ECB Seen Shunning Half-Point Hike for Smaller Moves From July

Jana Randow and Harumi Ichikura
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Efforts by European Central Bank hawks to secure an initial half-point hike in interest rates will fail as policy makers agree on a series of smaller increases, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The ECB will lift the deposit rate -- now at -0.5% -- by a quarter-point in July and again in September, the poll showed. While in line with President Christine Lagarde’s vow to end subzero borrowing costs in the third quarter, that’s less aggressive than the path sought by officials like Austria’s Robert Holzmann.

Calls for more forceful action as the ECB winds down years of stimulus measures follow another euro-area inflation record last month, when prices jumped 8.1% -- more than four times the target.

Lagarde, however, is expected to use her June 9 news conference to affirm the more cautious exit strategy she outlined last week -- namely an imminent end to large-scale asset purchases before rate liftoff next month.

“The ECB will all but pre-commit to a deposit-rate hike in July, reiterating its intention to end quantitative easing as planned at the end of the second quarter,” said Claus Vistesen, chief euro-zone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd. “The question is whether it will be 25 or 50 basis points. We think the former, but the pressure is rising to act more decisively.”

Derivatives markets think the answer will be 50, shifting on Thursday to price in a move of that size.

Key to the ECB’s decision will be fresh projections drawn up with all 19 euro-area member states. Significant upward revisions to inflation for this year and next are expected, along with a much weaker outlook for economic expansion due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and supply-chain bottlenecks in Asia.

Price growth is seen hitting the 2% goal in 2024 -- a precondition for rate hikes under ECB guidance -- though the 1.2%-3% forecast range is wide. The ECB itself has struggled to accurately predict inflation, underestimating it since energy and food costs began to soar last year.

“Many Governing Council members have lost faith in the ECB’s ability to forecast inflation in the current environment and have seen enough signs of upside inflation pressures to warrant action,” said Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at Nordea. The only reason they won’t raise rates in June is an old commitment that QE will have to be officially terminated first, he said.

Survey respondents envisage quarterly hikes in the deposit rate from December to September next year, taking it to 1%. The main refinancing rate is seen reaching 1.5% at end-2023 -- the level a majority of economists deem as neutral, neither restricting nor spurring economic growth.

That scenario is unlikely to please doves including Executive Board member Fabio Panetta who’ve warned against raising rates this far, instead urging a gradual approach and maybe even a pause at zero.

“The inflation environment will require a faster normalization process,” said Ulrike Kastens, an economist at DWS Group who expects “no hints toward monetary tightening -- yet.”

Officials have stressed that financial conditions will remain accommodative, even when rates start to rise, and haven’t discussed shrinking the stack of bonds bought under the ECB’s regular and pandemic programs.

But its balance sheet could already start contracting this year. Economists see banks repaying about 670 billion euros ($718 billion) of loans as crisis-era terms expire.

That, along with the conclusion of net asset purchases, has some worried that bond yields in vulnerable euro-region members could spike. The spread between Italian and German 10-year debt has widened by 42 basis points since the ECB’s last meeting. For Spain, it’s up 20 basis points.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The ECB has limited capacity to address a blow-out in spreads in an environment of high inflation -- policy normalization in the euro area comes with risks that other central banks don’t face.”

-- David Powell and Jamie Rush. Read the full note here

Most respondents said the ECB’s plan to flexibly reinvest the proceeds of maturing bonds from its pandemic program won’t be sufficient to contain market turbulence. They see a stronger vow to act if needed as the most likely remedy, alongside a new tool, likely announced by end-September.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Traveloka Nears $200 Million Funding After SPAC Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s biggest online travel startup, is close to raising more than $200 million from investors after ending talks to go public via a merger with a blank-check company last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’A

  • Colombia higher court rules fracking pilot projects can go ahead

    Investigative fracking operations in Colombia can go ahead after a court in the Andean country's Santander province on Thursday reversed a lower court's decision to block two pilot projects. Commercial development of non-conventional energy deposits - such as by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking for hydrocarbons - is not currently permitted in Colombia, but the country's highest administrative court has allowed pilot projects to go ahead while it considers the issue. Majority state-owned Colombian oil company Ecopetrol and U.S. partner Exxon Mobil Corp are undertaking both pilot projects, with Ecopetrol serving as operator.

