ECB Says Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall Significantly

Alexander Weber
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation receded “significantly,” according to the European Central Bank, bolstering calls for the pace of interest-rate increases to be slowed.

Expectations for three years ahead plunged to 2.5% in January from 3% in December, the ECB said Tuesday in its monthly survey. There was a decline over the next 12 months too — to 4.9% from 5%.

The pullback comes just over a week before policymakers are due to set borrowing costs, with a half-point hike in the deposit rate to 3% all but guaranteed. The data follow a worse-than-expected reading last week for core inflation, which hit a record and emboldened hawks advocating prolonged monetary tightening.

German bonds advanced Tuesday after the ECB’s release, lowering the 10-year yield as much as 10 basis points to 2.65%. Money markets, meanwhile, eased rate-hike wagers, pricing a peak of about 4.06% by October compared with as much as 4.09% on Monday.

  • Economic-growth expectations for the next 12 months continued to shift upwards, to -1.2% from -1.5% in December

  • Unemployment seen at 11.6% vs. 11.9%

--With assistance from James Hirai.

(Updates with market reaction in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

