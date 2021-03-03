ECB Said to See No Need for Drastic Action to Rein In Yields
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers see no need for drastic action to combat rising bond yields, believing the risk to the economy is manageable with verbal interventions and the flexibility of their asset-purchase program, according to officials familiar with internal discussions.
While multiple Governing Council members have spoken out to say that higher yields may be unwarranted and could undermine the euro zone as it struggles with extended pandemic lockdowns, there is no sense of panic, the officials said.
A step such as expanding the overall size of their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.24 trillion) emergency bond-buying program is currently unnecessary, they said. They didn’t say whether the pace of purchases has been stepped up in recent days, using the much-touted flexibility of the tool.
One official noted that yields fell on Monday after some policy makers said the ECB would react against unwarranted increases.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment.
“We should keep a close eye on developments and analyze the reasons. We are of course capable of flexibly adjusting the volume of PEPP implementation at any moment,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday at a press conference, when asked about rising yields. “But in my view there has been no radical deterioration of financing conditions.”
Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said at a separate event that rising yields may reflect market expectations of an earlier start to unwinding monetary stimulus, and that “avoiding premature increases in nominal interest rates” is essential.
German bonds fell on Wednesday, led by the longest-dated debt, pushing 10-year yields up as much as four basis points to minus 0.31%, before drawing back. The euro climbed 0.1%, before reversing gains to trade 0.2% lower at $1.2063.
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
“It may take more concrete action to contain global spillovers to euro-area borrowing costs. In our view, the ECB should be increasing the pace of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program this week.”
Jamie Rush, David Powell and Maeva Cousin. To read their report, click here
ECB officials meet to set policy next week, and have been rolling out public appearances before their weeklong quiet period starts this Thursday. Executive Board member Fabio Panetta spoke on Tuesday, saying the jump in government-bond yields “is unwelcome and must be resisted.” He also said it is “not too late” to act.
A day earlier, French Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that the ECB “can and must react” to any unwarranted moves threatening to undermine the economy. Vice President Luis de Guindos argued that it’s important to understand why bond yields have risen, and said officials “have the flexibility that is needed in order to react.”
More policy makers are scheduled to speak on Wednesday, including Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos as well as Guindos.
Yields on euro-area debt have risen since mid-February, when expectations for reflation kicked a global bond selloff into high gear. Greek and Italian 10-year yields led the charge, climbing about 20 basis points in the past two weeks.
Core European debt was also ensnared, with benchmark German yields climbing to levels last seen in March 2020 and French yields turning positive for the first time since June.
Higher government bond yields pose a problem for the euro area because they are used by banks as a reference point for lending. The region’s recovery is already expected to be slower than that of many other advanced economies, in part due to its slow vaccine roll-out, and higher borrowing costs could further damp momentum.
Yields are being pushed up by a global sell-off of longer-term government bonds originating in the U.S. where prospects of another dose of massive fiscal stimulus are bolstering the economy.
Fire Fighting
Figures published this week surprised investors by showing that the central bank actually slowed purchasing last week, despite President Christine Lagarde saying policy makers are “closely monitoring” the rise in nominal bond yields.
Those figures don’t reflect orders made Thursday and Friday, as transactions take a couple of days to settle and show up in the central bank’s accounts. This week’s purchasing data will be published next Monday and Tuesday.
Investors have been closely watching for any signs of market intervention by the ECB. Vincent Juvyns, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg radio that in contrast to the U.S., where the economy is being boosted by massive stimulus, “it is probably too early to allow rates to rise in Europe.”
“I would hope and expect that the ECB would be a bit fire-fighting with additional buying in the coming weeks and months,” he said.
(Updates with comment from De Cos in seventh paragraph.)
