figures will do nothing to quell speculation that Banxico’s patience is wearing thin and a record 75 basis-point hike on June 23 is a very real possibility.

  • For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow to 5% amid fiscal consolidation

    Pakistan GDP growth will slow to 5% for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, from 5.9% in the outgoing year, following budgetary tightening aimed at winning International Monetary Fund (IMF) support, the government said on Saturday. "Keeping in view external and local uncertain economic environment, GDP growth will slightly taper off and is envisaged at 5 percent for 2022-23 on the back of agriculture (3.9%), manufacturing (7.1%) and services sector (5.1%)," said the ministry in a working paper seen by Reuters. The paper said the fiscal consolidation will be pursued to bring down the deficit through a combination of expenditure management and revenue enhancement.

  • Moscow expects big jump in profits from energy exports in 2022

    "On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources." On Monday, European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine. "Oil, generally speaking, is not subject to politics, there is a demand for it ... we have alternative sales markets, where we are already increasing sales," said Lavrov.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Russia to Allow Grain Exports by Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, and the UK said Vladimir Putin’s forces have gained momentum in their push to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region 100 days since he invaded. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, S

  • European shares end week lower as rate hike bets rise

    (Reuters) -European shares fell on Friday, wiping out earlier gains, after U.S. jobs data supported the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening and investors raised their bets on ECB rate hikes following strong inflation numbers this week. The rate-sensitive information technology sector led losses on the STOXX 600, while the auto sector declined 1.6% as France's Faurecia slid 6.8%. Investors ramped up their bets on ECB interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October, following data this week showing record high inflation in the euro zone.

  • Tough Road Ahead For Rivian: Analyst; Is RIVN Stock A Buy?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Rams WR Cooper Kupp heaps praise on Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

    Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is getting some well-deserved respect from one of the NFL's best in Rams WR Cooper Kupp.

  • German exports bounce back in April from Ukraine war impact

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports rose more than forecast in April, as Europe's biggest economy relied on trade with the United States and the euro area to recover from the initial impact of the war in Ukraine, government data showed on Friday. Exports rose 4.4% from the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said, almost three times the 1.5% increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll. Exports from Germany to Russia dropped 10% in April after plummeting 60% in March, the statistics office said.

  • Yuga Labs Confirms Discord Server Hack; 200 ETH Worth of NFTs Stolen

    The Discord scam was posted by someone who took control over the Yuga Labs community manager account.

  • Musk says Tesla's total headcount will increase over next 12 months

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. Musk's tweet comes two days after he wrote in an email to Tesla executives, which was seen by Reuters, that he has a "super bad feeling" about the U.S. economy and needed to cut about 10% of staff at the company, Reuters reported on Friday. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would be reducing salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas."

  • Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

    Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month. Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space. "It was an honor to fly this special crew of explorers and true pioneers today," said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President for New Shepard.

  • Saints trail NFL ‘dead money’ leaders even after Malcolm Jenkins’ retirement

    The Saints rank closer to the NFL average than the top-5 leaders in dead money after processing Malcolm Jenkins' retirement after June 1:

  • Japan considers resuming tourism discount as COVID eases -Nikkei

    Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a COVID-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources. Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.

  • Russia will lose its relevance in OPEC+ as sanctions continue to weigh on oil production, top energy analyst says

    Russia may fade as a major player in OPEC+, a top energy analyst told CNBC. Sanctions are squeezing the Kremlin as a leading oil exporter.

  • Hedge Fund D1 Sinks Nearly 23% This Year on Public, Private Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- D1 Capital Partners, the hedge fund firm that wagers on public and private companies, has tumbled 22.5% this year through May, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsThere’s a Better Solution for Student Loans Than Forgiving Debt, Experts SayOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters S

  • What the May jobs numbers tell us about recession fears

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • These 10 cheap stocks are favorites of top investment newsletters, as value keeps pounding growth

    Value stocks’ relative strength over growth over the past six months gives value investors a lot to cheer about, but the fact is that relative strength doesn’t necessarily tend to persist. As the chart also shows, value’s trailing-six-month relative strength does not tend to persist. If anything, the relative strength line plotted in the chart appears to be more mean-reverting than trend following.

  • Gary Vaynerchuk on NFT crash: 'It’s just starting' but 'the fundamentals are real'

    At Gary Vaynerchuk’s multi-day non-fungible token (NFT) conference “VeeCon” in Minneapolis, there was no visible sign of the market collapse that preceded the crypto-palooza.

  • Is Elon Musk Headed For Burnout With Tesla CEO's Risky Plan To Buy Twitter?

    Elon Musk's play to buy Twitter could leave him running five multibillion-dollar companies at once. Will he lose focus?

  • Bad news about hiring trends in tech is 'misleading': Economist

    Announcements continue to pile up about hiring slowdowns in the tech world. Economists think these paint a "misleading" picture of the labor market.

  • Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?

    Although Congress has not taken action to make one available, millions of people will still be getting a payment this month. Two states are currently scheduled to send out stimulus payments to their residents in June: Maine and New Mexico. In Maine, payments will be available to those who filed their 2021 state tax returns.