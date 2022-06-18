ECB’s Rehn Underscores Commitment to Contain Bond-Market Panic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kati Pohjanpalo
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olli Rehn
    Finnish politician

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Central Bank intends to ensure that its monetary policy is transmitted equally across the euro zone’s 19 member-states by preventing undue turbulence on government bond markets, according to Governing Council member Olli Rehn.

“We are firmly committed to contain unwarranted fragmentation that would impair monetary-policy transmission,” Rehn told a panel Saturday hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, stressing that he was “speaking as a member of the Governing Council rather than on its behalf.”

At the same time, Rehn -- a moderate on the interest-rate-setting panel -- addressed concerns that assisting nations struggling with large debt loads amounts to financing their governments. “We are fully committed to preventing fiscal dominance -- and/or financial dominance, for that matter,” he said.

Rehn spoke days after ECB officials sped up work on a tool to combat potential unwarranted deviations in the bonds of euro-area governments. The Governing Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday amid a surge in Italian yields. It’s gearing up to lift interest rates for the first time in more than a decade to curb record inflation.

The announcement of a new instrument has calmed markets somewhat. But investors are eager to hear details of the new instrument and the key now will be how quickly it can be delivered and how convincing it is.

For now, officials can lean on reinvestments of maturing debt from the ECB’s pandemic-era bond-buying program, which can be redirected to support struggling countries. Flexibility in asset purchases “has helped us counter any impaired transmission of monetary policy” and will “firmly remain in our policy toolbox,” Rehn said.

What’s more, “in the case of more profound structural economic weaknesses and debt-sustainability problems, there is always the option to activate Outright Monetary Transactions, which would be preceded by a program of the European Stability Mechanism,” he said, referring to a tool designed a decade ago as ex-ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do “whatever-it-takes” to save the euro. It was never used.

Plans to start raising rates next month, meanwhile, remain intact. The ECB is “likely to be able to exit negative territory in interest rates by the end of the third quarter,” according to Rehn, who heads Finland’s central bank.

“Trust me that we have both the instruments and -- at least equally important -- the firm will to make sure that euro-zone inflation stabilizes at its 2% target over the medium term,” he said. “Monetary policy cannot do much about rising energy prices, but it can influence inflation expectations to stay anchored around the target.”

Asked during a question and answer session about the risk of recession, Rehn said it could be held at bay but will require deft action by officials.

“I think we have a chance to avoid a recession in the euro zone,” he said. “The way to do so is with very calibrated normalization of monetary policy.”

(Updates with Rehn comment during Q&A session in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin: Russian economy to overcome 'reckless' sanctions

    President Vladimir Putin has said at Russia’s showpiece investment conference that the country’s economy will overcome sanctions that he called “reckless and insane.”

  • U.S. CREDIT WEEK AHEAD: Rout Clouds Corporate Bond Sales Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street expects bond issuance from blue-chip firms to be light -- or even non-existent -- next week, as borrowing costs surge and recession fears mount.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Cov

  • Putin accuses West of trying to crush Russia with ‘stupid’ sanctions in economic ‘blitzkrieg’

    Putin said Washington and its allies were trying to “change the course of history” and weaken a sovereign Russia

  • ECB won't solve profound debt issues: Rehn

    The European Central Bank should limit the rise in borrowing costs of more indebted euro zone members but will not solve their debt issues or let budget concerns dictate monetary policy, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Saturday. In an emergency meeting this week, the ECB decided to direct bond reinvestment to help nations on the bloc's southern rim, and to devise a new instrument to contain divergence in borrowing costs. But ECB action will only go as far as preventing "unwarranted" market moves and will not help countries in case of profound debt issues, Rehn, Finland's central bank chief, said at an event organized by the Dallas Federal Reserve.

  • Everything we learned from the 3rd Jan. 6 hearing

    'Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer. You're gonna need it.'

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping to host virtual BRICS summit

    Beijing will host a virtual annual summit for the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - on June 23. President Xi Jinping will chair the summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday. The event will be preceded and followed by two other virtual meetings to foster economic ties between the countries. The follow-up event on June 24 aims to build sustainable economic relations between the BRICS countries as well as other emerging economies.

  • Four in five apps for children use ‘manipulative design’ to pressure them to keep playing and spend money

    The ‘design tricks’ exploit children’s attention for monetisation and lead to family stress, experts say

  • Waller Backs 75 Basis-Point July Hike, Says Fed Is ‘All In’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller sa

  • S.Korea's Yoon calls for coordinated U.N. response to N.Korea's provocations -media

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said the United Nations Security Council should respond in a coordinated manner against North Korea's missile provocations, South Korea's Newsis reported on Friday. Yoon made the remarks in a telephone conversation with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which he also called for close communication for assistance to North Korea in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Meets Troops; War Prisoners Exchanged

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited southern Ukrainian areas close to the front line, meeting troops and regional officials in a show of sup

  • The Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $100,000 to Houston's Emancipation Park Conservancy

    HOUSTON, June 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ – The Baker Hughes Foundation has announced a $100,000 grant to support the Emancipation Park Conservancy (EPC). The funds will support the conservancy’s mission ...

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Green Cross Health (NZSE:GXH) Presents An Opportunity

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Children ages 6 months through 5 years can now get the COVID vaccine, CDC announces

    All children 6 months and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday.

  • Fed's Waller wants another 75-basis-point hike for 'all in' inflation fight

    Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Saturday became the latest U.S. central banker to pledge a whatever-it-takes approach to fighting inflation, three days after the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and signaled more hikes to come. "If the data comes in as I expect, I will support a similar-sized move at our July meeting," Waller said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Society for Computational Economics conference in Dallas. "The Fed is 'all in' on re-establishing price stability."

  • The Myth of the Central Bank ‘Soft Landing’

    Central banks’ chances of engineering a ‘soft landing’ don’t look good, given that most tightening cycles historically have ended in recessions.

  • 3AC foreclosure concerns grow; Fed boost short lived

    BlockFi's Zac Prince says they have fully liquidated 3AC positions. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's central bank works with the Bank of Israel to study CBDC security.

  • Gold Prices Are Holding Up as Stocks, Bonds, and Crypto Plunge

    Conditions are ripe for gold prices to surge, with high inflation plus collapsing stock and bond markets.

  • US Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rallied Friday as sentiment improved after traders parsed comments from Federal Reserve officials who reiterated that the central bank needs to do more to curb the hottest inflation in 40 years. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox

  • The Fed is now following its 1994 playbook — when aggressive rate hikes led to a 'bond market massacre'

    Fed chair Jerome Powell looks increasingly likely to copy Alan Greenspan's 1994 playbook - when interest rates doubled to 6% in just 16 months.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the everything bubble is over. It’s a paradigm shift away from a ‘silly’ artificial economic world

    “We are exiting that regime, and it’s going to be bumpy,” said the famous Fed watcher Mohamed El-Erian of the world where central banks let the money flow.