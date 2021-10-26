ECB’s Rock-Bottom Rate Pledge Is No Longer Convincing Investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jana Randow and James Hirai
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European Central Bank officials have some convincing to do about their commitment to rock-bottom interest rates, at a time when investors are growing skeptical.

Financial markets have stubbornly ignored recent warnings from policy makers including Chief Economist Philip Lane that they’re wrong to anticipate a rate hike at the end of next year. The task of persuading people otherwise will fall to President Christine Lagarde as she presents the Governing Council’s latest decision on Thursday.

With inflation spiking, stoked by supply bottlenecks and rising energy, investors are betting that global momentum for withdrawal of monetary stimulus as espoused by the Federal Reserve will soon enough pull the ECB in its wake.

That notion has been fed further by a public debate among officials wondering how to transition from emergency bond purchases, despite the institution’s new low-rate pledge established after Lagarde’s strategy review refocused minds on lackluster price increases.

Back in September, she suggested that financial-market speculation of some eventual tightening in the future was broadly on track. Since then, amid more evidence of inflation, investors started bringing forward expectations for a liftoff in rates. They now see the deposit rate, currently at -0.5%, reaching zero by the end of 2024.

“The market is well ahead of the likely ECB response,” said Giles Gale, head of European rates strategy at NatWest Markets. “We would expect Lagarde to remind the market that they are serious enough about their forward guidance that this path represents a pretty unlikely high-inflation scenario.”

Guiding investors will be a key challenge for Lagarde as she presents the outcome of a decision that has been flagged only as a stepping stone toward a showdown in December between policy makers determining the future of stimulus.

Data on Friday is expected to show consumer-price growth in the 19-nation euro area further approaching 4%, twice what the ECB aims to reach in the medium term. So far, policy makers have insisted that’s largely transitory.

The ECB’s latest forecasts show inflation slowing to 1.5% in 2023 -- not enough to justify higher rates based on policy makers’ latest manual that says forecasts must show price pressures at 2% for some time before such a step can be considered.

Investors initially pared back rate-hike expectations when presented with that guidance in July. Bets on increases in borrowing costs picked up as the economy staged a strong summer recovery, and as price growth broke through 3%.

Even so, Lagarde showed little sign of alarm at the end of September, when markets priced in a 0% deposit rate in four years’ time.

“Our forward guidance has already led to a better alignment of rate expectations with our new inflation target [...] We expect to see further progress toward an even tighter alignment between the expected time of lift-off for our policy rates and the most likely inflation outlook.”

-- Lagarde at ECB Forum on Central Banking, Sept. 28

Now that rate-hiking bets have kept surging, it’s unlikely that the president can still be as sanguine. If such a trend continues along with a broader tightening of financial conditions guiding policy decisions, it risks curtailing the ECB’s room to gradually phase out crisis support and move to more standard ways of supporting the economy.

“It makes sense for the ECB to be focusing its discussion on the balance sheet, rather than rates at this stage,” said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privee.

That focus might have distracted the ECB, said Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank AG.

“The rate hike repricing was very, very swift,” he said. “You can excuse them for dealing with other issues first.”

While Lagarde hasn’t remarked on the move, some of her colleagues are on edge. Greek Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said Oct. 7 that rate bets “are not in accordance with our forward guidance.” Italy’s Ignazio Visco warned on Oct. 18 that “perhaps the market has been a bit too hectic.”

Lane, a member of the ECB Executive Board, expressed concern just last week.

“It’s challenging to reconcile some of the market views with our pretty clear rate forward guidance. Various Governing Council members have been indicating [that] markets may not have fully absorbed rate forward guidance.”

--Lane at conference on monetary policy approaches, Oct. 19

Even if Lagarde and her colleagues manage to change perceptions this week, their policy will remain vulnerable to investor preoccupations guided by surging global prices.

“Short-end pricing may correct somewhat lower on Thursday,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank Abp. “But in the bigger picture, global inflation worries still have room to escalate.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SK Hynix more upbeat than rivals on rising memory-chip demand

    SEOUL (Reuters) -SK Hynix forecast steady demand for memory chips on Tuesday as it posted its highest quarterly operating profit in nearly three years on the back of rising prices, striking a more bullish note than rivals including Micron. SK Hynix and other other chipmakers have been hit by slowing personal computer sales after a pandemic-led surge, but the South Korean company said supply bottlenecks had created pent-up demand for PC chips that could boost sales next year. "There have been a lot of uncertainties recently, but I think memory is still doing business at a level that provides good supply and predictability compared to other semiconductors," SK Hynix's chief financial officer, Kevin Noh, told an earnings call.

  • Australia Commits to Net-Zero Emissions Target But Lags on 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia, one of the world’s top per-capita polluters, finally agreed to a plan to zero out its carbon emissions by 2050 but fell short of committing to harder short-term targets demanded by climate activists.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Brent Oil Advances as Investors Weigh Stockpiles, OPEC+ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher, with investors weighing the outlook for a tighter market as U.S. stockpiles drop and OPEC+ keeps a tight rein on supply. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBrent crude climbe

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Reaction to 15378.75 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the December E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index futures contract on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 15378.75.

  • AmEx Doesn’t Plan to Offer a Crypto-Linked Card Soon, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. isn’t planning to offer a crypto-linked card any time soon, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore“When I look at cryptocurrencie

  • Zoom meetings will offer 'better experience' than face-to-face: CEO

    Zoom believes it can develop a videoconference experience that customers will favor over face-to-face conversations — and it can do so within the next five or 10 years, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan told Yahoo Finance.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Earnings Support Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday after a record S&P 500 close as corporate earnings and progress on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda helped sentiment even as the debate over inflation risks intensified. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Mak

  • ‘Bitcoin & Black America’ Author: The Fed should ‘take a hard look at bitcoin as a reserve asset’

    In a cryptocurrency panel discussion with Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger, ‘Bitcoin & Black America’ Author Isaiah Jackson details best use cases for bitcoin in the United States.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.