ECB says ultra-low rate benchmarks to remain in force

People look at EU flags hanging at half-staff, to pay respect to victims of the recent floods in Europe, outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
DAVID McHUGH
·1 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Facing unease over the spread of a more-contagious variant of the coronavirus, the European Central Bank said it would maintain its stimulus in the form of ultra-low interest rates until inflation “durably” reaches its 2% target.

The ECB said it would not back off its efforts to support the economy even if that resulted in a “transitory” period of inflation moderately above target.

The bank’s policy meeting Thursday was the first to employ the bank’s new monetary policy strategy that analysts say would permit the bank to employ stimulus for longer periods. The strategy abandoned the bank’s old inflation target of “close to but below” 2% in favor of a “symmetric” 2% target that allows for extended stimulus in times of trouble — even if that means briefly overshooting the inflation target.

The bank otherwise left its key rates and stimulus programs unchanged.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The well-known ETF money manager is making the most of the market correction in some of her more-dynamic growth stocks. Let's check out her shopping list.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    To say I will never sell a stock typically means one of two things: either management has laid out a strategy that obviously compounds its advantages over time or the company is benefiting from a trend that has no end in sight. For Markel (NYSE: MKL), management evaluates itself in five year windows and is transparent about its methodical approach to deploying capital. It is also following a model that has proven itself over the past half century.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    Unlike many companies in the cannabis industry, these two are posting strong numbers on both their top and bottom lines.

  • Why NIO and Nikola Stocks Rose Today, but Churchill Capital IV Dipped

    With the market favoring higher-growth -- and riskier -- electric vehicle (EV) names Wednesday, two high-profile stocks gained ground. Shares of Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) and aspiring electric semi-truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed the session up 6% and 3.9%, respectively. There was no company-specific news out from either NIO or Nikola Wednesday, but both have been making progress on plans to grow their respective businesses.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Growth stocks, particularly those equipped to perform well amid the pandemic, were all the rage last year, and many of them doubled or even tripled in 2020. Case in point: Shares of telehealth giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are down by 26.6% year to date, while Square (NYSE: SQ) stock was recently up by 9%; by comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 15% on the year. Telehealth is one such example, and Teladoc is a leader in this field.

  • 7 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if the Stock Market Crashes

    Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to put their capital to work.

  • Some Insiders and Traders are Optimistic on the "New" AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

    For investors, AT&T needs to deliver both on their vision for a 5G backed communications company and solid financials. It is even better when insiders demonstrate a belief in their product by costly actions, such as buying their own stock.

  • Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Apple's (AAPL) third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings are expected to have benefited from strength in Services and strong sales of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12.

  • QuantumScape Stock Isn’t a Buy, but Shares Could Rise Almost 70%. What Gives?

    J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi launched coverage of electric vehicle battery technology company QuantumScape with a Hold rating.

  • 4 Dow Stocks With 48% to 58% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For the past 125 years, arguably no stock index has been more widely followed than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 profitable, time-tested, multinational businesses, has become a barometer to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market. Wall Street's high-water one-year price target for each of the following four Dow stocks implies upside ranging from 48% to as much as 58%.

  • 10 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 cheap monthly dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these companies, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Within the world of dividend investing, there is quite a bit of diversity […]

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    KMI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Eyeing IPO, Volvo Cars to take full control of its Chinese business

    STOCKHOLM/BEIJING (Reuters) -Volvo Cars has struck a deal to buy out parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding from their joint ventures in China, in a move that could make a potential initial public offering (IPO) for the Swedish automaker more attractive to investors. Hangzhou-based Geely, which also owns a 9.7% stake in Daimler, said earlier this year it was considering options for Volvo, including an IPO and stock market listing. In February, Geely's Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile and Volvo Cars scrapped plans to merge.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 4 Residential REITs Boosting Investor Hope With Solid Demand in Q2

    The second quarter of 2021 has been a solid one this time with healthy demand for rental units with Sunbelt region witnessing growth and gateway markets bouncing back.

  • Will Pfizer Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2025?

    Only about a year ago, we may have asked the opposite question: Will electric-car maker Tesla's market cap surpass that of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) one day? Pfizer became the first to commercialize a coronavirus vaccine -- and that vaccine is generating billions of dollars in revenue.

  • AT&T scrambles to sell ad tech unit Xandr after months of mismanagement

    AT&T is in discussions to sell its ad unit to Indian ad tech giant InMobi, sources tell Axios. The big picture: AT&T is scrambling to get the ad unit, called Xandr, off of its balance sheet. Sources say it's losing tens of millions a year and has been grossly mismanaged by AT&T. Talks are ongoing and could fall through.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeXandr was created in 2018 through the $1.6 billion acquisition of AppNexus, an

  • Factors Deciding the Fate of Ford (F) This Earnings Season

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford's second-quarter 2021 automotive revenues and loss per share is pegged at $22.66 billion and 11 cents per share, respectively.

  • Texas Instruments earnings blow past estimates, but tame forecast hurts stock

    Texas Instruments Inc. handed back most of its Wednesday session gains in the extended session after Wall Street's outlook for the chip maker's third quarter fell in the middle of the company's forecast range.

  • Warning From Major Chipmaker Adds to Worries Industry Will Produce More Than Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmakers from Taiwan to the U.S. are cranking up production to address shortages that have hammered automakers and other customers as they try to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.Now that unprecedented surge investment is fueling fears the industry will overshoot, adding so much capacity in the years ahead as demand subsides that profits will take a hit.In the latest sign of concern over demand, Texas Instruments Inc., one of the largest makers of chips, warned that revenue