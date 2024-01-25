ECB set to hold rates at first monetary policy meeting of the year

The tower of the European Central Bank (ECB) is partly shrouded in autumn fog. ECB is expected to hold eurozone interest rates at their current record high after its first monetary policy meeting of the year on 25 January. Andreas Arnold/dpa

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to hold eurozone interest rates at their current record high after its first monetary policy meeting of the year on Thursday.

The Frankfurt-based central bank will announce its decisions at 2:15 pm (1315 GMT).

The ECB ended its long era of zero and negative interest rates in July 2022. It repeatedly hiked rates in order to tame soaring inflation as the euro currency area came out of the pandemic.

The central bank ultimately raised interest rates 10 times in a row before the run ended in October.

The main refinancing operations rate, which provides liquidity to the banking system, stands at 4.5%. The ECB's deposit rate, which credit institutions receive when they park money at the bank, stands at a record 4%.

As inflation eased, market watchers began to speculate that the ECB could start implementing the first rate cuts early this year.

But ECB chief Christine Lagarde, as well as other top central bankers, have pushed back on those expectations. Lagarde said earlier this month that the paring back of rates would only happen if the ECB was convinced inflation was reaching its 2% target.

Eurozone inflation ticked higher in December, rising to 2.9% from the same month a year ago. In November, the inflation rate had reached its lowest level since summer 2021 at 2.4%

Higher interest rates make loans more expensive, which can dampen demand and counteract high inflation. However, more expensive loans are also a burden on the economy because credit-financed investments become more expensive.