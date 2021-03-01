ECB’s Villeroy Signals Action to Battle Threat of Rising Yields

Alexander Weber, William Horobin, Carolynn Look and Greg Ritchie
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank “can and must react against” any unwarranted rise in bond yields that threaten to undermine the euro-area economy, policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

The comments by the Bank of France governor, among the strongest yet by ECB officials, encouraged investors to bet that the central bank is already stepping up its own emergency bond-buying program. While fresh data on Monday showed net purchases slowing last week, it said the figures were distorted by redemptions.

The yield on 10-year Italian debt fell 10 basis points to 0.66%, its biggest decline since June.

Yields are being pushed up by a global selloff of longer-term government bonds. That’s a concern for the euro zone because returns on sovereign debt are used by lenders as a reference point for their loans to companies and households.

The bloc is lagging well behind the U.S. and U.K. in vaccinations, forcing it to extend virus restrictions that hurt the economy. ECB officials have been pledging for a week that they’ll act if needed, yet they’ve barely managed to stem the selling.

Villeroy said part of the recent tightening of financial conditions is due to “excessive spillovers and tensions.” The ECB should start by using its pandemic emergency bond-buying program to drive down yields, he said, and “we continue to stand ready to adjust all of our instruments, as appropriate, including possibly a lowering of the deposit rate if needed.”

”Villeroy’s statement voices the sentiment of most analysts after last week’s events: with the euro-zone growth outlook being weighed down by slow vaccine distribution, the ECB must avoid undue policy tightening,” said Simon Harvey, senior analyst at Monex Europe. “However, talk is cheap and the market will need proof of action by the ECB after today’s bemusing data.”

The ECB settled 12 billion euros ($14.5 billion) of net purchases under its emergency program, compared to 17.2 billion euros the week before. A fuller picture will be available on Tuesday when figures on the redemptions are released.

The French government redeemed a 3-year bond last week, which had 31 billion euros outstanding, according to Bloomberg data.

“It is unfortunate timing, if they wanted to send a signal to the market,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “But they would have been aware of the large redemption.”

The purchase data also don’t reflect orders made Thursday and Friday, as transactions take a couple of days to settle and show up in the ECB’s accounts.

Economists mostly predict the euro-area economy will contract this quarter, before starting a recovery around the spring. The bloc’s fiscal support is also smaller than in the U.S., and a breakthrough recovery fund won’t kick in until the middle of the year.

  • Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says

    The swift rise of borrowing costs on global bond markets over the last month could completely alter the outlook for financial markets, according to the central bank for the world's central banks, the Bank for International Settlements. In its latest quarterly report, the Swiss-based BIS also noted how wild retail trading-driven swings in stocks such as GameStop recently had helped whip up volatility. The big shift however has been in the U.S. Treasury markets that tend to propel global borrowing costs on the sense that unprecedented stimulus will ignite inflation if COVID-19 vaccines allow economies to fully reopen this year.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Expands Most in Three Years as Prices Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace in three years and a gauge of materials costs accelerated the most since 2008 as supply shortages challenge the industry.A gauge of factory activity increased to 60.8 from 58.7 a month earlier, according to Institute for Supply Management data released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion and the figure exceeded the 58.9 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.At a time when household and business demand is off to a solid start to the year amid lean inventories, producers are struggling with rising costs for raw materials, labor force disruptions and higher shipping rates. The ISM’s measure of prices paid for inputs climbed nearly 4 points in February to 86, the highest since July 2008.Orders, production and factory employment measures all expanded at faster paces last month, highlighting robust and resilience in manufacturing that’s helping power the economy. At the same time, a measure of unfilled orders surged to the highest level in nearly 17 years while another gauge showed delivery times were the second-longest since 1979.“Labor-market difficulties at panelists’ companies and their suppliers continued to restrict manufacturing-economy expansion and will remain the primary headwind to production growth until employment levels and factory operations can return to normal across the entire supply chain,” Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.The group’s gauge of order backlogs advanced to 64 last month, the highest since April 2004 and its index of supplier deliveries jumped almost 4 points to 72.Shortages of semiconductors have idled production at some auto plants. The disruption in supplies is largely tied to the pandemic as more people began working from home, spurred sharp increases in demand for electronics and computers.Select ISM Industry Comments“Things are now out of control. Everything is a mess, and we are seeing wide-scale shortages.” - Electrical Equipment, Appliances“Supply chains are depleted; inventories up and down the supply chain are empty. Lead times increasing, prices increasing, (and) demand increasing.” - Chemical Products“Steel prices have increased significantly in recent months, driving costs up from our suppliers and on proposals for new work that we are bidding.” - Transportation Equipment“We are still struggling keeping our production lines fully manned.” - Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products“Logistics times are at record times. Continuing to fight through shipping and increased lead times on both raw materials and finished goods due to the pandemic.” - Fabricated Metal Products“Prices are rising so rapidly that many are wondering if (the situation) is sustainable. Shortages have the industry concerned for supply going forward, at least deep into the second quarter.” - Wood Products“There’s a lot of money that’s being spent on things what people want,” Fiore said on a conference call with reporters. “I think the long-term demand remains, and I don’t see it really abating much” through the third quarter, he said. “And prices are going to remain pretty strong.”Higher materials costs are a common theme around the world. The J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit global manufacturing report on Monday showed supplier lead times were the second-longest since the survey began in 1998. Measures of prices paid and received climbed to the highest in nearly a decade.In the U.S., 16 of 18 ISM manufacturing industries reported growth in February, led by textiles, electrical equipment and appliances, and primary metals.The ISM indexes of production and new orders increased last month. To help meet demand, factories are adding to headcounts, the report showed. An index of manufacturing employment increased to the highest level in almost two years.A separate report Monday from the Commerce Department showed construction spending rose in January by the most in three months. The advance was fueled by more strength in homebuilding and the biggest gain in non-residential outlays in a year.A survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics showed increased optimism about the economy’s prospects this year. Respondents boosted their growth estimates for each quarter this year, according to the NABE report issued Monday.Economists also forecast lower unemployment rates each quarter compared with their December projections.(Adds JPMorgan/IHS Markit global manufacturing report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global bonds rally as RBA ups bond buys, Fed rate hike bets ease

    Major sovereign bonds rallied on Monday after their worst monthly performance in years as a move by Reserve Bank of Australia demonstrated investor eagerness for direct intervention by global central banks to cap rising bond yields. Expectations of economic recovery and rising inflation, particularly related to U.S. fiscal stimulus, have pushed up global benchmark bond yields in February to their biggest monthly rises in years. In the meantime, the expected run-down of U.S. Treasury balances at the U.S. Federal Reserve have held down shorter-dated rates.

  • 2020 Oscar Hopefuls Dig Into Issues of Past 18 Months

    Filmmakers need to be a bit psychic. They work on projects for years, not knowing if the fickle audience will connect with the themes and topics when the film eventually opens. In 2020, the movie gods have smiled: A number of awards contenders are centered on health and work — concerns that are especially crucial […]

  • Danone Plans to Sell China Dairy Stake to Appease Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone is preparing to sell its stake in a Chinese dairy company to fund stock buybacks as the French company tries to boost shareholder returns amid pressure from disgruntled investors.Danone said Sunday it plans to sell its stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co., which has a market value of more than $2 billion, later this year. Most of the proceeds would be used to fund share repurchases. Danone shares rose as much as 2.6%.The announcement comes hours before Danone’s board reportedly meets to discuss its response to calls from investors such as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for management changes. Danone Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber is facing demands for him to give up one or both of his positions at the company, which he has led since 2014.China Mengniu climbed 1.5% early Monday amid a broader market rally in Hong Kong. Shares of the company, which makes milk, ice cream and cheese, have gained 54% over the past 12 months.Faber said last month that Danone will divest assets that don’t contribute to profitable growth. The CEO is under scrutiny after Danone shares lost a quarter of their value last year. Bluebell Capital Partners has also called on the company to replace him.Danone CEO to Open Talks With Shareholders as Sales DeclineDanone first took a stake in Mengniu in 2013. Its 9.8% holding is currently held indirectly in a venture with COFCO Corp., Mengniu’s biggest shareholder, and first Danone will convert the investment into a direct holding.The conversion process is subject to regulatory approval and the divestiture could take place in one or several transactions, depending on market conditions, the French company said. The book value of the holding is 850 million euros ($1.03 billion).Mengniu said in a statement it respects Danone’s decision and the move won’t affect its business strategies and plans. The move will cut COFCO’s holding to 21.4% from the current 31.3%.The Chinese dairy maker is expected to post a 17% profit decline for 2020 amid the pandemic’s disruption of the supply chain and logistics, after reporting profit growth of more than 30% in both 2018 and 2019.Danone said that China will remain highly strategic for the company following the sale. The company started a strategic review in October, when it also announced plans to sell smaller businesses such as the Vega protein-powder brand and operations in Argentina.(Updates with market value of stake in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • All U.S. Apple Stores Now Open a Year After Closures Began