  • Russia Stake in Biggest Zimbabwe Platinum Project Deters Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum project, struggling to get off the ground for the past two years has a new challenge. A major stake held by a Russian tycoon is scaring off potential financiers for the $3 billion mine, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘H

  • U.S.-Taiwan trade talks could outpace Indo-Pacific effort -USTR official

    New U.S. trade negotiations with Taiwan could move more quickly than broader talks with 12 Indo-Pacific countries given strong interest in Taipei and Washington in deepening economic ties, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. There are parallels between the newly launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks and the Taiwan talks, Bianchi told Reuters in an interview, but the latter initiative is aimed at increasing links with Taiwan on specific economic issues. "I think we are eager to get going with Taiwan and to scope out our negotiating mandate there and ... a range of issues from small-medium enterprises to digital trade to labor and we look forward to getting going as quickly as possible," Bianchi said.

  • Solid U.S. job growth anticipated in May; unemployment rate seen at 3.5%

    U.S. employment likely increased at a brisk clip in May, with the jobless rate expected to have dropped to its pre-pandemic low of 3.5%, signs of a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the pedal to cool demand. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday, also expected to show strong wage gains last month, would paint a picture of an economy that continues to expand, although at a moderate pace. The Fed is trying to dampen labor demand to tame inflation, without driving the unemployment rate too high.

  • Walmart to Add Four E-Commerce Warehouses to Speed Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. will build four new e-commerce warehouses in a push to speed deliveries, using an automated system to pick out items while also creating more than 4,000 jobs.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks

  • Oil prices sit tight as OPEC+ plan disappoints

    MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices moved in a thin range on Friday as markets shrugged off the decision of OPEC+ to increase production and questioned whether the incremental output could make up for lost supply from Russia and meet China's growing demand amid easing COVID restrictions. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 29 cents to $116.58 a barrel at 0408 GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 15 cents at $117.46 a barrel. A decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, instead of by 432,000 bpd as previously agreed, was seen as hardly enough for a tight market.

  • What OPEC+’s Production Decision Means for Global Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s hotly anticipated output meeting on Thursday underwhelmed the market, with oil prices closing up after the decision.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Mark

  • Stocks Advance Ahead of Key US Payrolls Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares followed their US peers higher Friday ahead of a key jobs report as traders weighed the outlook for inflation and growth. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Ec

  • Smartphone-Chip Maker MediaTek Sees India Demand Fueling Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc. expects surging sales of smartphone and smart-television chips to continue to fuel growth in the key market of India, the fabless chipmaker’s country head said on Friday.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and L

  • Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

    For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations. But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • Those who invested in Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) five years ago are up 87%

    Frontier IP Group Plc ( LON:FIPP ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last...

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Approves Oil Sanctions, US Adds Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union finally overcame Hungarian objections to approve the bloc’s sixth sanctions package against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, just as the OPEC+ cartel agreed to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks D

  • ANZ Sees Elevated Oil Prices

    ANZ Commodity Strategist Soni Kumari says oil inventories are subsequently low, with very little ability to replenish them over the coming months and this should keep oil prices elevated. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain as OPEC+ Supply Boost Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a sixth weekly advance after a keenly anticipated OPEC+ meeting delivered only a modest increase in output that failed to assuage concerns over a widening supply deficit. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Lik

  • Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At UK£0.27

    Pennon Group Plc ( LON:PNN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 5th of September to UK£0.27...

  • WTF?! 1 in 8 people making $250,000+ per year have issues paying bills

    Lending Club’s latest paycheck to paycheck report shows how many high earners struggle to pay bills. Here’s the details.

  • As Shanghai reopens, California ports prepare for cargo surge

    California port leaders expect imports to rise as Shanghai, home to the world's busiest seaport, emerges from a two-month COVID-19 lockdown. The Port of Shanghai was open during the city's shutdown, but cargo flows still slowed. "We will have some form of a surge, given the delay of cargo volume from Shanghai and China overall," Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, said on the sidelines of a Reuters Events logistics conference in Chicago.

  • OPEC Cannot Replace Russia, Says FGE's Fesharaki

    Fereidun Fesharaki, founder and chairman at international energy consultancy FGE, discusses the decision by OPEC+ members to increase oil output and what this move means for global markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • All options on table in China tariff review, U.S. trade official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is considering "all options" as it reviews potential changes to U.S. duties on Chinese imports, including tariff relief and new trade investigations in a shift of focus to strategic concerns with Beijing, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and "getting a tariff structure that really makes sense." "We're looking at everything and what we're focused on is making sure that we have again, a long term realignment of the relationship with China, focusing on some of the concerns ... such as non-market practices and economic coercion," Bianchi said.