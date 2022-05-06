ECB’s Schnabel Sees Climate Change, War Leading to Higher Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine and the fight against climate change are creating a new “macroeconomic environment” where higher interest rates may be needed to ensure consumers don’t loose faith in central banks’ ability to keep inflation under control, according to European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

Policy makers no longer have the luxury to ignore surges in energy prices they have previously argued are temporary and outside their control, Schnabel said in Bloomberg’s Stephanomics podcast. She urged governments to consider compensatory measures to ensure policies to stop global warming don’t unduly raise inequality.

“The nature of these shocks has changed -- there’s a more persistent or more structural component to these energy price shocks,” Schnabel said. “It’s no longer clear that we can afford to just look through these inflationary effects because there is the risk that inflation expectations are getting unanchored.”

Europe is particularly exposed to the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine. It’s highly dependent on Russian fossil fuels, making countries vulnerable to quickly rising prices for oil and gas. Energy is responsible for more than half of euro-zone inflation, which climbed to a record 7.5% last month.

As in many other regions, gauges of where consumers, businesses and financial markets see inflation in the future have risen steeply, and the ECB is preparing to end large-scale asset purchases and raise rates. Meanwhile, central banks including the Federal Reserve and Bank of England have embarked on more aggressive tightening to ensure expectations remain under control.

“It’s not realistic to think that wages will not at some point react,” threatening to kick off a spiral producing even faster inflation “that then for us becomes very dangerous,” Schnabel said.

While wage growth in Europe is still “quite sluggish,” the U.S. has seen strong gains in worker compensation.

“What we can certainly learn from the U.S. is that it’s very important to react early enough,” Schnabel said.

Economists at the Bank for International Settlements warned on Wednesday that the prospects of a wage-price spirals have increased, urging central banks to be “attuned” to shifts in inflation expectations and the potential return of cost-of-living adjustments and salary indexation -- mechanisms that were popular decades ago before falling out of favor.

Schnabel argued that Europe’s long-term trend of declining interest rates, fed in part by an abundance of savings and relatively sluggish investment demand, might be coming to an end.

“If we look at the massive investment that is needed both on the public and on the private side, and this is not just the green transition, but also for example defense, I would agree that this will tend to lead to higher interest rates going forward,” she said.

Over the longer term, these investments “will have positive effects on welfare, but possibly they’re not so visible in the short term,” she added.

Therefore, “it’s absolutely crucial that there is a certain degree of compensation” to make sure citizens will support the shift to carbon neutrality that has become even more urgent in light of the war.

“Not just because we want to save our planet, but because we see that this excessive reliance on fossil fuels also has implications for our national security,” she said. “One may hope that this could actually accelerate the green transition, and I think in Europe, this may be true.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.