    (Bloomberg) -- All of Apple Inc.’s 270 U.S. retail stores are now open in some capacity for the first time since closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic began nearly a year ago.Apple’s retail locations across the country have opened and closed multiple times as the spread of the pandemic fluctuated and restrictive measures were implemented and lifted. On Monday, Apple reopened its last remaining closed stores, which were at locations in Texas. CNBC earlier reported the milestone.While all shops are now open, many sites are still operating by appointment only or via a concept known as Apple Store Express, which replaces a store’s front with a bank teller-like setup for making purchases. Outside of the U.S., the company’s two stores in Mexico re-open Tuesday, while its Brazil locations and some stores in France remain closed.(Updates with reference to CNBC in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Brainard Sets Out Reform Plan for Covid-Stressed Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard described a broad regulatory reform agenda for the coming months aimed at fixing a financial system that proved too fragile to stand up to the pandemic shock and required unprecedented assistance from taxpayer-backed emergency facilities.“Regulators and international standard-setting bodies have an opportunity to draw important lessons from the COVID shock about where fragilities remain,” Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers. “A number of common-sense reforms are needed to address the unresolved structural vulnerabilities in non-bank financial intermediation and short-term funding markets.”Brainard chairs the Fed Board committee on financial stability and oversees a division dedicated to that effort. The Fed had to backstop money market mutual funds, the corporate bond market, and provide large amounts of liquidity to the U.S. bond dealers to keep the financial system stable when the pandemic washed over markets a year ago. She also sits on a committee that oversees bank supervision and regulation that is chaired by Randal Quarles, Fed vice chair for supervision, with whom she has disagreed with in the past.Treasuries, Money Market FundsBrainard listed some key markets as targets for regulatory review, including Treasuries and money market funds.For the second time in 12 years, a run on money market funds “triggered the need for policy intervention to mitigate the effect on financial conditions and the wider economy,” Brainard said. “If properly calibrated, capital buffers or reforms that address the first-mover advantage to investors that redeem early, such as swing pricing or a minimum balance at risk, could significantly reduce the run risk associated with money funds.”The Fed governor said the financial stress of the pandemic also highlighted liquidity risks in bond mutual funds and the U.S. Treasury market.“Some have suggested that the Federal Reserve could provide standing facilities to backstop repos in stress conditions, possibly creating a domestic standing facility or converting the temporary Foreign and International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) Repo Facility to a standing facility,” Brainard said, adding that central clearing for Treasury cash markets is also worth reviewing.Merit ‘Analysis’“These measures involve complex tradeoffs and merit thoughtful analysis in advancing the important goal of ensuring Treasury market resilience,” she said.On bank rules which the Fed directly influences, Brainard said the lesson of the pandemic market crisis is that the Dodd-Frank Act reforms served the banking system well and that “it is very important to guard against erosion” of those safeguards.Fed officials are watching to see if their aggressive monetary policy is fueling asset bubbles and at their January meeting highlighted low risk spreads on corporate bonds and loans, even though corporate debt loads had increased during the pandemic. A few participants noted that some commercial real estate sectors faced the prospect of falling prices and increased stress as a result of social distancing and a reduction of travel, minutes of the meeting showed.“We should not miss the opportunity to distill lessons from the COVID shock and institute reforms so our system is more resilient and better able to withstand a variety of possible shocks in the future, including those emanating from outside the financial system,” Brainard said.(Updates with Brainard comment on bank capital rules)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • People flock to parks and beaches to enjoy sunshine despite COVID warning

    People across the country enjoyed temperatures of up to 15C on Saturday.

