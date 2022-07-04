ECB Should Start With Quarter-Point Rate Hike, Muller Says

Jasmina Kuzmanovic
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Central Bank should stick with its plan of starting off tightening with only a quarter-point interest-rate hike, said Madis Muller, the policy maker whose economy has the region’s fastest inflation.

In contrast to calls by colleagues from other Baltic countries to at least consider a half-point increase for the first move, the Estonian governor said officials should wait until September to raise by that amount.

“Given the inflation outlook, it’s appropriate to start raising interest rates in July” by a quarter point, Muller said in an interview in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Sunday. “We should continue with a further hike of 50 basis points in September.”

Muller’s suggested rate path is in line with most other ECB officials’ views, though his two Baltic colleagues have said last week that a bigger increase should at least be an option for the July 21 decision.

Money markets raised wagers on the pace of tightening beyond year-end, pricing almost two percentage-points of rate increases by June 2023. That compares with as little as 173 basis points on Friday. Traders continue to bet on three-quarter-points of hikes by September.

Estonia has the highest inflation of any euro-area country. It hit 22% last month, with Lithuania at 20.5% and Latvia at 19% not far behind.

All three are at more than double the 8.6% reading for the region as a whole, which already far exceeds the ECB’s 2% target.

Estonia, which joined the euro more than a decade ago, will probably see average inflation above 15% for the year -- again much higher than elsewhere in the currency union, said Muller, who is often considered one of the Governing Council more hawkish members.

“This is primarily driven by energy prices, the increases of which in the global markets are in our case very quickly passed on to consumers,” he said of his country’s data. “But we are also seeing high inflation in food prices and strong domestic demand.”

The combination of weak growth and fast inflation has raised the specter of stagflation in the euro area, a premise rejected by Muller.

“For the euro-area economy, stagflation isn’t the most likely scenario,” he said. “The outlook of growth has weakened in recent months, but we can still expect some positive economic growth in the euro area for the coming years, with questions around gas supply a significant risk.”

The ECB’s most recent economic forecasts see growth staying above 2% through 2024. Inflation is seen at more than triple the central bank’s goal this year, close to double in 2023 and converging toward the target the following year.

Muller said Estonia’s economic outlook is “similar” to that of the rest of the region, where growth has been hampered by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Just as for other European countries, the economic outlook is affected by the high level of uncertainty facing businesses due to supply chain problems and high inflation,” he said. “The need to reconfigure supply chains of energy and other commodities is putting additional pressure on the European economies. This is costly in terms of additional investments and is having a direct impact on prices.”

(Adds market pricing in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Brings Families Back to Movie Theaters

    The latest film in the Despicable Me franchise posted the strongest opening weekend for an animated feature since before the pandemic.

  • How the ECB Plans to Keep Markets in Check as It Hikes Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than three weeks before embarking on a series of interest-rate increases, the European Central Bank is honing its plans to keep government-bond markets from panicking as it does so.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Col

  • Crypto Lender Vauld Freezes Withdrawals, Weighs Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesVauld, a crypto lender backed by Coinbase Inc., said it suspended withdrawals and hired advisers to explore a potential restructuring, as fallout from the slump

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Takes City, Kyiv Unveils Rebuilding Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine withdrew its troops from the eastern city Lysychansk, ceding control of the last major Kyiv-controlled holdout in the Luhansk region to Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s forces closed in on their goal of capturing the province.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Wor

  • Celebrating the business of the Grateful Dead this July 4th: Morning Brief

    The inside story of the business of the Grateful Dead.

  • Rakuten Seeks Approval to List Finance Unit in Tokyo

    (Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc. has applied to list its banking arm on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as the Japanese online retailer seeks to accelerate an expansion into fintech.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire Industri

  • U.S. Futures Fall; Global Stocks Are Mixed

    The pullback in futures suggested the U.S. stock market, which is closed Monday for Independence Day, could come under renewed pressure Tuesday.

  • Europe’s Gas Emergency Tops Formidable Risk-List For Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities opened Monday on steadier footing after last week’s turmoil, but investors face a daunting slate of immediate risks -- from a European gas crisis to fresh Covid-19 flare-ups in China and fears of a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-

  • Volkswagen's software unit to be streamlined, Cariad head tells FAZ

    Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will be streamlined in efforts to step up the pace of software development, Dirk Hilgenberg, the head of the unit, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Monday. "The time for unanimous decisions is over, because that's not how we get horsepower on the road," said Hilgenberg, adding: "We have now established processes in which the roles are clearly distributed and Cariad is trimmed for speed." Cariad, a core part of Volkswagen's plans to catch up with Tesla in coming years, has been wrestling with difficulties for a while, causing important projects to fall behind schedule and Porsche and Audi models to start up later.

  • Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%

    Ryanair had its busiest month ever in June as it flew 15.9 million passengers, up from just 5.3 million a year earlier and topping a previous high set in May. Its load factor, which measures how well an airline is filling available seats, reached 95% for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, said it operated over 88,500 flights in June as its load factor rose from 92% a month earlier, when it flew 15.4 million passengers.

  • Big Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

    Insiders bought up shares of Plains All American Pipeline and ReneSola, respectively levered to crude oil and solar power. Both have better prospects due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil Swings as Traders Grapple With Recession Concerns, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed concerns that a global slowdown will erode demand against still-solid physical market signals.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesWest Texas Intermediate rose t

  • Kristi Noem Gets Grilled on Whether South Dakota Would Force 10-Year-Old to Have Baby

    CNNRepublican Gov. Kristi Noem ducked and dodged Sunday morning when asked if South Dakota would force a raped 10-year-old to give birth—eventually suggesting that “tragic situation” shouldn’t change her state’s restrictive abortion laws. “The law today is that abortions are illegal except to save the life of the mother,” Noem told anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union.Bash had pressed Noem about the case of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was denied an abortion because she was three days

  • Two former White House aides say top Secret Service official defending Trump on Jan. 6 has history of lying

    Two Trump White House aides publicly question whether a top Secret Service official is lying to protect the former President

  • German chancellor says many thought the world moved past countries trying to conquer their neighbors but that 'agreement is now canceled by Putin'

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin is like past imperialists who thought "if you are mighty enough, you can just take territory of your neighbors."

  • White House hits back at Jeff Bezos, saying it's 'not surprising' he thinks oil and gas companies should 'reap record profits at the expense of the American people'

    Jeff Bezos accused Joe Biden of "misdirection or a deep misunderstanding" on inflation. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed his comments.

  • Jan. 6 panel member ‘surprised’ by prosecutors’ reaction to Hutchinson testimony

    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said she is “surprised” by federal prosecutors’ reactions to testimony given before the panel this week by Cassidy Hutchinson, who previously served as an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. During an appearance…

  • Kinzinger says more witnesses have come forward after Hutchinson testimony

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that new witnesses have come forward since Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the panel publicly last week. “This happens every day,” Kinzinger told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash. “Every day we get…

  • Russia claims Kyiv has to accept Putins conditions

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 14:50 Dmitrii Peskov, press-secretary for the President of Russia, claims that Ukraine has to understand Russia's conditions and resume talks. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media "RIA Novosti", TASS information agency Quote: "Kyiv has to understand Russia's coditions, agree with them, resume talks and sign a document.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Retirees can rest easy owning these passive income powerhouses, which range in yield between 1.9% and 7.6%.