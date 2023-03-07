ECB Says Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall Significantly
(Bloomberg) -- Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation receded “significantly,” according to the European Central Bank, bolstering calls for the pace of interest-rate increases to be slowed.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits
Trump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ Laws
Tesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This Year
Holding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors Say
Expectations for three years ahead plunged to 2.5% in January from 3% in December, the ECB said Tuesday in its monthly survey. There was a decline over the next 12 months too — to 4.9% from 5%.
The pullback comes just over a week before policymakers are due to set borrowing costs, with a half-point hike in the deposit rate to 3% all but guaranteed. The data follow a worse-than-expected reading last week for core inflation, which hit a record and emboldened hawks advocating prolonged monetary tightening.
German bonds advanced Tuesday after the ECB’s release, lowering the 10-year yield as much as 10 basis points to 2.65%. Money markets, meanwhile, eased rate-hike wagers, pricing a peak of about 4.06% by October compared with as much as 4.09% on Monday.
Economic-growth expectations for the next 12 months continued to shift upwards, to -1.2% from -1.5% in December
Unemployment seen at 11.6% vs. 11.9%
--With assistance from James Hirai.
(Updates with market reaction in fourth paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Debt Ceiling Is the Risk Wall Street Doesn’t Want to Think About
Yellowstone Backers Wanted to Cash Out—Then the Streaming Bubble Burst
Female Execs Are Exhausted, Frustrated and Heading for the Exits
With Gucci and Balenciaga Struggling, Kering Aims for a Reset
FBI Documents Show Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian Grilled for 1MDB Secrets
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.