  • Analysis: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers

    The world's biggest central banks will happily live with higher inflation and investors now aggressively betting on a quicker end to monetary stimulus are all but certain to be proved wrong. After a decade of underestimating inflation, central bankers in the United States, Europe and Japan have every reason keep money taps open and policymakers are even rewriting their own rules so they can let price growth overshoot their targets. If anything, central banks are more likely to nudge up stimulus, particularly in the euro zone, keeping borrowing costs depressed and ignoring the inflation hawks at least until growth is back to pre-pandemic levels -- and not just fleetingly.

  • Pandemic Binge Likely Spurred Turkey to Top of Growth League

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s $736 billion economy outperformed major competitors in the final quarter, as rate cuts and a spending-and-credit binge beat back pandemic restrictions even as the lira collapsed, data will likely show Monday.Gross domestic product probably rose 6.9% from a year earlier, according to the median of 20 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey, more than in any other G-20 nation, including China. The growth push weakened the currency by 20% in 2020 and kept headline inflation in double digits for the entire year.The data will expose the challenge facing central bank Governor Naci Agbal as he looks to cool growth and restore price stability without triggering a steep slowdown in activity and a jump in unemployment.“The key drivers of the economic activity in the last quarter were industrial production and credit growth,” said Can Ayan, an Istanbul-based economist at Aktif Bank, who ranks second among forecasters of Turkish GDP data. Consumption and government spending will support activity in the first quarter of 2021, lifting growth over the year to 5.2%, Ayan said.The government had pushed banks to ramp up lending to help businesses and consumers ride out the Covid-19 emergency. The credit boom was coupled with a front-loaded easing cycle that helped prime the economy.Agbal has raised the benchmark interest rate by 675 basis points to 17% following his appointment in November, signaling a return to more market-friendly monetary policy. The lira has strengthened 15% since his appointment.The International Monetary Fund raised its growth forecast for Turkey’s economy to 6% in 2021 amid the coronavirus vaccine rollout, while warning the pandemic response worsened pre-existing financial risks despite leading to a strong rebound in economic activity.“With some stability in the currency market, Turkish exporters can finally enjoy the price competitiveness accumulated over recent years,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s London-based analyst Yarkin Cebeci. “Depending on the pace of vaccinations, tourism will most probably be stronger than last year as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans One Step Closer to Stimulus, Extended Unemployment Benefits

    Early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will bring extended unemployment benefits and additional stimulus money to Americans. The American...

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

    In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and...

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • Nasdaq, Easterly, MorganFranklin, V&E to Host “SPAC to the Future” Forum on March 4 Featuring SwitchBack, Haymaker, InterPrivate

    2020 became known as the “Year of the SPAC “as the structure gained institutional support while shattering IPO and M&A records. But with success comes fresh challenges. For those considering launching new SPACs, it may become harder to entice IPO investors who have a myriad of choices and the cost of insurance can be difficult […]

  • U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

    A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up "choke points" on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, recommended clamping down on China's ability to procure the manufacturing equipment needed to make advanced computing chips. "China is making an aggressive push to promote authoritarianism around the world," an NSCAI official told Reuters.

  • Indian regulator proposes stricter rules on independent directors

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed that if listed companies in India wish to appoint or remove independent directors they should require the "dual approval" of shareholders and a majority of the company's minority investors. If either of the requirements are not met, a new person will not be appointed and existing independent directors can't be removed, SEBI said in its proposal, which is open for public consultation until April 1. The proposal may be revised after SEBI receives public feedback, and there is no clear timeline on its implementation.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid - and could not - were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.